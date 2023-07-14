Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$7 M

Holdings in Top 10

66.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
$16.67
$22.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RITA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFB Green SRI REITs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Todd Alberico

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was established in 2020 by FTSE Russell and IdealRatings, Inc. (together, the “Index Providers”).
FTSE EPRA Nareit IdealRatings Developed REITs Islamic Green Capped Index
The Index is composed of a portfolio of exchange-listed real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) in developed markets meeting the business, financial, socially responsible investing (“SRI”), and green investing criteria described below, as determined by IdealRatings, Inc.
Business Screening. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, companies must meet the following criteria:
The company invests at least 75% of its total assets in real estate;
The company derives at least 75% of its gross income from rents from real property;
The company pays at least 90% of its taxable income annually in the form of shareholder dividends;
The company is taxed as a corporation;
The company is managed by a board of directors or trustees;
The company has at least 100 shareholders; and
The company has no more than 50% of its shares held by fewer than five individuals.
Financial Screening. Eligible companies are further screened to eliminate REITs whose interest-bearing debt exceeds 33% of the market value of the REIT’s assets (or book value, if higher).
SRI Screening. Consistent with Shariah principles, eligible REITs are screened to eliminate REITs earning more than 5% of their income from interest-bearing investments or from the following business activities or tenants engaged in such activities:
Alcoholic Beverages
 Tobacco Gambling / Casino
Firearms Military / Weapons of Mass Destruction Adult Entertainment
Music and Radio Cinema and Television Conventional Financial Services
Embryonic Stem Cells Pork Related Products
Green Screening. Eligible REITs are further screened to eliminate any REITs that have not received a Green Certification from an eligible third-party certifying body (e.g., LEED certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council or BREEAM certifications from Building Research Establishment Ltd.). Green Certifications are determined based on the share of total net leasable area owned and/or managed by a constituent that is certified as part of an eligible green certification scheme. Third-party rating agencies award Green Certification to buildings that pass such agencies’ minimum scoring criteria across their life cycles (design, construction, maintenance, and operations). The Green Certification scoring scheme covers Sustainable Sites, Water Efficiency, Energy and Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, and Indoor Environmental Quality. The Index relies on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Green rules to determine which Green Certifications are required for a REIT to be eligible for inclusion in the Index based on data provided to FTSE Russell by GeoPhy.
Green Certifications assure public availability of a list of certified buildings and transparency with respect to the evaluation process for sustainability performance. The evaluation process covers multiple sustainability indicators, one of which must be energy focused performance. Certifying bodies also make available their robust certification procedures, as well as the data validation process conducted during certification. Certification bodies follow a rigorous scoring and rating criteria to assess different aspects of buildings, including Management, Health Wellbeing, Energy, Transport, Water Efficiency, Waste, Land Use and Ecology, Pollution, Innovation, Material and Resources, and Environmental Quality.
Green Tilt. REITs meeting the above screens are included in the Index at the time of each quarterly rebalance and reconstitution of the Index. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted effective at the market open on the Monday following the third Friday of each March, June, September, and December based on data as of an earlier date. Companies are given weights based on their relative free float market capitalization to the aggregate free float market capitalization of the Index’s investment universe, subject to a minimum individual company weight of 0.5% and a maximum individual company weight of 20%. Additionally, the aggregate weight for all companies with a weight greater than 4.5% is “capped” at a maximum of 48% at the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index.
Additionally, data regarding each company’s Green Certifications and Energy Usage (described below) is normalized cross-sectionally to create a score for each REIT, which score is then used to adjust (tilt) the constituents’ weights towards REITs with higher green scores (i.e., higher levels of Green Certifications and more favorable Energy Usage). Adjustments to Index weights are limited such that the total adjustment does not change any sector or country weight within the Index by more than 2% of its original weight before adjusting.
Energy Usage refers to the average modeled energy consumption per square meter of net leasable area owned and/or managed by a constituent. Energy Usage data is aggregated by third-party providers for each constituent’s portfolio of real estate based on data from national statistics offices and utilities data, combined with each building’s key characteristics (e.g., square footage, number of floors), from public reports, including regulatory filings, tax filings, and land registries, to estimate expected energy usage per square foot. REITs with no Energy Usage data are given low scores, which results in excluding them from the Index during the adjustment process.
As of January 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 55 constituents, 29 of which were non-U.S. companies, and U.S. companies represented 77.94% of the Index weight.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in REITs that meet the Index’s SRI Screening and Green Screening criteria (each as described above) as of the most recent reconstitution of the Index. This policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund
may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index). To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index is expected to be concentrated in REITs.
Read More

RITA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RITA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -31.3% 12.4% 98.00%
1 Yr 0.3% -34.4% -0.3% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.3% 5.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -16.8% 14.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -8.1% 8.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RITA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -43.9% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -16.6% 37.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 16.4% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 24.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RITA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -31.3% 12.4% 97.51%
1 Yr N/A -34.4% -0.3% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -22.3% 5.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.5% 15.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 8.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RITA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.3% -43.9% 22.3% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 14.9% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 16.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.7% 6.1% N/A
2018 N/A -6.3% 28.9% N/A

RITA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RITA Category Low Category High RITA % Rank
Net Assets 7 M 2.39 M 9.6 B 92.46%
Number of Holdings 63 5 739 62.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.47 M 837 K 6.34 B 93.10%
Weighting of Top 10 66.58% 18.1% 63.6% 0.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 8.05%
  2. Equity Residential 7.15%
  3. Prologis Inc 7.12%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc 6.77%
  5. Welltower Inc 6.57%
  6. Digital Realty Trust Inc 4.64%
  7. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 3.38%
  8. UDR Inc 3.32%
  9. Nippon Prologis REIT Inc 2.81%
  10. EastGroup Properties Inc 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RITA % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 3.65% 126.54% 53.43%
Cash 		0.24% -1.38% 10.38% 76.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 56.65%
Other 		0.00% -33.49% 78.71% 17.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 55.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 56.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RITA % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 55.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 75.38%
Real Estate 		0.00% 72.53% 100.00% 6.53%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.89% 62.81%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 60.80%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 64.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 54.77%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.28% 76.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 56.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.03% 81.41%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 55.78%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RITA % Rank
US 		80.46% 0.00% 80.79% 0.99%
Non US 		19.30% 0.00% 99.40% 97.54%

RITA - Expenses

Operational Fees

RITA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 2.81% 89.22%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.10% 1.50% 10.34%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 4.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

RITA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RITA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RITA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 165.00% N/A

RITA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RITA Category Low Category High RITA % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.38% 0.00% 10.40% 47.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RITA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RITA Category Low Category High RITA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 4.48% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RITA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RITA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Alberico

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Alberico joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in November 2020, having spent the past 14 years in ETF trading at Goldman Sachs, Cantor Fitzgerald, and, most recently, Virtu Financial. He spent most of that time focused on the Trading and Portfolio Risk Management of ETFs exposed to international and domestic equity. He has worked on several different strategies including lead market-making and electronic trading, to customer facing institutional business developing models for block trading as well as transitional trades. Mr. Alberico graduated from St. John’s University in NY with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs in May 2018. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK in September 2000. During his career of more than 18 years at the combined companies, he held various roles, including managing the global Quant ETF Strats team and One Delta ETF Strats. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Gabriel Tan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 08, 2021

0.48

0.5%

Mr. Tan joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC in May 2019 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in December 2020. He began his career at UBS and BBR Partners where he worked as a financial planning analyst and a portfolio strategist for over four years. During his time there, he developed comprehensive wealth management solutions focused on portfolio optimization, trust and estate planning, and tax planning.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.08 10.42

