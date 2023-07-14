Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

ETF
RDOG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.3108 -0.23 -0.61%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
RDOG (ETF)

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.3108 -0.23 -0.61%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity
RDOG (ETF)

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$37.3108 -0.23 -0.61%
primary theme
Real Estate Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

RDOG | ETF

$37.31

$15.4 M

7.10%

$2.65

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

-11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

Net Assets

$15.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.5
$33.20
$47.43

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF

RDOG | ETF

$37.31

$15.4 M

7.10%

$2.65

0.35%

RDOG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    May 07, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) will seek investment results that replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a rules-based index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the highest dividend paying real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) (i.e. “Dividend Dogs”) in the S-Network® Composite US REIT Index, a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States (the “S-Net U.S. REIT”), on a segment-by-segment basis. “Dividend Dogs” refers to the five REITs in each of the nine segments that make up the S-Net U.S. REIT which offer the highest dividend yields.

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks and other equity securities (which may include REITs, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), American depositary shares (“ADSs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”)) that comprise the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest in companies with a market capitalization of greater than $50 million as of the annual reconstitution date, which is the third Friday of December each year. The Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index, like the S-Net U.S. REIT from which components of the Underlying Index are selected, divides into nine segments, eight of which are based on Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) Sub-Industries (excluding Technology REITs involved in cell towers and/or data centers) and a separate Technology REIT segment based on the research of the Underlying Index provider, S-Network® Global Indexes, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Underlying Index generally consists of 45 REITs on each annual reconstitution date. The Underlying Index’s REITs must be constituents of the S-Net U.S. REIT universe, which includes a universe of mainly REITs listed in the United States. The selection criteria for the universe also includes requirements for segment inclusion, primary exchange listing, minimum market capitalization, share price, average daily trading volume and other factors. The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Individual securities to be included in the Underlying Index are selected based on a ranking system within each segment that selects the top five REITs in the segment by indicated dividend yield as of the last trading day of November that have funds from operations per share greater than their trailing-12-month dividends per share. Indicated dividend yield is computed based on the last regular cash dividend paid by the company multiplied by the payment frequency, divided by the share price. (Special dividends are not included). The eligible REITs that are selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index’s portfolio are equally weighted.

Read More

RDOG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -10.3% 330.6% 88.45%
1 Yr -11.4% -35.2% 248.3% 72.56%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.0% 47.2% 16.48%
5 Yr 0.6%* -14.9% 23.1% 30.13%
10 Yr 2.6%* -7.6% 10.1% 16.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -51.3% 81.2% 19.27%
2021 16.3% -3.9% 24.3% 30.37%
2020 -3.5% -14.7% 10.5% 63.60%
2019 5.0% -0.2% 9.4% 39.83%
2018 -1.2% -7.1% 0.8% 13.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.9% -22.8% 330.6% 93.50%
1 Yr 2.5% -35.2% 248.3% 10.83%
3 Yr 4.2%* -14.0% 47.2% 19.62%
5 Yr 5.3%* -14.9% 23.1% 9.44%
10 Yr 7.0%* -6.6% 14.1% 10.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDOG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -51.3% 81.2% 19.27%
2021 16.3% -3.9% 24.3% 30.37%
2020 -3.5% -14.7% 10.5% 63.60%
2019 5.0% -0.2% 9.4% 39.83%
2018 -1.2% -6.8% 0.8% 29.07%

RDOG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RDOG Category Low Category High RDOG % Rank
Net Assets 15.4 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 95.95%
Number of Holdings 44 20 642 45.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.97 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 96.39%
Weighting of Top 10 27.33% 15.9% 99.8% 95.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Service Properties Trust 3.22%
  2. Office Properties Income Trust 2.64%
  3. National Storage Affiliates Trust 2.53%
  4. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. 2.49%
  5. EastGroup Properties, Inc. 2.43%
  6. BRT Apartments Corp. 2.43%
  7. Global Net Lease, Inc. 2.41%
  8. Simon Property Group, Inc. 2.41%
  9. Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. 2.39%
  10. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. 2.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RDOG % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 0.01% 106.94% 24.55%
Cash 		0.47% -98.06% 25.84% 72.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 47.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 54.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 43.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 47.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDOG % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 16.79%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 41.98%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 54.20%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 46.18%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 42.37%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 48.85%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 42.37%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 47.71%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 40.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 70.99%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 44.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDOG % Rank
US 		99.53% 0.01% 101.17% 20.58%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 67.87%

RDOG - Expenses

Operational Fees

RDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.07% 26.04% 93.80%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 8.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RDOG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 8.77%

RDOG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RDOG Category Low Category High RDOG % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.10% 0.00% 12.22% 1.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RDOG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RDOG Category Low Category High RDOG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.60% -1.14% 6.05% 9.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RDOG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RDOG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2015

7.17

7.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2016

6.17

6.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×