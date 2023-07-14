Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

Active ETF
RENW
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.9491 -0.08 -0.54%
primary theme
N/A
RENW (ETF)

Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.9491 -0.08 -0.54%
primary theme
N/A
RENW (ETF)

Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.9491 -0.08 -0.54%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

RENW | Active ETF

$14.95

$25.7 M

0.88%

$0.13

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

-18.8%

1 yr return

-22.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$25.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

8.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.0
$14.05
$23.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF

RENW | Active ETF

$14.95

$25.7 M

0.88%

$0.13

0.80%

RENW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Harbor Energy Transition Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index, which was developed by Quantix Commodities Indices LLC (“QCI” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Quantix Commodities LP, the Fund’s subadvisor (“Quantix” or the “Subadvisor”). The Index is composed of futures contracts on physical commodities associated with the accelerating transition from carbon-intensive energy sources, such as petroleum, crude oil and thermal coal, to less carbon-intensive sources of energy, such as natural gas, ethanol, wind power, and solar power. The Index is constructed using QCI’s proprietary quantitative methodology, as described below.Under normal market conditions, the Index contains at least 10 commodity futures traded on exchanges in the United States (U.S.), Canada, United Kingdom (U.K.) and other European exchanges, determined based upon liquidity and ability to be traded in a cost-efficient manner, as determined by the Index Provider. A commodity futures contract is a legal agreement to buy or sell a particular commodity (for example, metals or agricultural products) at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Commodity futures that provide exposure to the energy transition theme are considered component candidates for inclusion in the Index. The commodities that comprise the Index serve one of the three purposes associated with the theme: (1) they are used to construct the new energy infrastructure (for example, copper, aluminum, and silver); (2) they are “bridge fuels” that are less carbon-intensive and will provide energy between now and the net-zero state (for example, natural gas); or (3) they incentivize investment in the new energy infrastructure (for example, carbon credits).As of the date of this Prospectus, the following commodity futures are eligible for inclusion in the Index: copper, aluminum, nickel, zinc, lead, natural gas (U.S.), natural gas (U.K.), natural gas (Europe), silver, palladium, platinum, soybean oil, ethanol, emissions – European Union Allowances (EUA), and emissions - California Carbon Allowances (CCA).Commodity futures from the component candidates are selected for the Index and weighted based on the Index Provider’s quantitative methodology, which involves two steps:Step 1: For each eligible commodity contract, the Index Provider calculates the economic significance weight, or economic importance within the overall universe, based upon level of trading. Specifically, economic significance weight is calculated using a rolling average of the open interest (i.e., the total number of outstanding contracts that have not been settled) in each futures contract relative to the sum of the open interest of the eligible universe, based on information published by the applicable futures exchanges.Step 2: The Index Provider applies maximum sector weights and maximum and minimum commodity weights to ensure diversification within the Index.The Index includes provisions for rolling futures contracts as they approach maturity based on a predetermined schedule. “Rolling” means selling a futures contract as it nears its expiration date and replacing it with a new futures contract that has a later expiration date. If the price for the new futures contract is lower than the price of the expiring contract, then the market for the commodity is said to be in “backwardation.” In these markets, roll returns are positive. The term “contango” is used to describe a market in which the price for a new futures contract is higher than the price of the expiring contract. In these markets, roll returns are negative. The Index may include foreign currency denominated commodity futures contracts. Because the Index is not designed to generate returns from changes in foreign exchange rates, the Index methodology provides for the conversion of futures prices from local currencies into U.S. dollars and hedging the local currency exposure into U.S. dollars.The Index is calculated on a “total return” basis, meaning that the returns of the futures contracts included in the Index are combined with the returns on cash collateral invested in 13-week U.S. Treasury Bills. Under normal circumstances, the Index is reconstituted monthly. QCI, as provider of the Index, is responsible for Index construction. The Index has been licensed to the Advisor by QCI and is calculated, published and distributed by Solactive AG (“Solactive”), the Index calculation agent. The Subadvisor is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund’s assets in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective, subject to the oversight of Harbor Capital Advisors, Inc. (“Harbor Capital” or the “Advisor”).The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, through its Subsidiary (as defined below), in one or more excess return swaps on the Index. Excess return swaps are derivative contracts between two parties who exchange the return from a financial asset between them. The Fund will make payments to a swap dealer counterparty based on a set rate in exchange for payments based on the returns of the futures contracts comprising the Index. If the returns on those futures contracts are positive, the counterparty will pay the Fund; in the event that the returns are negative, the Fund will make payments to the counterparty. The swaps may be terminated by the Subadvisor at any time. The Fund also holds U.S. Treasury securities, cash and/or money market funds, which may be used as collateral for the Fund’s derivatives holdings or to generate interest income and capital appreciation on the cash balances arising from its use of derivatives (thereby providing a “total return” investment in the underlying commodity futures contracts). Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests (directly or through its Subsidiary) at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments and short-term investments that taken together are designed to provide investment results that correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Index.The Fund may invest in commodity futures contracts if it at any time it is impractical or inefficient to gain full or partial exposure to a commodity through the use of excess return swaps, including on a different commodity (including commodities not included in the Index) that the Subadvisor believes will help the Fund achieve its investment objective.Although the Index applies certain maximum sector and commodity weights, a significant portion of the Index may consist of a particular sector or commodity. In such instances, the Fund is expected to have significant exposure to that sector or commodity. As of the date of this Prospectus, a significant portion of the Index consists of, and therefore the Fund has significant exposure to, the base metals and natural gas sectors. Base metals, such as copper, aluminum, zinc, and lead, are common metals used in industry or manufacturing excluding iron-containing metals and alloys or precious metals, such as gold or silver.The Fund will invest up to 25% of its total assets, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter, in a wholly owned and controlled subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity returns within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies such as the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investment in derivative instruments, including excess return swaps, may have a leveraging effect on the Fund because of the leverage inherent in the use of derivatives. Except as noted, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Subsidiary is advised by the Advisor and subadvised by the Subadvisor.The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means the Fund may invest in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
Read More

RENW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr -22.8% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 0.2% N/A N/A N/A
2019 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RENW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 0.2% N/A N/A N/A
2019 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RENW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RENW Category Low Category High RENW % Rank
Net Assets 25.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 2 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.97 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 8.42% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 38.09%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 35.22%
  3. Long: 1619621 TRS USD R E GSEBS004 TRS ON QETTR INDEX / Short: 1619621 TRS USD P F .75000 GSEBS004 TRS ON QETTR INDEX -5.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RENW % Rank
Cash 		91.58% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		8.42% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RENW - Expenses

Operational Fees

RENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RENW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RENW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RENW Category Low Category High RENW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RENW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RENW Category Low Category High RENW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RENW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RENW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×