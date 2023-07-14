The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of robotics-related and/or automation-related companies. Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index derive a significant portion of their revenue from robotics-related and/or automation-related products and/or services, as determined by ROBO Global, LLC® (the “Index Provider”) (“Robotics and Automation Companies”). Such products and/or services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes, in any capacity, to any type of robot, robotic action and/or automation system process, software or management. Examples of such products and/or services include products that incorporate artificial intelligence, unmanned vehicles, software that enables virtualized product design and implementation, three-dimensional printers, navigation systems, and medical robots or robotic instruments. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Robotics and Automation Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Index components are selected from a proprietary database of Robotics and Automation Companies that are organized into two general categories: technologies and applications. Robotics and Automation Companies are categorized as technologies if they: (1) manufacture or provide services related to any machinery, equipment, devices or sensors supporting a robot performing its task, or (2) provide key-enabling software and processing technologies used to advance the conversion to autonomous systems. Robotics and Automation Companies are categorized as applications if they incorporate multiple robotic and automation technologies into their product or manufacturing process to improve efficiency in traditional business lines as well as the development of entirely new business propositions. Each category’s representation in the Index varies.

Each eligible company is individually analyzed and then given a “ROBO Score” ranging from 1 to 100 that is determined based on the levels of revenue the company receives from robotics and automation activities, levels of investment the company makes in robotics and automation, and the company’s technology and market leadership in the robotics and automation universe. So long as all other Index eligibility requirements are met, companies assigned a ROBO Score greater than or equal to 50 are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is comprised of a minimum of 50 constituents and a maximum of 100 constituents. If, after screening companies based on the factors listed above, there are fewer than 50 companies eligible for inclusion in the Index, the Index Provider may reduce the eligibility requirements until that number is reached. Each constituent’s weight in the Index is determined by its ROBO Score as a percentage of the total score of all eligible constituents. Companies in the Index are reweighted at each rebalance according to their ROBO Score. Scores are reviewed on an ongoing basis by reevaluating the factors described above.

Eligible Index components are common and preferred equity securities of Robotics and Automation Companies that have a market capitalization exceeding $200 million at the time of inclusion on the Index and a minimum trailing 3-month composite average daily volume of $2 million at the time of inclusion.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Index Provider expects, under normal circumstances, at least 40% of the Index components to represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Index is rebalanced and additions are made quarterly. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs, or for other reasons as determined at the sole discretion of the Index Provider. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC (the “Adviser”) expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but which the Adviser or Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Index. Such investments include cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Machinery Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, the Index had a significant amount of investment exposure in the Information Technology Sector and Industrials Sector.

The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or the Sub-Adviser.