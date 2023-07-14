The Fund will, under normal circumstances, seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in publicly traded equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund will primarily invest in publicly traded common equity securities of U.S. REITs. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in publicly traded common equity of U.S. real estate operating companies (not structured as REITs), publicly traded preferred equity of U.S. REITs and real estate operating companies, and cash and cash equivalents. GSI Capital Advisors LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“GSI Capital” or the “Sub-Adviser”), is responsible for implementing the Fund’s investment strategy in connection with its active management of the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser implements a methodical, data driven investment approach in implementing the Fund’s investment strategy. The primary factor influencing the Fund’s investment strategy is individual stock selection based on fundamental research and the Sub-Adviser’s analysis of the intrinsic value of the underlying properties held by REITs, as well as the corresponding intrinsic value of the publicly traded U.S. REITs in which the Fund seeks to invest. The Sub-Adviser’s research and investment process is driven by assessing the relative merits of a company based on a set of variables determined by the Sub-Adviser, with an emphasis on those variables most likely to influence total return. Using this investment process, the Sub-Adviser seeks to invest in eligible companies that trade at the largest discounts to the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of intrinsic value relative to other eligible companies.

The Sub-Adviser’s valuation methodology incorporates multiple complex inputs, including capitalization rates, net operating income growth estimates, the valuation of land and other income or non-income generating assets, and adjustments for marking to market the value of the company’s debt, which are driven by a broad set of proprietary, third-party and public data sources. The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a “U.S.” company to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States and its stock is listed on an exchange that trades contemporaneously with the Shares.

Semi-Transparent Actively-Managed ETF with Portfolio Reference Basket Structure. The Fund is an actively-managed, semi-transparent exchange traded fund (“ETF”). Unlike traditional ETFs, which generally publish their portfolio holdings on a daily basis, the Fund discloses a portfolio transparency substitute—the Portfolio Reference Basket—and certain related information about the Portfolio Reference Basket relative to the Fund’s actual portfolio (“Actual Portfolio”) holdings (the “Portfolio Reference Basket Disclosures”), which are intended to help keep the market price of the Fund’s shares (“Shares”) trading at or close to the underlying NAV per Share of the Fund. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all of the Fund’s holdings, it is not the Fund’s Actual Portfolio because

the holdings will be weighted differently, subject to a minimum weightings overlap of 90% with the Fund’s Actual Portfolio at the beginning of each trading day. The Fund also discloses the maximum deviation between the weightings of the specific securities in the Portfolio Reference Basket and the weightings of those specific securities in the Actual Portfolio, as well as between the weighting of the respective cash positions (the “Guardrail Amount”). The Guardrail Amount is intended to ensure that no individual security in the Portfolio Reference Basket will be overweighted or underweighted by more than the publicly disclosed percentage when compared to the actual weighting of each security within the Actual Portfolio as of the beginning of each trading day. The Fund is actively-managed and does not seek to track an index.