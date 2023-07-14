Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
8.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$22.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.1%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 69.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed using a model-based approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that exhibit the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures of fundamental factors (e.g., value and quality) and technical factors (e.g., momentum and correlation), as well as favorable environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies in emerging markets. WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), primarily uses a proprietary multi-factor model to select the Fund’s investments.
The Adviser has designed the model to apply multiple factors to refine the initial universe of broad market equity securities. The model’s factors are constructed using a variety of data, including ESG-related data provided by Morningstar Sustainalytics (“Sustainalytics”) and OWL ESG, each of which is a third-party ESG data and research firm. In addition to identifying companies with strong fundamental and technical factors through the use of traditional financial data, the model seeks to identify companies with the most favorable ESG characteristics using ESG data provided by Sustainalytics and ESG Consensus Scores developed and administered by OWL ESG. A company’s ESG Consensus Score reflects a consensus view, comprised of more than 500 sources, of the importance of certain ESG metrics determined to be key to that company’s industry.
The model applies ESG investment screens based on Sustainalytics’ data, which identifies publicly-listed companies involved in a range of product areas, including products that affect the environment, energy, health, and military and values-based products, and provides detail regarding the nature and level of each such company’s involvement in the relevant product area, to the initial universe of equity securities. The ESG investment screens exclude securities of companies identified by Sustainalytics as engaged in certain business activities, at the time of investment by the Fund or at the time of the Fund’s quarterly rebalances, such as those involving tobacco, small arms, controversial weapons, and Arctic Oil Gas, Oil Sands or Thermal Coal (collectively, “fossil fuel-related activities”). The ESG investment screens also take into consideration Sustainalytics’ Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) data to exclude companies that cause, contribute or are linked to violations of international norms and standards. The GSS data assesses companies’ impact on stakeholders and activities with respect to the following international norms and standards: the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and corruption, International Labor Organization’s Conventions, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. To further complement the exclusion of fossil fuel-related activities based on Sustainalytics’ data, the model also excludes the securities of companies assigned to the Energy Sector as defined by the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard (“S&P GICS®”). The model recommends those remaining companies that exhibit the highest combined ESG Consensus Score and fundamental and technical factors, which are then weighted on a modified market-capitalization basis.
The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly to implement the results of the model and modified market-capitalization weighting. As a result, between quarterly rebalances, the Fund’s portfolio may temporarily include securities of companies that no longer meet the Fund’s model investment criteria described above. For example, if a company meets the Fund’s investment criteria at the time of investment but subsequently is involved in a controversial product or activity, the Fund generally will continue to hold the securities of that company until the next quarterly rebalance of its portfolio. In addition, the data provided to the Fund by third-party ESG data and research firms, currently, Sustainalytics and OWL ESG, and the methodologies and criteria used by those firms to produce such data are continuously evolving and subject to ongoing refinement. It, therefore, is possible that the Fund may invest in securities of companies that are later determined to be inconsistent with the Fund’s model investment criteria not because the company’s activities or products have changed as in the prior example, but because relevant information about that company was not known or was inaccurate at the time of investment or because the third-party ESG data and research firm now considers additional information that causes the company to no longer meet the investment criteria.
As of September 30, 2022, companies in the information technology, financials, and consumer discretionary sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.
|Period
|RESE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|86.59%
|1 Yr
|8.5%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|57.09%
|3 Yr
|1.7%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|21.80%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|18.55%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|71.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|RESE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|21.25%
|2021
|0.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|20.59%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|73.87%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|43.77%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|3.28%
|Period
|RESE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.9%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|98.08%
|1 Yr
|-19.0%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|98.46%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|14.35%
|5 Yr
|3.8%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|8.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RESE Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|21.25%
|2021
|0.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|20.59%
|2020
|3.6%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|73.87%
|2019
|4.6%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|43.77%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|3.77%
|RESE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESE % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.9 M
|717 K
|102 B
|87.72%
|Number of Holdings
|294
|10
|6734
|22.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.74 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|87.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.12%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|80.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESE % Rank
|Stocks
|99.82%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|9.62%
|Bonds
|0.18%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|10.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|99.87%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|97.43%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|99.74%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|94.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESE % Rank
|Corporate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.52%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|98.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.79%
|97.39%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.32%
|97.39%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.66%
|97.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RESE % Rank
|US
|0.18%
|-0.59%
|27.81%
|3.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.67%
|48.82%
|99.23%
|RESE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|95.61%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|5.37%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|RESE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RESE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RESE Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|69.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|70.27%
|RESE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESE % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.80%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|9.34%
|RESE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RESE
|Category Low
|Category High
|RESE % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.32%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|65.38%
|RESE
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.465
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.266
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.360
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.590
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.475
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2020
1.58
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...