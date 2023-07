The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (“Component Securities”) of the RAFI ESG US Index (the “Underlying Index”). The Fund may invest the remainder of its assets in cash, securities and instruments that are not Component Securities, but which PIMCO believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a long-only, smart beta index that seeks to achieve the dual objectives of social responsibility and long-horizon outperformance of the broad market. The Underlying Index is constructed by RAFI Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) using a rules-based approach within publicly traded U.S. equities to create an integrated ESG strategy which overweights companies that rate well across various ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) themes and excludes companies with a major involvement in industries such as tobacco, gaming, weapons and fossil fuels. The strategy supplements traditional ESG metrics with metrics linked to long-term value creation, specifically financial discipline and diversity, for improved return potential. The Underlying Index applies the Fundamental Index™ approach, a smart beta strategy built on the principles of contrarian indexing and disciplined rebalancing. The universe for the Underlying Index construction process starts with all common equity securities traded on U.S. primary exchanges, which meet and pass minimum liquidity and investability (capacity) requirements, issued by companies that are assigned to the United States by the Index Provider. Eligible securities are then determined by selecting companies based on fundamental weight, calculated using four accounting measures from company financial statements: (i) de-levered sales, calculated as company sales averaged over the past five years multiplied by the ratio of average equity to average assets; (ii) cash flow, taken as the company operating cash flow averaged over the past five years; (iii) dividend plus buybacks, calculated using the average dividends paid and share buybacks over the past five years; and (iv) book value, taken as the most recent company book value. The Underlying Index is composed of securities selected from companies in the large/mid company universe, which is the universe of companies that rank in the top 86% of cumulative fundamental weight. The Underlying Index uses five signals to determine a company’s overall ESG score: environment, social, governance, diversity and financial discipline. The environment, social, governance and diversity scores are determined using data provided by Vigeo Eiris, a third-party ESG data and ratings provider (the “ESG Data Provider”). The ESG Data Provider assesses hundreds of different factors within a framework of sustainability criteria based on international standards in determining the environment, social and governance scores. The ESG Data Provider also considers numerous different metrics relating to gender diversity in determining the diversity scores. The financial discipline score is determined by the Index Provider and is intended to identify companies with high profitability, low investment, low issuance and low accruals. To construct the Underlying Index, companies are sorted in descending order by their environment, social, governance, diversity and financial discipline scores, respectively. Companies in the bottom 10% by fundamental weight, for each respective signal, are excluded. In addition, companies classified by the ESG Data Provider as having major involvement in the following areas are excluded: tobacco, gambling, weapons - civilian firearms and military, fossil fuels, coal, tar sands and oil shale. Selected companies are weighted by their fundamental weight, adjusted by the companies’ respective overall ESG scores. As of September 30, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 237 Component Securities. The Underlying Index is reconstituted annually on the last Friday of March and rebalanced on a quarterly staggered basis on the last Friday day of March, June, September and third Friday of December. For example, the Underlying Index will be divided into four identical tranches. At the first quarterly rebalance, the first tranche ( i.e. , 25% of the Underlying Index) is rebalanced, but the remaining three tranches ( i.e. , the other 75% of the Underlying Index) are not rebalanced and will continue to drift until the next quarterly rebalance. At the next quarterly rebalance, the second tranche is rebalanced while the other three tranches (including the tranche that was rebalanced at the prior quarter-end) are not rebalanced. This staggered rebalancing is intended to diversify risk and decrease market impact of trading. PIMCO uses an indexing approach in managing the Fund’s investments. The Fund is expected to employ a replication strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. In using this strategy, PIMCO seeks to replicate the composition and weighting of the Underlying Index by investing all, or substantially all, of the Fund’s assets in the Component Securities, holding each Component Security in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Underlying Index. However, in some circumstances it may not be possible or practicable to invest all, or substantially all, of the Fund’s assets in the Component Securities, in which case the Fund may employ a representative sampling strategy by investing in a combination of Component Securities and other instruments, or in Component Securities but in different proportions as compared to the weighting of the Underlying Index, such that the portfolio effectively provides exposure to the Underlying Index. In using a representative sampling strategy, the Fund may not track its Underlying Index with the same degree of accuracy as a fund that replicates the composition and weighting of the Underlying Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not attempt to outperform the index the Fund tracks. An indexing approach may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform its Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in equity and equity-related securities, including common and preferred securities. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.