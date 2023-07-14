Home
Trending ETFs
Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

-9.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-15.1%

Net Assets

$58.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

91.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.7
$5.10
$14.71

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RETL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -68.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.24%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 14, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    4771105
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index is a modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) retail sub-industry. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, stocks must satisfy one of the following combined size and liquidity criteria: (1) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $300 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio (defined by dollar value traded over the previous 12 months divided by the float-adjusted market capitalization as of the Index rebalancing reference date) above 50%; (2) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $500 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 90%; or (3) have a float-adjusted market capitalization above $400 million with a float-adjusted liquidity ratio above 150%. The Index is rebalanced quarterly. As of December 30, 2022, the Index had 95 constituents with a median total market capitalization of $2.6 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $265.6 million to $856.9 trillion and were concentrated in the retail industry, which is included in the consumer discretionary sector.The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, securities of the Index, and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the Index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the Index or to ETFs that track the Index, which, in combination, provide returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The financial instruments in which the Fund most commonly invests are swap agreements and futures contracts which are intended to produce economically leveraged investment results.The Fund may invest in the securities of the Index, a representative sample of the securities in the Index that has aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index, an ETF that tracks the Index or a substantially similar index, and may utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an ETF that tracks the same Index or a substantially similar index, that provide leveraged exposure to the above. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times, consistent with its stated investment objective, but may not always have investment exposure to all of the securities in the Index, or its weighting of investment exposure to securities or industries may be different from that of the Index. In addition, the Fund may invest directly or indirectly in securities not included in the Index. In all cases, the investments would be designed to help the Fund track the Index.The Fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective without regard to overall market movement or the increase or decrease of the value of the securities in the Index. At the close of the markets each trading day, Rafferty rebalances the Fund’s portfolio so that its exposure to the Index is consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The impact of the Index’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be re-positioned. For example, if the Index has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise, meaning that the Fund’s exposure will need to be increased. Conversely, if the Index has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall, meaning the Fund’s exposure will need to be reduced. This re-positioning strategy typically results in high portfolio turnover. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund is expected to hold ETFs and money market funds, deposit accounts with institutions with high quality credit ratings, and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (excluding the value of the collateral received).The terms “daily,” “day,” and “trading day,” refer to the period from the close of the markets on one trading day to the close of the markets on the next trading day. The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval. Because of daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time, the return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from 300% of the return of the Index over the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Index performance is flat over time, and as a result of daily rebalancing, the Index’s volatility and the effects of compounding, it is even possible that the Fund will lose money over time while the Index’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day.
Read More

RETL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RETL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -73.5% 919.5% 65.68%
1 Yr -9.2% -66.0% 748.2% 87.50%
3 Yr 3.2%* -55.7% 80.5% 71.95%
5 Yr -15.1%* -61.9% 32.7% 86.16%
10 Yr 2.5%* -34.4% 42.6% 57.14%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RETL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -80.8% -91.0% 202.7% 97.60%
2021 41.8% -54.6% 63.8% 7.78%
2020 17.8% -70.3% 68.6% 14.63%
2019 5.4% -19.5% 35.0% 81.88%
2018 -8.3% -23.8% 10.9% 81.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RETL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -68.8% -83.8% 919.5% 98.22%
1 Yr -73.7% -90.8% 748.2% 97.62%
3 Yr 12.8%* -55.3% 52.5% 32.10%
5 Yr 1.3%* -52.7% 38.2% 52.60%
10 Yr 16.1%* -45.7% 50.5% 25.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RETL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -80.8% -91.0% 202.7% 97.60%
2021 41.8% -54.6% 63.8% 7.78%
2020 17.8% -70.3% 68.6% 14.63%
2019 5.4% -19.5% 35.0% 81.88%
2018 -8.3% -23.8% 10.9% 81.94%

RETL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RETL Category Low Category High RETL % Rank
Net Assets 58.4 M 800 K 18.2 B 42.01%
Number of Holdings 114 6 2041 38.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.7 M 765 K 28.4 B 52.76%
Weighting of Top 10 91.73% 12.6% 139.5% 15.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DREYFUS GOV'T CASH MGMT -INSTITUTIONAL CUSIP 262006208 DGCXX (#289) 22.36%
  2. GOLDMAN FINL SQ TRSRY INST 506 20.91%
  3. Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Incorporation COM USD0.001 1.08%
  4. Amazon.com, Inc. COM USD0.01 1.03%
  5. Autozone, Inc. COM USD0.01 0.99%
  6. GAMESTOP CORP 0.99%
  7. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. COM USD0.001 0.99%
  8. O'Reilly Automotive Inc. USD0.01 0.99%
  9. eBay Inc. COM USD0.001 0.98%
  10. Walmart Inc COM USD0.10 0.97%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RETL % Rank
Cash 		56.26% -217.86% 110.87% 13.50%
Stocks 		43.74% -10.88% 300.00% 86.50%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 85.89%
Other 		0.00% -15.63% 199.03% 74.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 85.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 17.08% 86.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RETL % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		77.83% 0.00% 94.15% 1.59%
Consumer Defense 		14.71% 0.00% 52.46% 5.56%
Communication Services 		3.18% 0.00% 100.00% 57.14%
Healthcare 		2.49% 0.00% 100.00% 57.94%
Industrials 		1.15% 0.00% 100.00% 60.32%
Technology 		0.65% 0.00% 100.00% 65.87%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 89.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.86%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.06%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 92.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RETL % Rank
US 		43.74% -30.65% 298.07% 76.07%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 200.29% 94.48%

RETL - Expenses

Operational Fees

RETL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.74% 5.55% 84.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 0.95% 66.27%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 38.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RETL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RETL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RETL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 266.00% 45.28%

RETL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RETL Category Low Category High RETL % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.47% 0.00% 23.93% 11.24%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RETL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RETL Category Low Category High RETL % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.24% -2.77% 2.92% 31.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RETL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RETL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 14, 2010

11.89

11.9%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2015

6.67

6.7%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

