Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF

ETF
REVS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$21.09 -0.13 -0.59%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF

REVS | ETF

$21.09

$20.4 M

2.28%

$0.48

0.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.6%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$20.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.2
$17.91
$21.22

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 84.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

REVS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1475000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Lo

Fund Description

The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to replicate the performance of the Index. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities of the Index. The Index reflects a rules-based strategic beta approach to investing in the companies that comprise the Russell 1000® Value Index, designed to achieve stronger total return when compared to the Russell 1000® Value Index, which is a broad measure of the performance of U.S. large- and mid-cap value companies. The Index, like the Russell 1000® Value Index, and therefore the Fund, typically holds only common stocks. 
The Index was developed and is sponsored and administered by the Fund’s investment adviser, Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (Columbia Management or the Investment Manager). The Index is calculated and maintained by FTSE Russell. 
The Index is comprised of a subset of the companies within the Russell 1000® Value Index. With a starting point of the Russell 1000® Value Index, the Index was designed to reflect the performance of U.S. large- and mid-cap value companies through the application of a rules-based methodology, which typically results in approximately 250-290 Index holdings, but this range can fluctuate because the Index has no constraints on number of holdings. 
The Index methodology applies the results of the Investment Manager’s proprietary quantitative investment models to rate each company within the Russell 1000® Value Index on a 1- through 5- basis, where “1” is the strongest rating and “5” is the weakest rating, based on three main company factor composites: quality (such as earnings quality), value (such as cash flow yield), and catalyst (such as price momentum). A company’s rating is based on the relative ranking of its overall score from a multifactor model within its modeling sector. The distribution of the ratings within a given sector generally breaks down as follows: 1 – top 15% of companies; 2 – next 20% of companies; 3 – next 30% of companies; 4 – next 20% of companies; and 5 – bottom 15% of companies. The Index is then systematically constructed to: exclude all companies rated a “4” or “5”; include all companies rated a “1” or a “2” in each sector as classified by the Global Industry Classification System (GICS); and include all GICS-classified Biotechnology companies, which are not rated. If, however unlikely, all companies in a GICS sector receive the same overall score from the multifactor model (and thus no ranking is possible), then all companies in such GICS sector are assigned a rating of “3” (neutral) and all such companies are included in the Index. The resulting companies are then weighted in the Index based on each company’s market capitalization in the Russell 1000® Value Index, with such weightings further adjusted pro rata to align the total weight of each sector in the Index, as well as the total weight of the Biotechnology companies in the Index, to the Russell 1000® Value Index’s sector weights and Biotechnology industry weight, respectively, as classified by GICS. The number of securities in each sector and the Index as a whole may change over time. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually in June and December. 
The Fund uses a replication strategy to track the performance of the Index, whereby the Fund invests in or has investment exposure to substantially all the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, under various circumstances, including circumstances under which it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index, or in the same weightings, the Fund may purchase or have investment exposure to a sample (large or small quantity) of the securities in the Index in proportions expected to replicate generally the performance of the Index as a whole. There may also be instances in which the Fund may overweight (or underweight) an Index holding, purchase (or sell) instruments not in the Index as a substitute for one or more securities in the Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking to replicate the performance of the Index. 
The Fund may sell securities or other holdings that are represented in the Index or purchase securities or make other investments that are not yet represented in the Index in anticipation of their removal from or addition to the Index. 
The Investment Manager does not provide day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets based on its view of the investment merits of a security or company, nor does it conduct fundamental investment research or analysis, or seek to forecast or otherwise consider market movements, conditions or trends in the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets. The Fund pursues its investment objective of correlating performance with the Index regardless of market conditions and does not take defensive positions. 
The methodology applied to select Index holdings and weightings does not set limits on sector or industry exposures. To the extent the Index is concentrated in a sector or industry, the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that sector or industry. As of October 31, 2022, the Index (and therefore the Fund) was concentrated in the financial services sector. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities or instruments not included within the Index that the Investment Manager believes will help the Fund track the Index. 
The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). 
Read More

