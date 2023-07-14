The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the CBOE NASDAQ-100 ® BuyWrite V2 Index (the "Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

By investing in the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" (also called a covered call) investment strategy in which the Fund buys a stock or a basket of stocks, and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to the stock or basket of stocks.

The CBOE NASDAQ-100® BuyWrite Index ("BXN Index") is a benchmark index that measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the NASDAQ-100® Index ("Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money Reference Index covered call options. The Underlying Index replicates the methodology used to calculate the BXN Index, with one exception: the written Reference Index covered call options are held until one day prior to the expiration dates (i.e., generally the Thursday preceding the third Friday of the month) and are liquidated at a volume-weighted average price determined at the close.

Each calendar month, the Fund will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options on the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the securities underlying the options written. Each option written will (i) have an exercise price generally at or above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index; (ii) be traded on a national securities exchange; (iii) be held until one day prior to the expiration date (i.e., generally the Thursday preceding the third Friday of the month) and are liquidated at a volume-weighted average price determined at the close (unless the Fund "closes out" the option through the repurchase of the option at the market close on the last day of trading); (iv) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar month); (v) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (vi) be settled in cash. In return for the payment of a premium to the Fund, a purchaser of the call options written by the Fund is entitled to receive a cash payment from the Fund equal to the difference between the value of the Reference Index and the exercise price of the option if the value of the option on the expiration date is above its exercise price. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Reference Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Index.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.