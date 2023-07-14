Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

29.5%

1 yr return

24.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

Net Assets

$370 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.3
$32.83
$47.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

ROBT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -24.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.10%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Feb 21, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    5150002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). Nasdaq, Inc. and the Consumer Technology Association (“CTA”) have jointly developed the eligibility and selection criteria and rules for the Index. The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the artificial intelligence (“AI”) and robotics segments of the technology, industrial and other economic sectors. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies operating in emerging markets. The Index Provider classifies a country as “emerging” based on a number of criteria including national income per capita, national market capitalization and national trading volume. Emerging market countries are generally characterized by lower market efficiency and less strict standards in accounting and securities regulation than developed markets. Companies are classified as operating in a country primarily by their country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. According to the Index Provider, the Index includes companies in AI or robotics that are classified as one of the following three groups:Engagers: companies that design, create, integrate, or deliver robotics and/or AI in the form of products, software, or systems;Enablers: companies that develop the building block components for robotics or AI, such as advanced machinery, semiconductors and databases used for machine learning; andEnhancers: companies that provide their own value-added services on top of Engagers, but are not core to their product or service offering.According to the Index Provider, securities are selected for inclusion in the Index in the following manner:1.the starting universe consists of companies listed on an Index-eligible global stock exchange (see 2.iv. below) classified as AI or robotics engagers, enablers or enhancers, as determined by CTA;2.companies that do not meet minimum liquidity and eligibility requirements, including the following, are excluded:i.minimum worldwide market capitalization of $250 million;ii.minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $3 million;iii.minimum free float of 20%;iv.securities not listed on an Index-eligible global stock exchange (a global exchange will be deemed ineligible if securities cannot be readily obtained either due to foreign investment restrictions or otherwise);3.each remaining company is ranked by its CTA AI/Robotics Exposure Score, which measures the percent a company is exposed to the AI/Robotics sector within its respective engager, enabler or enhancer category (see "Index Information" for a discussion of how Exposure Scores are calculated);4.the Index then selects the top 30 companies within each category, including ties, based on their CTA AI/Robotics Exposure Scores;5.the index divides the overall portfolio weight between the three classifications as follows:i.Engagers: 60%;ii.Enablers: 25%;iii.Enhancers: 15%;6.companies are equally weighted within their respective classifications.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 111 securities with market capitalizations ranging from $192 million to $1,788 billion. As of December 31,2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies and industrial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

ROBT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROBT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.5% -29.2% 74.8% 70.82%
1 Yr 24.8% -39.8% 67.6% 41.20%
3 Yr 8.0%* -40.6% 28.5% 27.68%
5 Yr 9.3%* -30.5% 25.6% 26.27%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 89.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROBT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -73.9% 35.7% 29.33%
2021 4.8% -25.6% 45.1% 42.41%
2020 13.5% 1.8% 60.0% 43.40%
2019 7.6% -15.0% 13.7% 46.31%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROBT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -24.3% -54.1% 74.8% 84.55%
1 Yr -20.5% -62.3% 67.6% 85.47%
3 Yr 10.6%* -40.6% 36.7% 21.96%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% 32.85%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROBT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -73.9% 35.7% 29.33%
2021 4.8% -25.6% 45.1% 42.41%
2020 13.5% 1.8% 60.0% 43.40%
2019 7.6% -15.0% 13.7% 46.31%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

ROBT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROBT Category Low Category High ROBT % Rank
Net Assets 370 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 62.82%
Number of Holdings 119 10 397 9.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 50.4 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 75.85%
Weighting of Top 10 23.53% 7.6% 100.0% 94.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GOLDMAN SACHS TR FINL SQ TSY IN 6.26%
  2. C3.AI INC-A 2.75%
  3. UIPATH INC - CLASS A 2.19%
  4. BLACKBERRY LTD 2.17%
  5. ILLUMINA INC 2.16%
  6. NICE LTD - SPON ADR 2.04%
  7. ANSYS INC 2.03%
  8. MOBILEYE GLOBAL INC-A 2.02%
  9. CIENA CORP 2.01%
  10. CADENCE DESIGN SYS INC 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBT % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 68.59% 100.53% 32.20%
Cash 		0.26% -0.53% 15.91% 65.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 88.98%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 87.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 88.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 89.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBT % Rank
Technology 		58.06% 2.80% 100.00% 80.51%
Industrials 		21.69% 0.00% 38.68% 2.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 32.97% 22.46%
Healthcare 		6.16% 0.00% 25.57% 15.25%
Communication Services 		2.52% 0.00% 97.05% 80.51%
Real Estate 		0.39% 0.00% 15.05% 24.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.26% 0.00% 5.64% 11.02%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 88.56%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 98.73%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 88.56%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 90.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBT % Rank
Non US 		50.07% 0.00% 80.40% 4.24%
US 		49.67% 19.45% 100.53% 95.76%

ROBT - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROBT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.08% 3.60% 77.49%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.03% 1.95% 40.60%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 29.13%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ROBT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROBT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROBT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 61.64%

ROBT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROBT Category Low Category High ROBT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 18.85% 15.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROBT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROBT Category Low Category High ROBT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.10% -2.30% 2.08% 19.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROBT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROBT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2018

4.27

4.3%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

