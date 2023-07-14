ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network® Composite US REIT Index, a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States (the “S-Net U.S. REIT”), on a segment-by-segment basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five REITs in each of the nine segments that make up the S-Net U.S. REIT which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks and other equity securities (which may include REITs, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), American depositary shares (“ADSs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”)) that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in companies with a market capitalization of greater than $50 million as of the annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index, like the S-Net U.S. REIT from which components of the Underlying Index are selected, divides into nine segments, eight of which are based on Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) Sub-Industries (excluding Technology REITs involved in cell towers and/or data centers) and a separate Technology REIT segment based on the research of the Underlying Index provider, S-Network® Global Indexes, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index generally consists of 45 REITs on each annual reconstitution date. The Underlying Index’s REITs must be constituents of the S-Net U.S. REIT universe, which includes a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for segment inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Individual securities to be included in the Underlying Index are selected based on a ranking system within each segment that selects the top five REITs in the segment by indicated dividend yield as of the last trading day of November that have funds from operations per share greater than their trailing-12-month dividends per share. Indicated dividend yield is computed based on the last regular cash dividend paid by the company multiplied by the payment frequency, divided by the share price. (Special dividends are not included). The eligible REITs that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.