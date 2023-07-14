The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Newfound/ReSolve Robust Equity Momentum Index (the “Index”). The Index is based on a proprietary methodology co-developed and co-owned by Newfound Research LLC and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Index Providers”). The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Index.

The Index uses a quantitative, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to broad U.S. equity, international equity, and emerging market equity indices, to the extent that such equity indices are exhibiting positive momentum relative to U.S. Treasury market indices. The Index generally consists of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track regional equity indices, representative of U.S. equities, developed international equities and emerging market equities (“Regional Equity ETFs”), as well as ETFs that track U.S. Treasury market indices, representative of short-term (i.e., 1-2 year maturity) U.S. Treasury notes and intermediate-term (i.e., 7-10 year maturity) U.S. Treasury bonds (“U.S. Treasury ETFs”). The Regional Equity ETFs that may be included in the Index invest in the equity securities, including common stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), of companies of any market capitalization that are traded on foreign or U.S. exchanges. The Index typically includes between one and five ETFs. Because the Index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds.”

The allocations to Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined by proprietary quantitative models that include momentum and trend following factors that are evaluated over various time horizons. The weightings of Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined based on measures of the momentum of the global equity markets relative to the momentum of U.S. Treasury securities. Regional Equity ETFs with the strongest momentum characteristics that also exhibit positive trend following characteristics receive greater weights. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Regional Equity ETFs or developed international Regional Equity ETFs, and up to 25% portfolio exposure in emerging market Regional Equity ETFs.

The Index will include U.S. Treasury ETFs when Regional Equity ETFs exhibit negative momentum and trend following characteristics versus the U.S. Treasury markets. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Treasury ETFs under such circumstances.

The Index is rebalanced weekly and is reconstituted annually in December.

The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will seek to invest in all of the ETFs comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy, whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Index. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.