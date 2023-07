must generate at least 50% of their revenues from rare earth/strategic metals or have mining projects with the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from rare earth/strategic metals when developed. Rare earth/strategic metals are industrial metals that are typically mined as by-products or secondary metals in operations focused on precious metals and base metals. Compared to base metals, they have more specialized uses and are often more difficult to extract. Currently, approximately 44 elements in the periodic table are considered rare earth/strategic metals. Rare earth metals (or rare earth elements), a subset of strategic metals, are a collection of chemical elements that are crucial to many of the world’s most advanced technologies, such as cellular phones, high performance batteries, flat screen televisions, green energy technology, and are expected to be critical to the future of hybrid and electric cars, high-tech military applications and superconductors and fiber-optic communication systems. The Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index may include A-shares issued by companies trading via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (together, “Stock Connect”). As of December 31, 2022, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index included 24 securities of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $491 million and $13.1 billion and a weighted average market capitalization of $4.9 billion. These amounts are subject to change. The Fund’s 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and may be changed without shareholder approval upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index. Unlike many investment companies that try to “beat” the performance of a benchmark index, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with its investment objective of seeking to replicate the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”), and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the basic materials sector represented a significant portion of the Fund.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Fund’s benchmark index. The Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index includes companies primarily engaged in a variety of activities that are related to the producing, refining and recycling of rare earth and strategic metals and minerals. Such companies may include small- and medium- capitalization companies and foreign and emerging market issuers. To be initially eligible for the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index, companies