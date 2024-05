Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the total return performance of the Index, which includes dividends paid by the securities in the Index. The Fund will generally employ a full replication strategy, meaning that it will normally invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to their weightings in the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider” ). First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund's investment advisor, maintains no discretion with regard to the compilation and composition of the Index or any changes thereto. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to track the performance of companies that seek to return implicit value to shareholders by reinvesting in their own growth. It aims to include companies that have consistently increased their research & development expenditures ( “R&D Expenditures” ) for at least 3 consecutive years and have a meaningful portion of their sales devoted to R&D Expenditures. Companies incur R&D Expenditures to obtain new products and services in order to generate a future economic benefit. The companies that continue to grow their R&D Expenditures have shown greater sales and net income growth than the market over time. The Index’s starting universe consists of all the securities comprising the Bloomberg US 1000 Index (the “Parent Index” ). The Parent Index is composed of the 1,000 U.S.-listed securities of companies with the largest market capitalizations, which includes large- and mid-capitalization companies. The Parent Index includes only common stock and real estate investment trusts. The Index Provider classifies a company as belonging to a certain country through a holistic quantitative analysis that considers the location of the company’s management, the location of the company’s primary listing exchange, the country from which the company derives the most revenue and the company’s reporting currency. One security per issuer is permitted. If an issuer has multiple securities, then the security currently in the Index will take precedence if it has met all other criteria for eligibility. Otherwise, the security with the highest 90-day average daily value traded is eligible for inclusion in the Index. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have data relating to its R&D Expenditures available for the three prior years and be within the top 90 th percentile of the Parent Index in terms of both free float market capitalization and 90-day average daily trading value. “Free float market capitalization” refers to the aggregate market capitalization (meaning share price multiplied by the number of shares readily available in the market) of the securities for a particular issuer. From the remaining eligible securities, all securities issued by companies that have not increased R&D Expenditures for three consecutive years are removed from Index consideration. Lastly, a security must be in the top 90% percentile in the Parent Index in terms of R&D Expenditures to Sale ratio, which is calculated by dividing a company’s revenue for the current year by its R&D Expenditures for the current year. Of the securities that remain after applying these screens, the top 50 securities by issuer free float market capitalization are included in the Index. Each security selected for inclusion in the Index is defined as an "R&D Leader." Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in R&D Leaders. Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are initially weighted based upon issuer free float market capitalization. Those weights are subject to certain weight caps at the time of purchase. For instance, the securities with the five largest free float market capitalizations will have their weight capped at 8%. All other securities will be subject to a weight cap of 4%. Additionally, aggregate exposure to a single sector is capped at 40%, where a sector refers to the Bloomberg Industry Classification Standard (BICS) level 1 sectors. Any excess weight from capping is redistributed proportionally to all the remaining uncapped issuers until there are no issuers with weight greater than 8%, at most five issuers with weight greater than 4%, and no sector with a weight of greater than 40%. While tracking stocks (an equity security issued by a company that tracks the performance of a particular segment or division) are eligible for inclusion in the Index, the Fund expects that substantially all of its investments will be in common stocks. For issuers with multiple securities, the issuer weight is redistributed proportionally based on the free float market capitalization of each security for a given issuer. If there are less than 30 issuers in the Index after all of the screens have been applied, then the R&D Expenditures to Sales screen is relaxed and the issuers with the highest R&D Expenditures to Sales ratio that failed the R&D Expenditures to Sales screen but that passed all of the other screenings are added to the Index until there are 30 issuers selected for inclusion in the Index. If there are still less than 30 issuers in the Index, then the remaining ineligible issuers that passed the Index Provider's investability screening are ranked by their R&D Expenditures and issuers are added to the Index until there are 30 issuers selected for inclusion in the Index. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually, and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Fund will be concentrated ( i.e., invest more than 25% of Fund assets) in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of April 1, 2024, the Index was composed of 49 securities and had significant exposure to health care companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund's investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of April 1, 2024. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “ 1940 Act ”).