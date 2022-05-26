The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

Rothschild & Co Risk-Based US Index

The Index is a rules-based, equal risk-weighted index that is designed to provide exposure to U.S.-listed large capitalization companies with lower volatility, reduced maximum drawdown (the loss from the highest Index value to its lowest value before achieving a new highest value), and an improved Sharpe ratio (a risk-adjusted measure of return) as compared to traditional, market capitalization weighted approaches. The Index was developed in 2014 and is licensed by Rothschild & Co Risk Based Investments LLC, the Fund’s index provider.

Construction of the Index begins with the universe of equity securities that have their primary listing in the United States. The universe is then screened to keep only the top 500 equity securities by market capitalization and to eliminate securities with insufficient liquidity (average daily traded value of less than $1 million over the most recent three-month period) and equity securities that have been listed for less than one year (the remaining securities are referred to as the “Eligible Universe”).

The securities in the Eligible Universe are then subjected to a risk contribution calculation based on each security’s volatility and correlation to the other Eligible Universe securities for the most recent one-year calculation period. The securities in the Eligible Universe are then ranked based on their risk contribution, and the 50% of securities with the lowest risk contribution are selected to be included in the Index (the “Index Constituents”). To reduce turnover, Index Constituents will not be removed from the Index based on their risk contribution so long as they are within the 55% of securities with the lowest risk in the Eligible Universe.

The Index Constituents are then weighted by a systematic equally-weighted risk contribution model (the “Risk-Weighting Model”). The Risk-Weighting Model incorporates each Index Constituent’s volatility and correlation to the other Index Constituents for the most recent one-year calculation period to produce a portfolio where each Index Constituent contributes the same level of risk, subject to the constraint that no individual Index Constituent will have a weight that exceeds 5% of the Index. The intent of security selection by risk contribution ranking and the Risk-Weighting Model is to (i) lower the overall volatility of the Index, (ii) increase the Index’s Sharpe ratio, and (iii) reduce the Index’s maximum drawdown without negatively impacting the diversification and expected return of the Index.

The list of securities in the Eligible Universe is updated quarterly on the first Friday of each January, April, July, and October (or the previous business day if such Friday is not a business day). The Index is reconstituted ( i.e. , Index Constituents are added or deleted, and weights are reset based on the Risk-Weighting Model) quarterly at the close of business on the second Friday of January, April, July, and October (or the next business day if such Friday is not a business day).

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in equity securities that are principally traded in the United States.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index . However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).