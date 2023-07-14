Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
10.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.2%
Net Assets
$97.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
84.2%
Expense Ratio 0.99%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 76.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-7.5%
|18.5%
|71.39%
|1 Yr
|10.1%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|2.29%
|3 Yr
|14.7%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|0.59%
|5 Yr
|4.2%*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|3.79%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|54.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|RAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|0.55%
|2021
|10.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|0.29%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|98.80%
|2019
|1.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|97.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|RAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.9%
|-11.9%
|18.5%
|9.72%
|1 Yr
|16.5%
|-13.2%
|144.1%
|1.21%
|3 Yr
|10.5%*
|-7.9%
|25.7%
|0.73%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.6%
|24.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|0.55%
|2021
|10.3%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|0.29%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|98.80%
|2019
|1.5%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|97.88%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|RAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|97.1 M
|658 K
|207 B
|84.51%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|2
|15351
|78.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|72.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|84.22%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|21.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.85%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|46.95%
|Other
|21.51%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|0.54%
|Cash
|10.74%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|8.28%
|Bonds
|7.91%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|97.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|99.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAX % Rank
|Energy
|35.76%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|1.09%
|Basic Materials
|25.57%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|0.68%
|Real Estate
|20.46%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|2.59%
|Industrials
|9.17%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|70.61%
|Utilities
|5.05%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|16.73%
|Consumer Defense
|1.88%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|94.01%
|Healthcare
|1.57%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|95.65%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.24%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|97.82%
|Technology
|0.18%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|99.05%
|Communication Services
|0.12%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|96.19%
|Financial Services
|0.01%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|98.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAX % Rank
|US
|40.61%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|66.21%
|Non US
|19.24%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|13.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|57.61%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|2.85%
|Government
|42.39%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|14.65%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|100.00%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|100.00%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|100.00%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAX % Rank
|US
|7.91%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|97.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|100.00%
|RAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.99%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|40.64%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|58.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|RAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|76.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|77.19%
|RAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.47%
|0.00%
|8.31%
|8.99%
|RAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.58%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|77.78%
|RAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.378
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$2.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2021
|$1.392
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.609
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 09, 2018
4.15
4.2%
Mr. Schassler joined VanEck in 2012. He serves as the Head of VanEck’s Portfolio and Risk Solutions Group “PARS”. PARS serves as a quantitative analysis resource for VanEck’s active and passive investment strategies, particularly in the areas of asset allocation and risk modeling. PARS also conducts its own asset allocation and product development research, utilizing objective macroeconomic/ fundamental, technical, and sentiment data and metrics. Mr. Schassler also serves as Portfolio Manager for the VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund and the VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF. He previously served as Director of Manager Research and as an Investment Committee Member for VanEck’s multi-manager alternatives strategies, where he was responsible for manager search and selection of alternative investment strategies. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Schassler served as Director and Portfolio Manager within the UBS Portfolio Strategy Group where he was responsible for a multi-manager portfolio of assets for domestic-based clients. He previously held sales and client relationship roles at Oppenheimer & Co. and Georgeson, Inc. Mr. Schassler received an MBA in Finance from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Business Economics from Cortland College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Mr. Lau has been with Van Eck Associates Corporation since 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...