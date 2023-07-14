The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index, which was developed by Quantix Commodities Indices LLC (“QCI” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Quantix Commodities LP, the Fund’s subadvisor (“Quantix” or the “Subadvisor”). The Index is composed of futures contracts on physical commodities associated with the accelerating transition from carbon-intensive energy sources, such as petroleum, crude oil and thermal coal, to less carbon-intensive sources of energy, such as natural gas, ethanol, wind power, and solar power. The Index is constructed using QCI’s proprietary quantitative methodology, as described below. Under normal market conditions, the Index contains at least 10 commodity futures traded on exchanges in the United States (U.S.), Canada, United Kingdom (U.K.) and other European exchanges, determined based upon liquidity and ability to be traded in a cost-efficient manner, as determined by the Index Provider. A commodity futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity (for example, metals or agricultural products) at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Commodity futures that provide exposure to the energy transition theme are considered component candidates for inclusion in the Index. The commodities that comprise the Index serve one of the three purposes associated with the theme: (1) they are used to construct the new energy infrastructure (for example, copper, aluminum, and silver); (2) they are “bridge fuels” that are less carbon-intensive and will provide energy between now and the net-zero state (for example, natural gas); or (3) they incentivize investment in the new energy infrastructure (for example, carbon credits). As of the date of this Prospectus, the following commodity futures are eligible for inclusion in the Index: copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc, lead, natural gas (U.S.), natural gas (U.K.), natural gas (Europe), silver, palladium, platinum, soybean oil, ethanol, emissions – European Union Allowances (EUA), and emissions - California Carbon Allowances (CCA). Commodity futures from the component candidates are selected for the Index and weighted based on the Index Provider’s quantitative methodology, which involves two steps: Step 1 : For each eligible commodity contract, the Index Provider calculates the economic significance weight, or economic importance within the overall universe, based upon level of trading. Specifically, economic significance weight is calculated using a rolling average of the open interest ( i.e. , the total number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled) in each futures contract relative to the sum of the open interest of the eligible universe, based on information published by the applicable futures exchanges. Step 2 : The Index Provider applies maximum sector weights and maximum and minimum commodity weights to ensure diversification within the Index. The Index includes provisions for rolling futures contracts as they approach maturity based on a predetermined schedule. “Rolling” means selling a futures contract as it nears its expiration date and replacing it with a new futures contract that has a later expiration date. If the price for the new futures contract is lower than the price of the expiring contract, then the market for the commodity is said to be in “backwardation.” In these markets, roll returns are positive. The term “contango” is used to describe a market in which the price for a new futures contract is higher than the price of the expiring contract. In these markets, roll returns are negative. The Index may include foreign currency denominated commodity futures contracts. Because the Index is not designed to generate returns from changes in foreign exchange rates, the Index methodology provides for the conversion of futures prices from local currencies into U.S. dollars and hedging the local currency exposure into U.S. dollars. The Index is calculated on a “total return” basis, meaning that the returns of the futures contracts included in the Index are combined with the returns on cash collateral invested in 13-week U.S. Treasury Bills. Under normal circumstances, the Index is reconstituted monthly. QCI, as provider of the Index, is responsible for Index construction. The Index has been licensed to the Advisor by QCI and is calculated, published and distributed by Solactive AG (“Solactive”), the Index calculation agent. The Subadvisor is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective, subject to the oversight of Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (“Harbor Capital” or the “Advisor”). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, through its Subsidiary (as defined below), in one or more excess return swaps on the Index. Excess return swaps are derivative contracts between two parties who exchange the return from a financial asset between them. The Fund will make payments to a swap dealer counterparty based on a set rate in exchange for payments based on the returns of the futures contracts comprising the Index. If the returns on those futures contracts are positive, the counterparty will pay the Fund; in the event that the returns are negative, the Fund will make payments to the counterparty. The swaps may be terminated by the Subadvisor at any time. The Fund also holds U.S. Treasury securities, cash and/or money market funds, which may be used as collateral for the Fund’s derivatives holdings or to generate interest income and capital appreciation on the cash balances arising from its use of derivatives (thereby providing a “total return” investment in the underlying commodity futures contracts). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (directly or through its Subsidiary) at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments and short-term investments that taken together are designed to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index. The Fund may invest in commodity futures contracts if it at any time it is impractical or inefficient to gain full or partial exposure to a commodity through the use of excess return swaps, including on a different commodity (including commodities not included in the Index) that the Subadvisor believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective. Although the Index applies certain maximum sector and commodity weights, a significant portion of the Index may consist of a particular sector or commodity. In such instances, the Fund is expected to have significant exposure to that sector or commodity. As of the date of this Prospectus, a significant portion of the Index consists of, and therefore the Fund has significant exposure to, the base metals and natural gas sectors. Base metals, such as copper, aluminum, zinc, and lead, are common metals used in industry or manufacturing excluding iron-containing metals and alloys or precious metals, such as gold or silver. The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter, in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investment in derivative instruments, including excess return swaps, may have a leveraging effect on the Fund because of the leverage inherent in the use of derivatives. Except as noted, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by the Advisor and subadvised by the Subadvisor. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may invest in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.