YTD Return
12.2%
1 yr return
12.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.3%
Net Assets
$22.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.9%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity securities. Equity securities include common stocks and common or preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The primary decision factor in selecting the Fund’s portfolio’s securities is the combination of dividend-paying stocks and stocks determined to have high or improving return on invested capital (“ROIC”). In addition to considering economic factors such as the effect of interest rates on the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers typically apply a “bottom up” approach in choosing investments. Due to the nature of the securities in which the Fund invests, the Fund may have relatively high portfolio turnover compared to other funds. The portfolio managers use a disciplined sell strategy for the Fund. The portfolio managers may sell securities because of a deterioration of the underlying company’s financials, such as earnings or cash flow, or because of an increase in the price of a security that would make it expensive relative to the other securities held by the Fund. Other reasons may include a change in management or control of the company, a need to raise cash or changes in the regulatory or economic environment in which the company operates. Portfolio managers can also sell any security at their discretion based on changes in expected valuation, volatility or other statistical or fundamental parameters.
The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 75% of its net assets in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund considers a “U.S. issuer” to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States. The Fund may invest substantially in companies in the financial services sector. The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or closed-end funds which invest in equity securities.
|Period
|RFFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|70.28%
|1 Yr
|12.0%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|40.59%
|3 Yr
|11.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|9.33%
|5 Yr
|6.3%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|22.81%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|80.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|RFFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|10.33%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|26.16%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.89%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|40.81%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|32.80%
|Period
|RFFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.4%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|90.59%
|1 Yr
|1.3%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|84.50%
|3 Yr
|13.4%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|8.11%
|5 Yr
|9.8%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|10.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RFFC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-14.6%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|10.41%
|2021
|10.6%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|26.63%
|2020
|3.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|46.81%
|2019
|5.7%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|41.32%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|59.59%
|RFFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFFC % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.9 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|95.41%
|Number of Holdings
|137
|2
|4154
|44.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.94 M
|288 K
|270 B
|93.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.88%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|83.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFFC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|19.49%
|Cash
|0.18%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|79.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|98.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|97.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|98.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|97.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFFC % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|47.94%
|Healthcare
|16.56%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|18.85%
|Financial Services
|13.59%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|46.95%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.56%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|84.20%
|Energy
|6.90%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|7.71%
|Industrials
|6.53%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|91.68%
|Consumer Defense
|6.31%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|66.87%
|Communication Services
|5.96%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|80.84%
|Basic Materials
|5.60%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|9.31%
|Real Estate
|3.77%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|19.54%
|Utilities
|2.78%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|45.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFFC % Rank
|US
|99.80%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|3.84%
|Non US
|0.02%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|91.42%
|RFFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|75.38%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|50.45%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|RFFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RFFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RFFC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|90.57%
|RFFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFFC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.18%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|4.35%
|RFFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RFFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFFC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|33.82%
|RFFC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2023
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2022
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2021
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2020
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 23, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 24, 2019
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 25, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 25, 2019
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2019
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2018
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2018
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 22, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 24, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2017
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2017
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2017
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2016
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2016
5.99
6.0%
Adam serves as the Global Equity CIO, responsible for the investments of the US Equity and International Equity teams. In addition, he serves as the Co-Head of the Investment Committee and serves on the Operating Committee. He brings nearly 20 years’ worth of industry experience in quantitative risk management and portfolio analytics. Adam is responsible for the equity decisions made in the various strategies and the development of the factor models used in the investment processes at RiverFront. Prior to joining RiverFront, Adam worked at the Virginia Retirement System (VRS), where he managed International Equity and REIT Portfolios and developed research on equity selection and portfolio construction. He began his investment career as a fixed income analyst at VRS. Adam earned a BS from Baldwin-Wallace College with a double major in Mathematical Economics and Finance, and an MA in Financial Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 06, 2016
5.99
6.0%
Mr. Konstantinos is a co-manager of each Fund. In this role, he is responsible for both asset allocation and selection decisions. He is a Co-Chair of RiverFront’s Investment Committee and also serves on the RiverFront Investment Group, LLC’s Executive Committee. Mr. Konstantinos has been with RiverFront since the company’s founding in 2008. He began his career in 2000 as a corporate finance analyst in the Technology sector at a predecessor to Wachovia Securities. He joined Wachovia’s Advisory Services Group in 2002 as an equity strategist, and worked in various capacities within equity strategy and portfolio management until his departure in 2008. Mr. Konstantinos earned his BS in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Konstantinos received his CFA designation in 2013 and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
