The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Strategic Indexes, LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Kelly Strategic Management, LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued other than those indicated in the Index.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

The Index

The Index is a rules-based index that consists of U.S.- and Canada-listed companies engaged in the following (“Residential and Apartment Real Estate Business”):

Apartment Buildings Owning and operating apartment buildings. Single-Family Rental Homes Activities focusing on single-family rental homes. Student Housing Owning and operating real estate with a focus on leasing to students. Manufactured Homes Owning and operating in the manufactured home segment. This includes companies operating mobile home or RV parks.

Construction of the Index begins with equity securities listed on an exchange in a developed country. Companies are then considered for inclusion in the Index based on an analysis of the company’s source of revenues and profits. A company is eligible for inclusion in the Index if, according to a public filing, it generates a majority of its revenue or profits from one of the activities described above (“Residential and Apartment Real Estate Companies”). The Index Provider screens for the source of a company’s revenues and profits using information in regulatory filings ( e.g. , financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications.

Equity securities included in the Index include common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, and preferred stocks. As of October 31, 2022, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Eligible Companies identified by the Index Provider are added to the Index, subject to meeting the investibility requirements described below. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies. The Index is subject to a maximum of 60 constituents. Where the number of eligible constituents exceeds the maximum allowable, the Fund will rank the constituents by float adjusted market capitalization and take the largest constituents until it has reached the maximum number allowed.

At the time of each quarterly rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, Index constituents must meet investibility requirements, including:

• a market capitalization of at least $300 million;

• a 3-month average daily traded value greater than or equal to $1 million;

• a free float ( i.e. , the proportion of shares that are publicly available) of at least 20%; and

• a trading price of not greater than $50,000.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced ( i.e. , companies are added or deleted and weights are reset based on Index rules) quarterly, after the close of business on the third Friday of each of March, June, September, and December (the “Rebalance Date”). For each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, Index constituents are determined based on data as of the last business day in each of February, May, August, and November (the “Selection Date”). As of each rebalance date, each constituent is market capitalization-weighted, subject to a maximum of 7.5% weight and a minimum of 0.25% weight for each constituent. Any weight removed from an index’s constituents due to a limit is combined, and the combined weight then distributed proportionately (according to their index weighting) across the uncapped constituents of the index. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

As of September 30, 2022, the Index had 27 constituents, 6 of which were listed on a non-U.S. exchange. The Index was established in 2021 and is owned by the Index Provider.

A significant portion of the Index is expected to be composed of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Index will include non-U.S. holdings and U.S. holdings may have significant foreign operations.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Residential and Apartment Real Estate Companies.The foregoing policy may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ written notice to shareholders.