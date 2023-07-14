The Fund is actively managed using a model-based approach, and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities of companies that exhibit the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures of fundamental factors (e.g., value and quality) and technical factors (e.g., momentum and correlation), as well as favorable environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) characteristics. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies in developed markets excluding the United States and Canada. WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), primarily uses a proprietary multi-factor model to select the Fund’s investments.

The Adviser has designed the model to apply multiple factors to refine the initial universe of broad market equity securities. The model’s factors are constructed using a variety of data, including ESG-related data provided by Morningstar Sustainalytics (“Sustainalytics”) and OWL ESG, each of which is a third-party ESG data and research firm. In addition to identifying companies with strong fundamental and technical factors through the use of traditional financial data, the model seeks to identify companies with the most favorable ESG characteristics using ESG data provided by Sustainalytics and ESG Consensus Scores developed and administered by OWL ESG. A company’s ESG Consensus Score reflects a consensus view, comprised of more than 500 sources, of the importance of certain ESG metrics determined to be key to that company’s industry.

The model applies ESG investment screens based on Sustainalytics’ data, which identifies publicly-listed companies involved in a range of product areas, including products that affect the environment, energy, health, and military and values-based products, and provides detail regarding the nature and level of each such company’s involvement in the relevant product area, to the initial universe of equity securities. The ESG investment screens exclude securities of companies identified by Sustainalytics as engaged in certain business activities, at the time of investment by the Fund or at the time of the Fund’s quarterly rebalances, such as those involving tobacco, small arms, controversial weapons, and Arctic Oil Gas, Oil Sands or Thermal Coal (collectively, “fossil fuel-related activities”). The ESG investment screens also take into consideration Sustainalytics’ Global Standards Screening (“GSS”) data to exclude companies that cause, contribute or are linked to violations of international norms and standards. The GSS data assesses companies’ impact on stakeholders and activities with respect to the following international norms and standards: the United Nations Global Compact Principles related to human rights, labor, the environment and corruption, International Labor Organization’s Conventions, OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. To further complement the exclusion of fossil fuel-related activities based on Sustainalytics’ data, the model also excludes the securities of companies assigned to the Energy Sector as defined by the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standard (“S&P GICS®”). The model recommends those remaining companies that exhibit the highest combined ESG Consensus Score and fundamental and technical factors, which are then weighted on a modified market-capitalization basis.

The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly to implement the results of the model and modified market-capitalization weighting. As a result, between quarterly rebalances, the Fund’s portfolio may temporarily include securities of companies that no longer meet the Fund’s model investment criteria described above. For example, if a company meets the Fund’s investment criteria at the time of investment but subsequently is involved in a controversial product or activity, the Fund generally will continue to hold the securities of that company until the next quarterly rebalance of its portfolio. In addition, the data provided to the Fund by third-party ESG data and research firms, currently, Sustainalytics and OWL ESG, and the methodologies and criteria used by those firms to produce such data are continuously evolving and subject to ongoing refinement. It, therefore, is possible that the Fund may invest in securities of companies that are later determined to be inconsistent with the Fund’s model investment criteria not because the company’s activities or products have changed as in the prior example, but because relevant information about that company was not known or was inaccurate at the time of investment or because the third-party ESG data and research firm now considers additional information that causes the company to no longer meet the investment criteria.

As of September 30, 2022, companies in the financials, health care, consumer staples, and industrials sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.