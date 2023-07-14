Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
-1.7%
1 yr return
-11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
Net Assets
$15.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
27.3%
Expense Ratio 0.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network® Composite US REIT Index, a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States (the “S-Net U.S. REIT”), on a segment-by-segment basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five REITs in each of the nine segments that make up the S-Net U.S. REIT which offer the highest dividend yields.
The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks and other equity securities (which may include REITs, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), American depositary shares (“ADSs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”)) that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in companies with a market capitalization of greater than $50 million as of the annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Underlying Index, like the S-Net U.S. REIT from which components of the Underlying Index are selected, divides into nine segments, eight of which are based on Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) Sub-Industries (excluding Technology REITs involved in cell towers and/or data centers) and a separate Technology REIT segment based on the research of the Underlying Index provider, S-Network® Global Indexes, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index generally consists of 45 REITs on each annual reconstitution date. The Underlying Index’s REITs must be constituents of the S-Net U.S. REIT universe, which includes a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for segment inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.
Individual securities to be included in the Underlying Index are selected based on a ranking system within each segment that selects the top five REITs in the segment by indicated dividend yield as of the last trading day of November that have funds from operations per share greater than their trailing-12-month dividends per share. Indicated dividend yield is computed based on the last regular cash dividend paid by the company multiplied by the payment frequency, divided by the share price. (Special dividends are not included). The eligible REITs that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.
|Period
|RDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-10.3%
|330.6%
|88.45%
|1 Yr
|-11.4%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|72.56%
|3 Yr
|5.2%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|16.48%
|5 Yr
|0.6%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|30.13%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|16.35%
* Annualized
|Period
|RDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|19.27%
|2021
|16.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|30.37%
|2020
|-3.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|63.60%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|39.83%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|13.66%
|Period
|RDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.9%
|-22.8%
|330.6%
|93.50%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|10.83%
|3 Yr
|4.2%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|19.62%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|9.44%
|10 Yr
|7.0%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|10.81%
* Annualized
|Period
|RDOG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|19.27%
|2021
|16.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|30.37%
|2020
|-3.5%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|63.60%
|2019
|5.0%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|39.83%
|2018
|-1.2%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|29.07%
|RDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDOG % Rank
|Net Assets
|15.4 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|95.95%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|20
|642
|45.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.97 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|96.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.33%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|95.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDOG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.53%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|24.55%
|Cash
|0.47%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|72.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|47.29%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|54.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|43.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|47.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDOG % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|16.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|41.98%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|54.20%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|46.18%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|42.37%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|48.85%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|42.37%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|47.71%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|40.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|70.99%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|44.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RDOG % Rank
|US
|99.53%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|20.58%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|67.87%
|RDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|93.80%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|RDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|RDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RDOG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|8.77%
|RDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDOG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.10%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|1.44%
|RDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|RDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|RDOG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.60%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|9.49%
|RDOG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.662
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2023
|$0.630
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.535
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.477
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.524
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.563
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.640
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.421
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.684
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.373
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.346
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.410
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.953
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.461
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.382
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.679
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.436
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.409
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.390
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2014
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2013
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2013
|$2.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2012
|$0.235
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2012
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2011
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2011
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2011
|$0.607
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$1.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2010
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.432
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2010
|$1.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2009
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2009
|$0.570
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2009
|$0.489
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2015
7.17
7.2%
Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2016
6.17
6.2%
Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
