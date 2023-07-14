Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.9%
Net Assets
$535 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|RLY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|4.29%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|0.86%
|3 Yr
|14.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|1.34%
|5 Yr
|5.9%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|6.07%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RLY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|7.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|26.16%
|2021
|10.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|83.14%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|63.08%
|2019
|3.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|81.34%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|67.03%
|Period
|RLY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|1.29%
|1 Yr
|22.3%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|0.64%
|3 Yr
|15.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|1.09%
|5 Yr
|10.0%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|5.26%
|10 Yr
|4.4%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RLY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|7.9%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|26.16%
|2021
|10.8%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|83.14%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|64.49%
|2019
|3.7%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|87.10%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|86.10%
|RLY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLY % Rank
|Net Assets
|535 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|56.80%
|Number of Holdings
|11
|2
|10961
|93.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|429 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|35.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.75%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|6.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLY % Rank
|Stocks
|65.45%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|46.35%
|Bonds
|16.60%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|78.08%
|Cash
|11.87%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|13.99%
|Other
|6.08%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|20.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|81.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|86.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLY % Rank
|Energy
|29.19%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|3.61%
|Basic Materials
|24.06%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|1.27%
|Industrials
|15.25%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|11.68%
|Utilities
|14.38%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|9.13%
|Real Estate
|12.33%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|22.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.66%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|86.41%
|Consumer Defense
|2.04%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|88.54%
|Healthcare
|0.09%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|90.87%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|97.66%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|94.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|97.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLY % Rank
|US
|33.32%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|53.24%
|Non US
|32.13%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|29.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLY % Rank
|Government
|58.30%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|24.22%
|Cash & Equivalents
|41.70%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|13.78%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|68.06%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|83.09%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|91.44%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|63.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RLY % Rank
|US
|16.13%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|63.88%
|Non US
|0.47%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|67.01%
|RLY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|94.78%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|34.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RLY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RLY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RLY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|35.89%
|RLY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.34%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|0.21%
|RLY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RLY
|Category Low
|Category High
|RLY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.56%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|21.57%
|RLY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.296
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$1.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.362
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$2.927
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.465
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.272
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2017
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 10, 2017
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2016
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 11, 2016
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2015
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2015
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2015
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2015
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2014
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2014
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2014
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2014
|$0.284
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2013
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2013
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2013
|$0.281
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2012
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 12, 2012
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 25, 2012
10.1
10.1%
Robert Guiliano is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG). He joined SSGA in 1997 and his responsibilities include the management of real asset, tactical, and strategic multi-asset allocation strategies as well as conducting research, product development, and advising institutional clients on investment policy. Prior to joining ISG, Mr. Guiliano was a portfolio manager/analyst in the Product Engineering Group supporting the global asset allocation and currency investment management teams. Previously, he worked as an investment marketing analyst for SSGA's Defined Contribution Group, CitiStreet. Prior to SSGA, he worked as an assistant relationship representative at Funds Distributor Inc. Before entering investment management in 1996, Mr. Guiliano worked as a construction and environmental project manager for ExxonMobil Corporation for seven years. Mr. Guiliano earned a Master of Business Administration from Boston University in 1996 with a concentration in Finance and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1989 with a Minor in Economics. He is a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute and CFA Society Boston, Inc.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Michael Narkiewicz is a Principal of SSGA and SSGA FM and a Portfolio Manager in the Investment Solutions Group (ISG), where he is responsible for implementing customized investment approaches, including strategic and tactical multi-asset class solutions, for institutional clients. Prior to his current role, Mr. Narkiewicz was a portfolio specialist within the Global Product and Marketing Group. In that role, he focused on supporting passive equity products as a subject matter expert and a liaison between the portfolio management team and the client-facing functions at SSGA. His responsibilities included investment research and analysis as well as product positioning and messaging across multiple investment strategies. Before joining SSGA, Mr. Narkiewicz was a senior portfolio analyst at Shepherd Kaplan and an equity trader at Congress Asset Management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Bentley University and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
