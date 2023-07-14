Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

7.0%

1 yr return

1.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$18.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$22.08
$28.74

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS Active REIT ETF

REIT | Active ETF

$25.47

$18.2 M

3.07%

$0.78

0.68%

REIT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS Active REIT ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS Advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 25, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nicholas Tannura

Fund Description

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in publicly traded equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will primarily invest in publicly traded common equity securities of U.S. REITs. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in publicly traded common equity of U.S. real estate operating companies (not structured as REITs), publicly traded preferred equity of U.S. REITs and real estate operating companies, and cash and cash equivalents. GSI Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“GSI Capital” or the “Sub-Adviser”), is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment strategy in connection with its active management of the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser implements a methodical, data driven investment approach in implementing the Fund’s investment strategy. The primary factor influencing the Fund’s investment strategy is individual stock selection based on fundamental research and the Sub-Adviser’s analysis of the intrinsic value of the underlying properties held by REITs, as well as the corresponding intrinsic value of the publicly traded U.S. REITs in which the Fund seeks to invest. The Sub-Adviser’s research and investment process is driven by assessing the relative merits of a company based on a set of variables determined by the Sub-Adviser, with an emphasis on those variables most likely to influence total return. Using this investment process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in eligible companies that trade at the largest discounts to the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value relative to other eligible companies.

The Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology incorporates multiple complex inputs, including capitalization rates, net operating income growth estimates, the valuation of land and other income or non-income generating assets, and adjustments for marking to market the value of the company’s debt, which are driven by a broad set of proprietary, third-party and public data sources. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a “U.S.” company to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States and its stock is listed on an exchange that trades contemporaneously with the Shares.

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the Portfolio Reference Basket—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares (“Shares”) trading at or close to the underlying NAV per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because

the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index.

Read More

REIT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.0% -49.2% 11.9% 94.41%
1 Yr 1.2% -47.4% 116.8% 1.75%
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.5% 17.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 7.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -49.2% 11.9% 93.71%
1 Yr N/A -47.4% 116.8% 2.10%
3 Yr N/A* -21.4% 30.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.5% 20.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.4% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REIT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -51.3% 81.2% N/A
2021 N/A -21.3% 31.3% N/A
2020 N/A -14.7% 41.4% N/A
2019 N/A -26.4% 9.4% N/A
2018 N/A -10.7% 8.2% N/A

REIT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REIT Category Low Category High REIT % Rank
Net Assets 18.2 M 1.28 M 78.4 B 93.61%
Number of Holdings 28 20 642 80.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.3 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 92.57%
Weighting of Top 10 57.31% 15.9% 99.8% 34.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis, Inc. 11.22%
  2. Simon Property Group, Inc. 6.91%
  3. Equinix, Inc. 6.85%
  4. Public Storage 6.13%
  5. Welltower, Inc. 5.21%
  6. Realty Income Corp. 5.16%
  7. Equity Residential 4.89%
  8. VICI Properties, Inc. 4.53%
  9. CubeSmart 3.74%
  10. Invitation Homes, Inc. 3.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REIT % Rank
Stocks 		97.97% 0.01% 106.94% 76.01%
Cash 		2.18% -98.06% 25.84% 17.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 17.23%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 25.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 8.45%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 16.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REIT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 4.27%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 23.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 34.46% 100.00% 1.07%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 9.96%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 4.98%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 15.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 4.98%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 13.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.53% 2.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 42.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 8.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REIT % Rank
US 		97.97% 0.01% 101.17% 63.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 46.96%

REIT - Expenses

Operational Fees

REIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.07% 4.72% 80.34%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 38.31%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

REIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

REIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REIT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% N/A

REIT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REIT Category Low Category High REIT % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.07% 0.00% 20.32% 48.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REIT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REIT Category Low Category High REIT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.14% 6.05% 23.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REIT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

REIT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nicholas Tannura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Nick is the Chief Investment Officer and lead Portfolio Manager of GSI Capital Advisors, an independently owned investment management firm specializing in publicly traded real estate securities, where he is responsible for leading the research and investment efforts of the firm. Most recently, Nick was the Founder and Portfolio Manager of Silverpath Capital Management, a long/short equity hedge fund focused on real asset securities. His experience also includes the ownership, growth and management of a $7 billion investment management business that was acquired by Brookfield in 2007. Nick was responsible for the equities investment business of Brookfield Investment Management until his departure at the end of 2011. He has more than 30 years of experience as an investment manager with significant public and private market real estate experience. Nick received his MBA in international finance from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University.

Julia Pence

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Julia Pence is a Portfolio Manager for GSI Capital Advisors where she manages the daily operations of the firm’s portfolios and supervises trading activity. Julia has been a Portfolio Manager for the firm since 2011. Prior to joining GSI Capital Advisors, Julia was a Research Associate at Green Street Advisors, where she assisted with strategic coverage of the health care, strip center and mall sectors from 2005 through 2011. Before joining Green Street Advisors in 2005, she was a Senior Business Planner at Tricon Global Restaurants (currently YUM! Brands, Inc.), where she prepared and monitored the annual operating budget and strategic plan for the company. Julia earned her MBA in Finance from the Anderson School at UCLA. and B.A. from University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.92 2.23

