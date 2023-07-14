Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF

ETF
ROBO
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$59.07 -0.78 -1.3%
primary theme
N/A
ROBO (ETF)

ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$59.07 -0.78 -1.3%
primary theme
N/A
ROBO (ETF)

ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$59.07 -0.78 -1.3%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF

ROBO | ETF

$59.07

$1.48 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

26.8%

1 yr return

29.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

Net Assets

$1.48 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.9
$40.58
$59.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF

ROBO | ETF

$59.07

$1.48 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

ROBO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -27.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.19%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ROBO Global® Robotics and Automation Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Robo Global
  • Inception Date
    Oct 22, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    26997480
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rafael Zayas

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of robotics-related and/or automation-related companies. Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index derive a significant portion of their revenue from robotics-related and/or automation-related products and/or services, as determined by ROBO Global, LLC® (the “Index Provider”) (“Robotics and Automation Companies”). Such products and/or services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes, in any capacity, to any type of robot, robotic action and/or automation system process, software or management. Examples of such products and/or services include products that incorporate artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, software that enables virtualized product design and implementation, three-dimensional printers, navigation systems, and medical robots or robotic instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Robotics and Automation Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Index components are selected from a proprietary database of Robotics and Automation Companies that are organized into two general categories: technologies and applications. Robotics and Automation Companies are categorized as technologies if they: (1) manufacture or provide services related to any machinery, equipment, devices or sensors supporting a robot performing its task, or (2) provide key-enabling software and processing technologies used to advance the conversion to autonomous systems. Robotics and Automation Companies are categorized as applications if they incorporate multiple robotic and automation technologies into their product or manufacturing process to improve efficiency in traditional business lines as well as the development of entirely new business propositions. Each category’s representation in the Index varies.

Each eligible company is individually analyzed and then given a “ROBO Score” ranging from 1 to 100 that is determined based on the levels of revenue the company receives from robotics and automation activities, levels of investment the company makes in robotics and automation, and the company’s technology and market leadership in the robotics and automation universe. So long as all other Index eligibility requirements are met, companies assigned a ROBO Score greater than or equal to 50 are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is comprised of a minimum of 50 constituents and a maximum of 100 constituents. If, after screening companies based on the factors listed above, there are fewer than 50 companies eligible for inclusion in the Index, the Index Provider may reduce the eligibility requirements until that number is reached. Each constituent’s weight in the Index is determined by its ROBO Score as a percentage of the total score of all eligible constituents. Companies in the Index are reweighted at each rebalance according to their ROBO Score. Scores are reviewed on an ongoing basis by reevaluating the factors described above.

Eligible Index components are common and preferred equity securities of Robotics and Automation Companies that have a market capitalization exceeding $200 million at the time of inclusion on the Index and a minimum trailing 3-month composite average daily volume of $2 million at the time of inclusion.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Index Provider expects, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of the Index components to represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Index is rebalanced and additions are made quarterly. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs, or for other reasons as determined at the sole discretion of the Index Provider. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but which the Adviser or Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Index. Such investments include cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Machinery Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, the Index had a significant amount of investment exposure in the Information Technology Sector and Industrials Sector.

The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser.

Read More

ROBO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROBO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 26.8% -44.3% 9.5% 21.15%
1 Yr 29.8% -51.1% 24.7% 65.81%
3 Yr 9.3%* -6.4% 28.0% 30.41%
5 Yr 8.2%* -4.2% 18.3% 28.00%
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROBO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -50.5% 18.8% 6.76%
2021 7.5% -27.4% 103.5% 9.09%
2020 13.3% 3.5% 66.4% 17.14%
2019 6.8% -64.5% 5.6% 50.00%
2018 -4.6% -9.3% 49.7% 5.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ROBO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -27.4% -44.3% 9.5% 87.82%
1 Yr -20.4% -51.1% 24.7% 62.58%
3 Yr 12.2%* -6.4% 28.0% 29.73%
5 Yr 8.3%* -4.2% 18.3% 28.00%
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ROBO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.9% -50.6% 18.8% 6.76%
2021 7.5% -27.4% 103.5% 9.09%
2020 13.3% 3.5% 66.4% 17.14%
2019 6.8% -64.5% 5.6% 68.25%
2018 -4.6% -9.3% 53.2% 7.55%

ROBO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ROBO Category Low Category High ROBO % Rank
Net Assets 1.48 B 2.31 M 71.6 B 16.88%
Number of Holdings 84 31 9561 60.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 235 M 452 K 5.44 B 21.25%
Weighting of Top 10 17.15% 4.2% 63.4% 69.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC COMMON STOCK 2.30%
  2. KARDEX HOLDING AG-REG COMMON STOCK 1.97%
  3. AZENTA INC COMMON STOCK 1.70%
  4. SERVICENOW INC COMMON STOCK 1.69%
  5. KEYENCE CORP COMMON STOCK 1.68%
  6. IRHYTHM TECHNOLOGIES INC COMMON STOCK 1.65%
  7. COGNEX CORP COMMON STOCK 1.63%
  8. FUJI CORP/AICHI COMMON STOCK 1.63%
  9. NOVANTA INC COMMON STOCK 1.63%
  10. FANUC CORP COMMON STOCK 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBO % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 40.59% 104.41% 10.63%
Cash 		0.12% -4.41% 47.07% 86.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 51.88%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 66.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 45.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 47.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBO % Rank
Technology 		43.48% 0.00% 93.40% 5.63%
Industrials 		39.07% 0.00% 53.77% 10.63%
Healthcare 		11.12% 0.00% 28.38% 46.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.98% 0.00% 71.20% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		1.35% 0.00% 52.28% 89.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 78.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 84.38%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 75.07% 92.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 71.25%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 91.88%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 91.25%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ROBO % Rank
Non US 		57.54% 12.39% 83.06% 17.50%
US 		42.34% 6.76% 79.19% 64.38%

ROBO - Expenses

Operational Fees

ROBO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.43% 2.93% 73.75%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.30% 1.25% 71.88%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 3.70%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

ROBO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ROBO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ROBO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 145.00% 23.65%

ROBO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ROBO Category Low Category High ROBO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.18% 11.88%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ROBO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ROBO Category Low Category High ROBO % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.19% -1.92% 6.98% 36.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ROBO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ROBO - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rafael Zayas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2018

3.76

3.8%

Rafael Zayas, CFA, is Senior Vice President, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading at Vident Investment Advisory, LLC since June 2020. Mr. Zayas became SVP, Head of Portfolio Management and Trading in June 2020. From 2017 to 2020, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager – International Equity at Vident and has over 15 years of experience that includes managing international equity portfolios, including in emerging and frontier markets. Prior to joining Vident, he was a Portfolio Manager – Direct Investments for seven years at Russell Investments, a global asset manager, where he co-managed more than $4 billion in quantitative strategies across global markets, including the Russell Strategic Call Overwriting Fund, a mutual fund. Mr. Zayas also helped Russell Investments launch its sponsored ETF initiative and advised on index methodologies. Prior to joining Russell Investments, Mr. Zayas was a Portfolio Manager – Equity Indexing at Mellon Capital Management, where he managed assets for internationally listed global equity ETFs. Mr. Zayas graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Cornell University and obtained a Certificate in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington. He also attained the Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2010.

Ryan Dofflemeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 01, 2020

1.75

1.8%

Ryan Dofflemeyer, ProShare Advisors: Portfolio Manager since January 2011, and a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of ProShares Capital Management LLC since October 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×