The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks and real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed and sponsored by Riskalyze, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider is a financial technology company that develops platforms to capture quantitative measurements of client and portfolio risk for investment advisors. The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is designed to select dividend-paying securities issued by large capitalization U.S. companies. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be a constituent of the Nasdaq US 500 Large Cap Index TM (the “Base Index” ) and have paid a dividend in the trailing twelve months (based on ex-date). The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of large capitalization U.S. companies, as determined by Nasdaq, Inc. The securities of companies represented in the Index generally have market capitalizations that are consistent with the name of the Index. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe for the Index begins with all eligible securities in the Base Index. 2. The Base Index’s industry weights are calculated and assigned to the Index. 3. Issuers that have not paid a dividend in the trailing 12 months are screened out. 4. Each security within an industry is given an equal weight. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 357 securities with market capitalization ranges from $6.16 billion to $2,212.84 trillion. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.