Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.8%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$110 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.0%
Expense Ratio 0.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a global portfolio of fixed income securities of various maturities, ratings and currency denominations. The Fund utilizes various investment strategies in a broad array of fixed income sectors. The Fund allocates its investments based upon the analysis of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (“RiverFront” or the “Sub-Adviser”) of the pertinent economic and market conditions, as well as yield, maturity and currency considerations.
The Fund’s portfolio is constructed through a two-step process. The first step is setting the strategic allocation among different fixed income asset classes, with the objective being to construct an allocation that is designed to balance the probability of upside returns with downside risks for investors with a three- to five-year time horizon for their investments.
The second step is tactically adjusting these allocations as market conditions warrant and determining security selection within those asset classes in order to maximize potential returns over time. The strategic allocation across long-term, medium-term and short-term investment grade securities, long-term and short-term high yield securities and emerging market debt is adjusted at least annually or as market conditions warrant.
The Fund may purchase fixed income securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or financial institutions, including debt securities of all types and maturities, convertible securities and preferred stocks. The Fund also may purchase securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or foreign governments (including foreign states, provinces and municipalities) or their agencies and instrumentalities (“government entities”) or issued or guaranteed by international organizations designated or supported by multiple government entities to promote economic reconstruction or development (“supranational entities”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or closed-end funds which invest in fixed income securities.
The Fund has not established any credit rating criteria for the fixed income securities in which it may invest, and it may invest entirely in high yield securities (“junk bonds”). Junk bonds are debt securities that are rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”), or are unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser believes are of comparable quality. The Sub-Adviser considers the credit ratings assigned by NRSROs as one of several factors in its independent credit analysis of issuers.
The Fund may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers in developed markets. Additionally, the Fund can invest up to 50% of its assets in non-dollar denominated securities. The Fund may also invest up to 50% of its assets in the securities of issuers located in emerging markets. In certain circumstances, the Sub-Adviser may attempt to offset a portion or all of the foreign
currency exposure in these securities by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date (“forward contracts”). The Fund may elect to enter into swap contracts that effectively bundle the purchase of foreign bonds and the hedging of foreign currency into a single transaction.
The average maturity or duration of the Fund’s portfolio of fixed income securities will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as current and anticipated changes in interest rates; however, the Sub-Adviser intends to manage the Fund’s portfolio so that it has an average duration of between two and ten years, under normal circumstances. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a security to interest rate changes. The longer the duration, the more sensitive the Fund’s portfolio will be to a change in interest rates. A 1% change in interest rates is typically estimated to change the price of a fixed income security by 1% for each year of the security’s duration. For example, if a fixed income security has a duration of three years, a 1% rise in interest rates would typically be expected to reduce the price of the security by approximately 3%. Similar estimates would typically apply to a portfolio of fixed income securities, such as the Fund’s, based on the portfolio’s average duration. As the value of a security changes over time, so will its duration, which in turn will affect the Fund’s duration.
|Period
|RIGS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.8%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|5.83%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-15.5%
|19.7%
|6.73%
|3 Yr
|-0.2%*
|-4.3%
|4.2%
|11.94%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-2.5%
|4.1%
|7.98%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIGS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|1.50%
|2021
|1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|92.78%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|72.92%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|0.6%
|44.51%
|2018
|0.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|93.87%
|Period
|RIGS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-59.5%
|0.9%
|14.08%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-16.6%
|30.5%
|6.64%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-5.2%
|10.9%
|13.04%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-2.8%
|7.4%
|10.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|3.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RIGS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.7%
|-15.2%
|0.9%
|1.50%
|2021
|1.0%
|-10.9%
|12.2%
|92.78%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.8%
|14.8%
|72.92%
|2019
|1.8%
|-15.3%
|3.8%
|54.91%
|2018
|0.0%
|-44.4%
|14.4%
|96.32%
|RIGS
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIGS % Rank
|Net Assets
|110 M
|74.5 K
|14.7 B
|73.53%
|Number of Holdings
|106
|4
|4562
|85.78%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.5 M
|-112 M
|3.66 B
|60.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.03%
|4.7%
|100.0%
|71.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIGS % Rank
|Bonds
|80.85%
|0.00%
|220.33%
|68.25%
|Cash
|18.24%
|-130.07%
|95.62%
|28.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.91%
|0.00%
|11.19%
|64.45%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.47%
|83.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|81.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.71%
|100.00%
|75.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIGS % Rank
|Corporate
|94.67%
|0.00%
|98.62%
|1.44%
|Government
|4.47%
|0.30%
|99.47%
|98.08%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.85%
|0.00%
|95.62%
|89.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|74.77%
|88.46%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|98.08%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.95%
|84.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RIGS % Rank
|US
|69.50%
|-5.52%
|107.53%
|1.42%
|Non US
|11.35%
|0.00%
|112.80%
|97.63%
|RIGS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.47%
|0.02%
|3.65%
|91.39%
|Management Fee
|0.46%
|0.00%
|2.08%
|23.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|RIGS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RIGS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RIGS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|354.00%
|20.00%
|RIGS
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIGS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.41%
|0.00%
|17.40%
|9.00%
|RIGS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RIGS
|Category Low
|Category High
|RIGS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.23%
|-1.08%
|5.77%
|26.47%
|RIGS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2023
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2017
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2017
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2016
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2016
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2016
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2015
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2015
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2015
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2015
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2015
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2014
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2013
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 07, 2013
8.65
8.7%
Tim Anderson, CFA: Global Fixed Income CIO Tim brings over 25 years of experience in all aspects of the fixed-income arena. In 1998, Tim began a working relationship with many individuals on the RiverFront investment team when he moved to Richmond to manage a high yield bond portfolio. Tim was one of RiverFront’s founding employees and has been managing RiverFront’s fixed income strategies, sub-advised ETFs, and the fixed income portion of RiverFront’s balanced portfolios since their inception. Prior to launching RiverFront, Tim served as the Chief Fixed-Income Strategist at Wachovia Securities. He earned a BS in Finance from DePaul University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. He received his CFA designation in 1993.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Kevin Nicholson, CFA: Chief Market Strategist, COO of RiverShares Division Kevin serves as Chief Market Strategist and COO of RiverShares Division and is responsible for raising and deploying cash in the portfolios, as well as determining which asset classes to use as funding or investment sources when making the tactical allocation decisions in the RiverFront strategies. Kevin's career has spanned over 25 years and during that time he has served in various capacities in trading, portfolio management and risk management. He joined RiverFront in 2010 and served as the senior Fixed Income Portfolio Manager for 2 years and the Chief Risk Officer for 4 years. In his role as Chief Market Strategist, his primary responsibility is implementing the tactical asset allocation shifts in the firm’s strategies. In addition, Kevin serves on the firm’s Investment Committee. He is also a regular guest on financial news channels (CNBC, Bloomberg) and is frequently quoted in the financial press. Kevin earned a BA in Business and Economics from Randolph-Macon College and an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University. He earned his CFA designation in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|28.31
|6.8
|3.67
