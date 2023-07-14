Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$47.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$24.07
$26.24

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ROMO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strategy Shares Newfound/ReSolve Robust Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Strategy Shares
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1925000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Ashley

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Newfound/ReSolve Robust Equity Momentum Index (the “Index”). The Index is based on a proprietary methodology co-developed and co-owned by Newfound Research LLC and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Index Providers”). The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Index.

The Index uses a quantitative, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to broad U.S. equity, international equity, and emerging market equity indices, to the extent that such equity indices are exhibiting positive momentum relative to U.S. Treasury market indices. The Index generally consists of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track regional equity indices, representative of U.S. equities, developed international equities and emerging market equities (“Regional Equity ETFs”), as well as ETFs that track U.S. Treasury market indices, representative of short-term (i.e., 1-2 year maturity) U.S. Treasury notes and intermediate-term (i.e., 7-10 year maturity) U.S. Treasury bonds (“U.S. Treasury ETFs”). The Regional Equity ETFs that may be included in the Index invest in the equity securities, including common stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), of companies of any market capitalization that are traded on foreign or U.S. exchanges. The Index typically includes between one and five ETFs. Because the Index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds.”

The allocations to Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined by proprietary quantitative models that include momentum and trend following factors that are evaluated over various time horizons. The weightings of Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined based on measures of the momentum of the global equity markets relative to the momentum of U.S. Treasury securities. Regional Equity ETFs with the strongest momentum characteristics that also exhibit positive trend following characteristics receive greater weights. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Regional Equity ETFs or developed international Regional Equity ETFs, and up to 25% portfolio exposure in emerging market Regional Equity ETFs.

The Index will include U.S. Treasury ETFs when Regional Equity ETFs exhibit negative momentum and trend following characteristics versus the U.S. Treasury markets. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Treasury ETFs under such circumstances.

The Index is rebalanced weekly and is reconstituted annually in December.

The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will seek to invest in all of the ETFs comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy, whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Index. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.

Read More

ROMO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -2.8% 30.2% 79.10%
1 Yr 2.9% -12.5% 31.6% 67.20%
3 Yr 6.7%* -6.4% 12.7% 5.52%
5 Yr 0.0%* -8.0% 5.9% 42.39%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.7% 6.1% 61.86%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -37.4% -8.2% 31.91%
2021 10.2% -5.0% 12.0% 4.68%
2020 -1.2% -5.7% 7.8% 95.41%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.0% -14.6% 30.2% 99.68%
1 Yr -5.0% -12.5% 57.6% 93.93%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 22.1% 52.94%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROMO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.9% -37.4% -8.2% 31.91%
2021 10.2% -5.0% 12.0% 4.68%
2020 -1.2% -5.7% 7.8% 95.41%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

ROMO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROMO Category Low Category High ROMO % Rank
Net Assets 47.5 M 963 K 126 B 92.95%
Number of Holdings 4 4 7731 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 49.9 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 89.42%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 13.3% 100.0% 6.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ISHARES CORE MSCI EAFE ETF 75.76%
  2. ISHARES 1 3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF 12.10%
  3. ISHARES 7 10 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF 7.45%
  4. ISHARES CORE S P 500 ETF 4.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROMO % Rank
Bonds 		91.12% 0.00% 91.12% 0.32%
Stocks 		8.74% 0.19% 99.72% 99.68%
Cash 		0.14% -7.71% 88.33% 94.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 93.59%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 90.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 98.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROMO % Rank
Technology 		23.42% 1.07% 52.93% 7.37%
Healthcare 		14.34% 0.00% 36.30% 18.59%
Financial Services 		13.64% 0.28% 52.80% 75.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.74% 0.00% 16.01% 41.35%
Industrials 		8.71% 1.16% 32.55% 82.69%
Communication Services 		8.57% 0.00% 26.62% 18.59%
Consumer Defense 		7.07% 0.00% 27.24% 32.37%
Energy 		4.79% 0.00% 29.22% 45.19%
Utilities 		3.01% 0.00% 31.67% 42.31%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 33.86% 76.92%
Basic Materials 		2.84% 0.00% 15.48% 89.74%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROMO % Rank
US 		8.08% 0.19% 96.85% 99.68%
Non US 		0.66% 0.00% 35.45% 97.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROMO % Rank
Government 		99.71% 0.00% 99.71% 0.32%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.29% 0.00% 100.00% 98.40%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 91.35%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 37.97% 97.12%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.68%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 93.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROMO % Rank
US 		91.12% 0.00% 91.12% 0.32%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 18.39% 97.12%

ROMO - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.01% 3.35% 35.33%
Management Fee 0.49% 0.00% 1.25% 69.23%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 8.70%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.28% 9.52%

Sales Fees

ROMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROMO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% 93.90%

ROMO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROMO Category Low Category High ROMO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.72% 0.00% 7.05% 10.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROMO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROMO Category Low Category High ROMO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.88% -1.12% 5.55% 61.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROMO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROMO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ashley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Charles Ashley, Portfolio Manager of Rational Advisors, Inc since 2019. Mr. Ashley joined Rational in February 2016 as a senior analyst to provide investment research and assist with the day-to-day management of several mutual funds. He has also served as a portfolio manager at Catalyst since 2017, and joined Catalyst as a senior analyst in February 2016. From 2013 to 2016, he was the Executive Vice President of Absocold Corporation, a privately held white goods manufacturer. From 2006 to 2013, he served in various sales and management roles with Absocold Corporation. His previous experience also includes equity sales and equity research at BMO Capital Markets in 2012. Mr. Ashley has an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a B. A. from the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business.

David Miller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2019

2.58

2.6%

David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

