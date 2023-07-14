Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
RFEM | Active ETF
$56.92
$33 M
5.20%
$2.96
0.95%
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
18.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
Net Assets
$33 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|RFEM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|22.35%
|1 Yr
|18.1%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|7.54%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|21.10%
|5 Yr
|0.5%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|29.06%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|65.28%
* Annualized
|RFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFEM % Rank
|Net Assets
|33 M
|717 K
|102 B
|85.04%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|10
|6734
|46.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.36 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|86.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.51%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|84.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RFEM % Rank
|Stocks
|98.19%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|35.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.25%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|4.62%
|Cash
|0.56%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|82.16%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|54.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|50.06%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|55.64%
|RFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|78.19%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|64.96%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.01%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|RFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RFEM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|26.71%
|RFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFEM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.20%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|0.90%
|RFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|RFEM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.19%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|13.45%
|RFEM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.740
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$1.460
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$1.612
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.850
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.897
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.589
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.636
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.218
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$1.344
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.285
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.742
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.263
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.546
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2016
5.96
6.0%
Mr. Konstantinos is a co-manager of each Fund. In this role, he is responsible for both asset allocation and selection decisions. He is a Co-Chair of RiverFront’s Investment Committee and also serves on the RiverFront Investment Group, LLC’s Executive Committee. Mr. Konstantinos has been with RiverFront since the company’s founding in 2008. He began his career in 2000 as a corporate finance analyst in the Technology sector at a predecessor to Wachovia Securities. He joined Wachovia’s Advisory Services Group in 2002 as an equity strategist, and worked in various capacities within equity strategy and portfolio management until his departure in 2008. Mr. Konstantinos earned his BS in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Konstantinos received his CFA designation in 2013 and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2016
5.96
6.0%
Adam serves as the Global Equity CIO, responsible for the investments of the US Equity and International Equity teams. In addition, he serves as the Co-Head of the Investment Committee and serves on the Operating Committee. He brings nearly 20 years’ worth of industry experience in quantitative risk management and portfolio analytics. Adam is responsible for the equity decisions made in the various strategies and the development of the factor models used in the investment processes at RiverFront. Prior to joining RiverFront, Adam worked at the Virginia Retirement System (VRS), where he managed International Equity and REIT Portfolios and developed research on equity selection and portfolio construction. He began his investment career as a fixed income analyst at VRS. Adam earned a BS from Baldwin-Wallace College with a double major in Mathematical Economics and Finance, and an MA in Financial Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
