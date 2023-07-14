Dividend Investing Ideas Center
6.9%
1 yr return
2.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$47.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Newfound/ReSolve Robust Equity Momentum Index (the “Index”). The Index is based on a proprietary methodology co-developed and co-owned by Newfound Research LLC and ReSolve Asset Management SEZC (Cayman) (the “Index Providers”). The Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Index.
The Index uses a quantitative, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to broad U.S. equity, international equity, and emerging market equity indices, to the extent that such equity indices are exhibiting positive momentum relative to U.S. Treasury market indices. The Index generally consists of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track regional equity indices, representative of U.S. equities, developed international equities and emerging market equities (“Regional Equity ETFs”), as well as ETFs that track U.S. Treasury market indices, representative of short-term (i.e., 1-2 year maturity) U.S. Treasury notes and intermediate-term (i.e., 7-10 year maturity) U.S. Treasury bonds (“U.S. Treasury ETFs”). The Regional Equity ETFs that may be included in the Index invest in the equity securities, including common stock and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), of companies of any market capitalization that are traded on foreign or U.S. exchanges. The Index typically includes between one and five ETFs. Because the Index is comprised of securities issued by other investment companies, the Fund operates as a “fund of funds.”
The allocations to Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined by proprietary quantitative models that include momentum and trend following factors that are evaluated over various time horizons. The weightings of Regional Equity ETFs within the Index are determined based on measures of the momentum of the global equity markets relative to the momentum of U.S. Treasury securities. Regional Equity ETFs with the strongest momentum characteristics that also exhibit positive trend following characteristics receive greater weights. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Regional Equity ETFs or developed international Regional Equity ETFs, and up to 25% portfolio exposure in emerging market Regional Equity ETFs.
The Index will include U.S. Treasury ETFs when Regional Equity ETFs exhibit negative momentum and trend following characteristics versus the U.S. Treasury markets. The Fund may have 100% portfolio exposure to U.S. Treasury ETFs under such circumstances.
The Index is rebalanced weekly and is reconstituted annually in December.
The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will seek to invest in all of the ETFs comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may use a representative sampling strategy, whereby the Fund would invest in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities of the Index. To the extent the Fund uses a representative sampling strategy, it may not track the Index with the same degree of accuracy as would an investment vehicle replicating the entire Index.
The Fund will concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of portfolio securities.
Period
|ROMO Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
YTD
|6.9%
|-2.8%
|30.2%
|79.10%
1 Yr
|2.9%
|-12.5%
|31.6%
|67.20%
3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|5.52%
5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|5.9%
|42.39%
10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.7%
|6.1%
|61.86%
* Annualized
2022
|-18.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|31.91%
2021
|10.2%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|4.68%
2020
|-1.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|95.41%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|N/A
YTD
|-14.0%
|-14.6%
|30.2%
|99.68%
1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-12.5%
|57.6%
|93.93%
3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|52.94%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|8.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
2022
|-18.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|31.91%
2021
|10.2%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|4.68%
2020
|-1.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|95.41%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|N/A
|ROMO
|Category Low
|Category High
|ROMO % Rank
Net Assets
|47.5 M
|963 K
|126 B
|92.95%
Number of Holdings
|4
|4
|7731
|100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10
|49.9 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|89.42%
Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|6.29%
Bonds
|91.12%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|0.32%
Stocks
|8.74%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|99.68%
Cash
|0.14%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|94.55%
Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|93.59%
Other
|0.00%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|90.71%
Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|98.08%
Technology
|23.42%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|7.37%
Healthcare
|14.34%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|18.59%
Financial Services
|13.64%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|75.32%
Consumer Cyclical
|10.74%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|41.35%
Industrials
|8.71%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|82.69%
Communication Services
|8.57%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|18.59%
Consumer Defense
|7.07%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|32.37%
Energy
|4.79%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|45.19%
Utilities
|3.01%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|42.31%
Real Estate
|2.87%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|76.92%
Basic Materials
|2.84%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|89.74%
US
|8.08%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|99.68%
Non US
|0.66%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|97.44%
Government
|99.71%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|0.32%
Cash & Equivalents
|0.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|98.40%
Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|91.35%
Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|97.12%
Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.68%
Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|93.91%
US
|91.12%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|0.32%
Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|97.12%
Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|35.33%
Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|69.23%
12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.70%
Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|9.52%
Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|398.00%
|93.90%
Dividend Yield
|0.72%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|10.19%
Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|61.06%
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
Date
Dec 30, 2022
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 30, 2021
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2020
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
Dec 31, 2019
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Charles Ashley, Portfolio Manager of Rational Advisors, Inc since 2019. Mr. Ashley joined Rational in February 2016 as a senior analyst to provide investment research and assist with the day-to-day management of several mutual funds. He has also served as a portfolio manager at Catalyst since 2017, and joined Catalyst as a senior analyst in February 2016. From 2013 to 2016, he was the Executive Vice President of Absocold Corporation, a privately held white goods manufacturer. From 2006 to 2013, he served in various sales and management roles with Absocold Corporation. His previous experience also includes equity sales and equity research at BMO Capital Markets in 2012. Mr. Ashley has an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and a B. A. from the Michigan State University Eli Broad College of Business.
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
David Miller, Owner and Chief Investment Officer of Rational Advisors, Inc. since 2016. He is a co-founder and has served as Chief Investment Officer of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC since 2006, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of several funds managed by Catalyst. Mr. Miller is also a member of Catalyst International Advisors LLC since 2019, Insights Media LLC since 2019, and Catalyst Insurance Corporation II since 2018. Prior to founding Catalyst, Mr. Miller was the CEO of Investment Catalyst, an investment newsletter he founded in 2005. The Investment Catalyst newsletter worked to identify undervalued stocks with a near term catalyst for appreciation. Mr. Miller was a trader with UBS, working on the equity derivatives desk from July 2002 until December 2002. Mr. Miller was the CEO of MovieDaze Media Group, a search engine marketing company that he co-founded in 2003 and sold in 2006. He received a BS in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School and a MBA in Finance from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business.
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
