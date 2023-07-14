The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). Nasdaq, Inc. and the Consumer Technology Association ( “CTA” ) have jointly developed the eligibility and selection criteria and rules for the Index. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the artificial intelligence ( “AI” ) and robotics segments of the technology, industrial and other economic sectors. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets. The Index Provider classifies a country as “emerging” based on a number of criteria including national income per capita, national market capitalization and national trading volume. Emerging market countries are generally characterized by lower market efficiency and less strict standards in accounting and securities regulation than developed markets. Companies are classified as operating in a country primarily by their country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. According to the Index Provider, the Index includes companies in AI or robotics that are classified as one of the following three groups: • Engagers: companies that design, create, integrate, or deliver robotics and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems; • Enablers: companies that develop the building block components for robotics or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; and • Enhancers: companies that provide their own value-added services on top of Engagers, but are not core to their product or service offering. According to the Index Provider, securities are selected for inclusion in the Index in the following manner: 1. the starting universe consists of companies listed on an Index-eligible global stock exchange (see 2.iv. below) classified as AI or robotics engagers, enablers or enhancers, as determined by CTA; 2. companies that do not meet minimum liquidity and eligibility requirements, including the following, are excluded: i. minimum worldwide market capitalization of $250 million; ii. minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $3 million; iii. minimum free float of 20%; iv. securities not listed on an Index-eligible global stock exchange (a global exchange will be deemed ineligible if securities cannot be readily obtained either due to foreign investment restrictions or otherwise); 3. each remaining company is ranked by its CTA AI/Robotics Exposure Score, which measures the percent a company is exposed to the AI/Robotics sector within its respective engager, enabler or enhancer category (see "Index Information" for a discussion of how Exposure Scores are calculated); 4. the Index then selects the top 30 companies within each category, including ties, based on their CTA AI/Robotics Exposure Scores; 5. the index divides the overall portfolio weight between the three classifications as follows: i. Engagers: 60%; ii. Enablers: 25%; iii. Enhancers: 15%; 6. companies are equally weighted within their respective classifications. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 111 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $192 million to $1,788 billion. As of December 31,2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies and industrial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.