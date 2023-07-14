Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF

RAAX | Active ETF

$25.75

$97.1 M

1.47%

$0.38

0.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

10.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

14.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$97.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

84.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.0
$22.27
$26.46

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 76.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    VanEck
  • Inception Date
    Apr 09, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    4925000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Schassler

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, primarily in exchange traded products that provide exposure to real assets through investment in domestic and foreign equity and debt securities, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), and commodities, including ETFs and non-Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act of 1940”) commodity pools or commodity trusts and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) (collectively, “ETPs”). Real assets include commodities (such as gold), real estate, natural resources and infrastructure, as well as companies that own, operate, or derive a significant portion of their value from real assets or the production thereof. The investments held by the ETPs may include physical assets and equity securities of companies of any market capitalization, debt securities of any credit quality (including high-yield (or “junk”) securities), duration and maturity and emerging market securities. The Fund seeks to maximize “real returns” while seeking to reduce downside risk during sustained market declines. “Real returns” are defined as total returns adjusted for the effects of inflation.
The Adviser uses a proprietary quantitatively driven investment process that considers various inputs to guide asset allocation decisions and select real asset investments (and to thereby select ETPs that provide exposure to those real asset classes). The process uses various quantitative indicators to generate allocation signals among real asset investments. These signals are used as an input to guide which ETPs to allocate to.
The indicators used in the investment process may include, but are not limited to, equity price trends, commodity price trends, volatility (the measure of variation of returns for a given security or market index), and asset price correlations. The Adviser anticipates that the quantitatively based investment process will evolve over time and may incorporate additional indicators and/or remove or modify existing indicators. The Adviser may adjust the Fund's portfolio allocations, as needed, in response to the signal changes generated from the investment process. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.
The Fund will invest in certain ETPs through the Subsidiary, an exempted limited company organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Subsidiary is wholly owned and controlled by the Fund and is advised by the Adviser. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary will generally not exceed 25% of the value of the Fund’s total assets at each quarter-end of the Fund's fiscal year. The Fund's investment in the Subsidiary, via the Subsidiary’s investment in ETPs, generally provides the Fund with exposure to commodities and futures and derivatives of commodities (“Commodities Instruments”) within the limits of the federal tax laws, which limit the ability of investment companies like the Fund to invest directly in such instruments. The Subsidiary has the same investment objective as the Fund and will follow the same general investment policies and restrictions except that, unlike the Fund, it may invest, via its investment in ETPs, without limit in Commodities Instruments.
Except as noted, for purposes of this Prospectus, references to the Fund’s investment strategies and risks include those of its Subsidiary. The Fund complies with the provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, governing investment policies (Section 8) and capital structure and leverage (Section 18) on an aggregate basis with the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary will comply with the Investment Company Act of 1940 provisions governing affiliate transactions and custody of assets.
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer.
Read More

RAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -7.5% 18.5% 71.39%
1 Yr 10.1% -13.2% 144.1% 2.29%
3 Yr 14.7%* -7.9% 25.7% 0.59%
5 Yr 4.2%* -9.6% 24.4% 3.79%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.1% 9.1% 54.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.5% -34.7% 92.4% 0.55%
2021 10.3% -6.1% 19.5% 0.29%
2020 -2.8% -7.5% 11.8% 98.80%
2019 1.5% 0.1% 14.9% 97.88%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -11.9% 18.5% 9.72%
1 Yr 16.5% -13.2% 144.1% 1.21%
3 Yr 10.5%* -7.9% 25.7% 0.73%
5 Yr N/A* -9.6% 24.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.5% -34.7% 92.4% 0.55%
2021 10.3% -6.1% 19.5% 0.29%
2020 -2.8% -7.5% 11.8% 98.80%
2019 1.5% 0.1% 14.9% 97.88%
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

RAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAAX Category Low Category High RAAX % Rank
Net Assets 97.1 M 658 K 207 B 84.51%
Number of Holdings 20 2 15351 78.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M 660 K 48.5 B 72.86%
Weighting of Top 10 84.22% 8.4% 105.0% 21.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF 20.80%
  2. VanEck Merk Gold Shares 19.77%
  3. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF 12.76%
  4. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 11.14%
  5. VanEck Gold Miners ETF/USA 7.82%
  6. Vanguard Real Estate ETF 6.85%
  7. VanEck Energy Income ETF 5.39%
  8. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 5.36%
  9. SPDR SP Oil Gas Exploration Production ETF 4.25%
  10. VanEck Agribusiness ETF 3.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAAX % Rank
Stocks 		59.85% 0.00% 99.40% 46.95%
Other 		21.51% -2.51% 25.19% 0.54%
Cash 		10.74% -16.75% 81.51% 8.28%
Bonds 		7.91% 0.00% 116.75% 97.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 99.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAAX % Rank
Energy 		35.76% 0.00% 85.65% 1.09%
Basic Materials 		25.57% 0.00% 33.35% 0.68%
Real Estate 		20.46% 0.00% 65.01% 2.59%
Industrials 		9.17% 0.00% 24.37% 70.61%
Utilities 		5.05% 0.00% 99.55% 16.73%
Consumer Defense 		1.88% 0.00% 19.93% 94.01%
Healthcare 		1.57% 0.00% 29.35% 95.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.24% 0.00% 19.36% 97.82%
Technology 		0.18% 0.00% 44.21% 99.05%
Communication Services 		0.12% 0.00% 23.67% 96.19%
Financial Services 		0.01% 0.00% 38.77% 98.64%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAAX % Rank
US 		40.61% -1.65% 98.67% 66.21%
Non US 		19.24% 0.00% 37.06% 13.84%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		57.61% 0.14% 100.00% 2.85%
Government 		42.39% 0.00% 97.26% 14.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 100.00%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 100.00%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 100.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAAX % Rank
US 		7.91% 0.00% 62.18% 97.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 100.00%

RAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.99% 0.01% 17.63% 40.64%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.83% 58.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

RAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 76.00% 0.00% 343.00% 77.19%

RAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAAX Category Low Category High RAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.47% 0.00% 8.31% 8.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAAX Category Low Category High RAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -2.34% 19.41% 77.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Schassler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 09, 2018

4.15

4.2%

Mr. Schassler joined VanEck in 2012. He serves as the Head of VanEck’s Portfolio and Risk Solutions Group “PARS”. PARS serves as a quantitative analysis resource for VanEck’s active and passive investment strategies, particularly in the areas of asset allocation and risk modeling. PARS also conducts its own asset allocation and product development research, utilizing objective macroeconomic/ fundamental, technical, and sentiment data and metrics. Mr. Schassler also serves as Portfolio Manager for the VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund and the VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF. He previously served as Director of Manager Research and as an Investment Committee Member for VanEck’s multi-manager alternatives strategies, where he was responsible for manager search and selection of alternative investment strategies. Prior to joining VanEck, Mr. Schassler served as Director and Portfolio Manager within the UBS Portfolio Strategy Group where he was responsible for a multi-manager portfolio of assets for domestic-based clients. He previously held sales and client relationship roles at Oppenheimer & Co. and Georgeson, Inc. Mr. Schassler received an MBA in Finance from the New York University Leonard N. Stern School of Business and a BS in Business Economics from Cortland College.

John Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Lau has been with Van Eck Associates Corporation since 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

