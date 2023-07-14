Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

Net Assets

$535 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.5
$25.64
$29.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RLY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 25, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    13710000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Guiliano

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) invests at least 80% of the net assets of the Fund among exchange traded products (“ETPs”) that provide exposure to the following primary asset classes: (i) inflation protected securities issued by the United States government, its agencies and/or instrumentalities, as well as inflation protected securities issued by foreign governments, agencies, and/or instrumentalities; (ii) domestic and international real estate securities; (iii) commodities; (iv) publicly-traded domestic and international infrastructure companies; and (v) publicly-traded domestic and international companies in natural resources and/or commodities businesses. Publicly-traded companies in infrastructure businesses may include energy, industrial, and utility companies. Publicly-traded companies in natural resources and/or commodities businesses may include agriculture, energy, and metals and mining companies. The Fund's allocation among these asset classes will be in proportions consistent with the Adviser's evaluation of the expected returns and risks of each asset class as well as the allocation that, in the Adviser's view, will best meet the Fund's investment objective. The Adviser's investment process relies on proprietary quantitative models as well as the Adviser's fundamental views regarding qualitative factors that may not be captured by the quantitative models. The allocations to each asset class will change over time as the Adviser's expectations of each asset class shift. The Fund's indirect holdings by virtue of investing in ETPs representing those asset classes will consist of a diversified mix of domestic and international equity securities, including emerging markets, government bonds, inflation protected securities, commodities and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in ETPs that gain exposure to commodities through the use of derivatives. The Adviser considers real return to be a rate of return above the rate of inflation over a market cycle. 
ETPs in which the Fund invests include exchange-traded funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (“Underlying ETFs”), exchange traded commodity trusts; and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). The Fund may invest in ETPs that are qualified publicly traded partnerships (“QPTPs”). In addition, the Fund may invest in certain ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services. In addition, the Fund may invest in cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). 
Read More

RLY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 4.29%
1 Yr 5.4% -8.9% 48.3% 0.86%
3 Yr 14.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 1.34%
5 Yr 5.9%* -0.7% 13.4% 6.07%
10 Yr 3.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.9% -40.8% 20.6% 26.16%
2021 10.8% -21.0% 24.5% 83.14%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 63.08%
2019 3.7% -23.1% 11.7% 81.34%
2018 -2.5% -100.0% 20.6% 67.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -23.7% 16.4% 1.29%
1 Yr 22.3% -12.8% 48.3% 0.64%
3 Yr 15.5%* -3.4% 16.4% 1.09%
5 Yr 10.0%* -1.1% 13.4% 5.26%
10 Yr 4.4%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RLY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.9% -40.8% 20.6% 26.16%
2021 10.8% -21.0% 24.5% 83.14%
2020 -0.2% -24.2% 27.8% 64.49%
2019 3.7% -23.1% 11.7% 87.10%
2018 -2.5% -2.9% 23.1% 86.10%

RLY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RLY Category Low Category High RLY % Rank
Net Assets 535 M 1.12 M 110 B 56.80%
Number of Holdings 11 2 10961 93.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 429 M -31.7 M 22 B 35.91%
Weighting of Top 10 99.75% 10.8% 100.0% 6.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SPDR SP Global Natural Resources ETF 26.72%
  2. SPDR SP Global Infrastructure ETF 25.12%
  3. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF 21.03%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF 8.01%
  5. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 5.61%
  6. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 4.29%
  7. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 3.77%
  8. SPDR SP Metals Mining ETF 3.03%
  9. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF 2.45%
  10. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RLY % Rank
Stocks 		65.45% -45.72% 98.42% 46.35%
Bonds 		16.60% -39.76% 93.84% 78.08%
Cash 		11.87% -97.12% 185.58% 13.99%
Other 		6.08% -1.25% 197.12% 20.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 81.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 86.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLY % Rank
Energy 		29.19% 0.00% 38.61% 3.61%
Basic Materials 		24.06% 0.00% 60.23% 1.27%
Industrials 		15.25% 0.09% 32.39% 11.68%
Utilities 		14.38% 0.00% 40.29% 9.13%
Real Estate 		12.33% 0.00% 90.14% 22.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.66% 0.00% 20.84% 86.41%
Consumer Defense 		2.04% 0.00% 31.85% 88.54%
Healthcare 		0.09% 0.00% 30.30% 90.87%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.66%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 94.69%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 97.03%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLY % Rank
US 		33.32% -4.82% 95.75% 53.24%
Non US 		32.13% -46.69% 57.06% 29.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLY % Rank
Government 		58.30% 0.00% 98.64% 24.22%
Cash & Equivalents 		41.70% 0.10% 100.00% 13.78%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 68.06%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 83.09%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.90% 91.44%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 63.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RLY % Rank
US 		16.13% -177.12% 87.76% 63.88%
Non US 		0.47% -39.00% 137.36% 67.01%

RLY - Expenses

Operational Fees

RLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.16% 2.71% 94.78%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.70% 34.05%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RLY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 441.00% 35.89%

RLY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RLY Category Low Category High RLY % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.34% 0.00% 10.92% 0.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RLY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RLY Category Low Category High RLY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.56% -5.20% 6.33% 21.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RLY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RLY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Guiliano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 25, 2012

10.1

10.1%

Robert Guiliano is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He joined SSGA in 1997 and his responsibilities include the management of real asset, tactical, and strategic multi-asset allocation strategies as well as conducting research, product development, and advising institutional clients on investment policy. Prior to joining ISG, Mr. Guiliano was a portfolio manager/analyst in the Product Engineering Group supporting the global asset allocation and currency investment management teams. Previously, he worked as an investment marketing analyst for SSGA's Defined Contribution Group, CitiStreet. Prior to SSGA, he worked as an assistant relationship representative at Funds Distributor Inc. Before entering investment management in 1996, Mr. Guiliano worked as a construction and environmental project manager for ExxonMobil Corporation for seven years. Mr. Guiliano earned a Master of Business Administration from Boston University in 1996 with a concentration in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1989 with a Minor in Economics. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.

Michael Narkiewicz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Michael Narkiewicz is a Principal of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG), where he is responsible for implementing customized investment approaches, including strategic and tactical multi-asset class solutions, for institutional clients. Prior to his current role, Mr. Narkiewicz was a portfolio specialist within the Global Product and Marketing Group. In that role, he focused on supporting passive equity products as a subject matter expert and a liaison between the portfolio management team and the client-facing functions at SSGA. His responsibilities included investment research and analysis as well as product positioning and messaging across multiple investment strategies. Before joining SSGA, Mr. Narkiewicz was a senior portfolio analyst at Shepherd Kaplan and an equity trader at Congress Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

