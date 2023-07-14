Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF

ETF
RNEM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.13 +0.06 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
RNEM (ETF)

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.13 +0.06 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
RNEM (ETF)

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.13 +0.06 +0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF

RNEM | ETF

$50.13

$23.9 M

1.39%

$0.70

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$23.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.1
$38.71
$50.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 72.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF

RNEM | ETF

$50.13

$23.9 M

1.39%

$0.70

0.75%

RNEM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 20, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    200002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the common stocks, depositary receipts, preferred shares and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed and sponsored by Riskalyze, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is a financial technology company that develops platforms to capture quantitative measurements of client and portfolio risk for investment advisors. The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is designed to select low volatility securities issued by companies operating in emerging market countries. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be a constituent of the Nasdaq Emerging Markets Large Mid Cap IndexTM (the “Base Index”) and have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $5 million. The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of companies operating in emerging market countries, as determined by Nasdaq, Inc. Nasdaq, Inc. classifies a country as “emerging” based on a number of criteria, including national income per capita, national market capitalization and national trading volume. Emerging market countries are generally characterized by lower market efficiency and less strict standards in accounting and securities regulation than developed market countries. Nasdaq, Inc. classifies a company as operating in a country primarily by its country of incorporation, domicile and primary exchange listing. The Index may include securities that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies.According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner:1.The selection universe for the Index begins with all eligible securities in the Base Index.2.The Base Index’s industry weights are calculated and assigned to the Index.3.Securities are then ranked by trailing twelve month price volatility, a measure of the security’s volatility over the preceding year, within their respective countries.4.The 25 securities with the lowest volatility from each country are selected for inclusion in the Index. If fewer than 25 securities qualify from a particular country, all securities are selected from that country for inclusion in the Index.5.Securities within the same country and industry are equally weighted and then adjusted so that no security weight exceeds 3% of the Index.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 246 securities with market capitalization ranges from $1.08 billion to $243.51 billion. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, Chinese issuers, Indian issuers, Taiwanese issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

RNEM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RNEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -11.0% 31.2% 2.81%
1 Yr 22.6% -12.4% 30.0% 2.55%
3 Yr 7.9%* -17.4% 12.6% 4.36%
5 Yr 2.8%* -9.8% 36.0% 8.81%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 71.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RNEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -50.1% 7.2% 1.46%
2021 3.0% -18.2% 13.6% 10.50%
2020 -2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 99.56%
2019 3.0% -4.4% 9.2% 85.87%
2018 -1.9% -7.2% 7.0% 1.97%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RNEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -30.3% 31.2% 91.68%
1 Yr -5.6% -48.9% 30.0% 91.68%
3 Yr 0.8%* -16.6% 12.7% 29.40%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% 21.56%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RNEM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -50.1% 7.2% 1.46%
2021 3.0% -18.2% 13.6% 10.50%
2020 -2.8% -7.2% 79.7% 99.56%
2019 3.0% -4.4% 9.2% 85.87%
2018 -1.9% -7.2% 7.0% 1.97%

RNEM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RNEM Category Low Category High RNEM % Rank
Net Assets 23.9 M 717 K 102 B 86.96%
Number of Holdings 270 10 6734 24.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.38 M 340 K 19.3 B 94.22%
Weighting of Top 10 25.42% 2.8% 71.7% 75.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WISTRON CORP /TWD/ 3.80%
  2. INVENTEC CORP /TWD/ 3.37%
  3. POWERTECH TECHNOLOGY INC /TWD/ 2.85%
  4. COMPAL ELECTRONICS /TWD/ 2.81%
  5. WPG HOLDINGS LTD /TWD/ 2.61%
  6. POWER FINANCE CORPORATIO /INR/ 2.59%
  7. HON HAI PRECISION INDUST /TWD/ 2.46%
  8. REC LTD /INR/ 2.20%
  9. LARSEN TOUBRO LTD /INR/ 2.07%
  10. HDFC BANK LIMITED /INR/ 2.03%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RNEM % Rank
Stocks 		99.42% 0.90% 110.97% 14.87%
Cash 		0.58% -23.67% 20.19% 81.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 99.10%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 96.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 98.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 99.74%

RNEM - Expenses

Operational Fees

RNEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.03% 41.06% 86.57%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 2.00% 30.69%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 15.62%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

RNEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RNEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RNEM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 72.00% 0.00% 190.00% 71.86%

RNEM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RNEM Category Low Category High RNEM % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.39% 0.00% 12.61% 17.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RNEM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RNEM Category Low Category High RNEM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.30% -1.98% 17.62% 4.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RNEM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RNEM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 20, 2017

4.95

5.0%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×