REVS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REVS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.6% -12.7% 217.8% 23.88%
1 Yr 13.1% -58.4% 200.0% 9.95%
3 Yr 14.7%* -23.0% 64.4% 7.08%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 58.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 72.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REVS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -65.1% 22.3% 16.62%
2021 13.4% -25.3% 25.5% 6.86%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 34.64%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REVS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.7% -12.7% 217.8% 94.27%
1 Yr 3.4% -58.4% 200.0% 58.42%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% 11.67%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REVS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -6.2% -65.1% 22.3% 16.62%
2021 13.4% -25.3% 25.5% 6.86%
2020 0.5% -8.4% 56.7% 34.55%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

REVS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REVS Category Low Category High REVS % Rank
Net Assets 20.4 M 1 M 151 B 96.35%
Number of Holdings 304 2 1727 5.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.11 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 94.54%
Weighting of Top 10 26.55% 5.0% 99.2% 52.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc 5.06%
  2. Johnson Johnson 3.53%
  3. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.50%
  4. Wells Fargo Co 2.92%
  5. Chevron Corp 2.41%
  6. Procter Gamble Co/The 2.21%
  7. Morgan Stanley 2.13%
  8. Cisco Systems Inc 1.92%
  9. Verizon Communications Inc 1.92%
  10. Pfizer Inc 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REVS % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 28.02% 125.26% 21.09%
Cash 		0.38% -88.20% 71.98% 77.83%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 98.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 97.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 98.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 98.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REVS % Rank
Healthcare 		19.22% 0.00% 30.08% 28.10%
Financial Services 		19.13% 0.00% 58.05% 52.20%
Industrials 		11.62% 0.00% 42.76% 49.29%
Energy 		8.70% 0.00% 54.00% 34.08%
Technology 		7.94% 0.00% 54.02% 82.46%
Consumer Defense 		7.23% 0.00% 34.10% 68.08%
Communication Services 		6.63% 0.00% 26.58% 36.16%
Utilities 		5.71% 0.00% 27.04% 33.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.23% 0.00% 22.74% 60.10%
Real Estate 		4.63% 0.00% 90.54% 25.52%
Basic Materials 		3.95% 0.00% 21.69% 35.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REVS % Rank
US 		99.41% 24.51% 121.23% 7.20%
Non US 		0.21% 0.00% 41.42% 88.09%

REVS - Expenses

Operational Fees

REVS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.19% 0.04% 45.41% 97.12%
Management Fee 0.19% 0.00% 1.50% 3.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.29%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

REVS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

REVS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REVS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 84.00% 0.00% 488.00% 85.17%

REVS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REVS Category Low Category High REVS % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.28% 0.00% 41.61% 4.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REVS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REVS Category Low Category High REVS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.14% -1.51% 4.28% 11.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REVS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

REVS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Lo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Chris Lo is a senior portfolio manager on the Indexed and Tax Efficient Portfolio Solutions group for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. He leads the Indexed Portfolio Solutions team and is responsible the management of Columbia Threadneedle Equity Exchange Traded Funds and Index Mutual Funds. Mr. Lo joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms as senior vice president in 1998 where he held the position of portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Lo was a senior consultant at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP. Prior to that, Mr. Lo was an analyst at Deloitte and Touche, LLP. He has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Mr. Lo received a B.S. and an M.E. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from New York University, Stern School of Business. He also received his doctoral degree in Professional Studies (DPS) from Pace University, with a concentration in Finance and International Economics. He is a member of the New York Society of Securities Analysts and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Jason Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 25, 2019

2.68

2.7%

Mr. Wang joined one of the Columbia Management legacy firms or acquired business lines in 2010. Mr. Wang began his investment career in 2001 and earned a bachelor’s degree from Wuhan University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

