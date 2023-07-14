Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and common or preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The primary decision factor in selecting the Fund’s portfolio’s securities is the combination of dividend-paying stocks and stocks determined to have high or improving return on invested capital (“ROIC”). In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers typically apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, the Fund may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds. The portfolio managers use a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a security that would make it expensive relative to the other securities held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. Portfolio managers can also sell any security at their discretion based on changes in expected valuation, volatility or other statistical or fundamental parameters.

The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund considers a “U.S. issuer” to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States. The Fund may invest substantially in companies in the financial services sector. The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or closed-end funds which invest in equity securities.