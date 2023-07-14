Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.0%
1 yr return
1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$18.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
57.3%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund will, under normal circumstances, seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in publicly traded equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will primarily invest in publicly traded common equity securities of U.S. REITs. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in publicly traded common equity of U.S. real estate operating companies (not structured as REITs), publicly traded preferred equity of U.S. REITs and real estate operating companies, and cash and cash equivalents. GSI Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“GSI Capital” or the “Sub-Adviser”), is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment strategy in connection with its active management of the Fund.
The Sub-Adviser implements a methodical, data driven investment approach in implementing the Fund’s investment strategy. The primary factor influencing the Fund’s investment strategy is individual stock selection based on fundamental research and the Sub-Adviser’s analysis of the intrinsic value of the underlying properties held by REITs, as well as the corresponding intrinsic value of the publicly traded U.S. REITs in which the Fund seeks to invest. The Sub-Adviser’s research and investment process is driven by assessing the relative merits of a company based on a set of variables determined by the Sub-Adviser, with an emphasis on those variables most likely to influence total return. Using this investment process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in eligible companies that trade at the largest discounts to the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value relative to other eligible companies.
The Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology incorporates multiple complex inputs, including capitalization rates, net operating income growth estimates, the valuation of land and other income or non-income generating assets, and adjustments for marking to market the value of the company’s debt, which are driven by a broad set of proprietary, third-party and public data sources. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a “U.S.” company to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States and its stock is listed on an exchange that trades contemporaneously with the Shares.
Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the Portfolio Reference Basket—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares (“Shares”) trading at or close to the underlying NAV per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because
the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index.
|Period
|REIT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|94.41%
|1 Yr
|1.2%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|1.75%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REIT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|Period
|REIT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|93.71%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|2.10%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|20.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REIT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.2%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|REIT
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIT % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.2 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|93.61%
|Number of Holdings
|28
|20
|642
|80.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.3 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|92.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|57.31%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|34.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIT % Rank
|Stocks
|97.97%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|76.01%
|Cash
|2.18%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|17.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|17.23%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|25.68%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|8.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|16.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|4.27%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|23.13%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|1.07%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|9.96%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|4.98%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|15.66%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|4.98%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|13.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|2.85%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|42.70%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|8.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REIT % Rank
|US
|97.97%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|63.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|46.96%
|REIT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|80.34%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|REIT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|REIT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REIT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|N/A
|REIT
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.07%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|48.15%
|REIT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|REIT
|Category Low
|Category High
|REIT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|23.69%
|REIT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.224
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.250
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Nick is the Chief Investment Officer and lead Portfolio Manager of GSI Capital Advisors, an independently owned investment management firm specializing in publicly traded real estate securities, where he is responsible for leading the research and investment efforts of the firm. Most recently, Nick was the Founder and Portfolio Manager of Silverpath Capital Management, a long/short equity hedge fund focused on real asset securities. His experience also includes the ownership, growth and management of a $7 billion investment management business that was acquired by Brookfield in 2007. Nick was responsible for the equities investment business of Brookfield Investment Management until his departure at the end of 2011. He has more than 30 years of experience as an investment manager with significant public and private market real estate experience. Nick received his MBA in international finance from the University of Chicago and his Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 24, 2021
1.26
1.3%
Julia Pence is a Portfolio Manager for GSI Capital Advisors where she manages the daily operations of the firm’s portfolios and supervises trading activity. Julia has been a Portfolio Manager for the firm since 2011. Prior to joining GSI Capital Advisors, Julia was a Research Associate at Green Street Advisors, where she assisted with strategic coverage of the health care, strip center and mall sectors from 2005 through 2011. Before joining Green Street Advisors in 2005, she was a Senior Business Planner at Tricon Global Restaurants (currently YUM! Brands, Inc.), where she prepared and monitored the annual operating budget and strategic plan for the company. Julia earned her MBA in Finance from the Anderson School at UCLA. and B.A. from University of California, Santa Barbara.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
