Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund

Active ETF
RESE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.2589 -0.1 -0.35%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund

RESE | Active ETF

$29.26

$22.9 M

2.80%

$0.82

0.32%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.9%

1 yr return

8.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

Net Assets

$22.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.4
$24.18
$30.29

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RESE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Apr 07, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    900000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed using a model-based approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that exhibit the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures of fundamental factors (e.g., value and quality) and technical factors (e.g., momentum and correlation), as well as favorable environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies in emerging markets. WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), primarily uses a proprietary multi-factor model to select the Fund’s investments.

The Adviser has designed the model to apply multiple factors to refine the initial universe of broad market equity securities. The model’s factors are constructed using a variety of data, including ESG-related data provided by Morningstar Sustainalytics (“Sustainalytics”) and OWL ESG, each of which is a third-party ESG data and research firm. In addition to identifying companies with strong fundamental and technical factors through the use of traditional financial data, the model seeks to identify companies with the most favorable ESG characteristics using ESG data provided by Sustainalytics and ESG Consensus Scores developed and administered by OWL ESG. A company’s ESG Consensus Score reflects a consensus view, comprised of more than 500 sources, of the importance of certain ESG metrics determined to be key to that company’s industry.

The model applies ESG investment screens based on Sustainalytics’ data, which identifies publicly-listed companies involved in a range of product areas, including products that affect the environment, energy, health, and military and values-based products, and provides detail regarding the nature and level of each such company’s involvement in the relevant product area, to the initial universe of equity securities. The ESG investment screens exclude securities of companies identified by Sustainalytics as engaged in certain business activities, at the time of investment by the Fund or at the time of the Fund’s quarterly rebalances, such as those involving tobacco, small arms, controversial weapons, and Arctic Oil Gas, Oil Sands or Thermal Coal (collectively, “fossil fuel-related activities”). The ESG investment screens also take into consideration Sustainalytics’ Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) data to exclude companies that cause, contribute or are linked to violations of international norms and standards. The GSS data assesses companies’ impact on stakeholders and activities with respect to the following international norms and standards: the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and corruption, International Labor Organization’s Conventions, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. To further complement the exclusion of fossil fuel-related activities based on Sustainalytics’ data, the model also excludes the securities of companies assigned to the Energy Sector as defined by the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard (“S&P GICS®”). The model recommends those remaining companies that exhibit the highest combined ESG Consensus Score and fundamental and technical factors, which are then weighted on a modified market-capitalization basis.

The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly to implement the results of the model and modified market-capitalization weighting. As a result, between quarterly rebalances, the Fund’s portfolio may temporarily include securities of companies that no longer meet the Fund’s model investment criteria described above. For example, if a company meets the Fund’s investment criteria at the time of investment but subsequently is involved in a controversial product or activity, the Fund generally will continue to hold the securities of that company until the next quarterly rebalance of its portfolio. In addition, the data provided to the Fund by third-party ESG data and research firms, currently, Sustainalytics and OWL ESG, and the methodologies and criteria used by those firms to produce such data are continuously evolving and subject to ongoing refinement. It, therefore, is possible that the Fund may invest in securities of companies that are later determined to be inconsistent with the Fund’s model investment criteria not because the company’s activities or products have changed as in the prior example, but because relevant information about that company was not known or was inaccurate at the time of investment or because the third-party ESG data and research firm now considers additional information that causes the company to no longer meet the investment criteria. 

As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.

Read More

RESE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RESE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.9% -11.0% 31.2% 86.59%
1 Yr 8.5% -12.4% 30.0% 57.09%
3 Yr 1.7%* -17.4% 12.6% 21.80%
5 Yr 1.6%* -9.8% 36.0% 18.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 71.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RESE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -50.1% 7.2% 21.25%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 20.59%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 73.87%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.77%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 3.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RESE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.9% -30.3% 31.2% 98.08%
1 Yr -19.0% -48.9% 30.0% 98.46%
3 Yr 4.2%* -16.6% 12.7% 14.35%
5 Yr 3.8%* -9.8% 36.0% 8.17%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RESE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.9% -50.1% 7.2% 21.25%
2021 0.5% -18.2% 13.6% 20.59%
2020 3.6% -7.2% 79.7% 73.87%
2019 4.6% -4.4% 9.2% 43.77%
2018 -2.4% -7.2% 7.0% 3.77%

RESE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RESE Category Low Category High RESE % Rank
Net Assets 22.9 M 717 K 102 B 87.72%
Number of Holdings 294 10 6734 22.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.74 M 340 K 19.3 B 87.42%
Weighting of Top 10 24.12% 2.8% 71.7% 80.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 7.23%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.04%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.96%
  4. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 1.61%
  5. Infosys Ltd 1.20%
  6. America Movil SAB de CV 1.13%
  7. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 1.00%
  8. ICICI Bank Ltd 0.96%
  9. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS 0.88%
  10. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 0.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RESE % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 0.90% 110.97% 9.62%
Bonds 		0.18% -0.03% 48.23% 10.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 99.87%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 97.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 99.74%
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% 94.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RESE % Rank
Corporate 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.52%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 98.05%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.79% 97.39%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.32% 97.39%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 70.66% 97.52%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RESE % Rank
US 		0.18% -0.59% 27.81% 3.98%
Non US 		0.00% -2.67% 48.82% 99.23%

RESE - Expenses

Operational Fees

RESE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.03% 41.06% 95.61%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 2.00% 5.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

RESE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RESE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RESE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 0.00% 190.00% 70.27%

RESE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RESE Category Low Category High RESE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.80% 0.00% 12.61% 9.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RESE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RESE Category Low Category High RESE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.32% -1.98% 17.62% 65.38%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RESE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RESE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

