Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Investments Trust - Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF

QVM | ETF

-

$5.1 M

0.00%

-

QVM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Arrow Investments Trust - Arrow QVM Equity Factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Arrow Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    William Flaig

Fund Description

QVM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 51.5% 99.92%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% 97.77%
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 29.7% 99.45%
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 29.48%
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% 29.28%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% 9.26%
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% 90.60%
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 100.00%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 61.5% 99.92%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% 97.77%
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 32.8% 99.36%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 29.66%
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% 61.67%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% 40.17%
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% 97.17%
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

QVM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QVM Category Low Category High QVM % Rank
Net Assets 5.1 M 390 K 151 B 97.94%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 1727 52.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.1 K 32.3 B 98.54%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 99.2% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 3M Co 3.94%
  2. Johnson & Johnson 3.71%
  3. The Home Depot Inc 0.46%
  4. Boeing Co 0.40%
  5. Honeywell International Inc 0.39%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 0.38%
  7. Salesforce.com Inc 0.29%
  8. Amgen Inc 0.27%
  9. McDonald's Corp 0.26%
  10. Microsoft Corp 0.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QVM % Rank
Stocks 		10.06% 10.06% 125.26% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 69.28%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 66.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 67.28%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 89.94% 0.08%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 68.51%

QVM - Expenses

Operational Fees

QVM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 4.02% 5.67%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 56.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.47%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

QVM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QVM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QVM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 88.32%

QVM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QVM Category Low Category High QVM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.82% 87.34%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QVM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QVM Category Low Category High QVM % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 5.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QVM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QVM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

William Flaig

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

5.68

5.7%

Flaig joined Arrow Investment Advisors in February of 2007, prior to which (2005--2007) he was a principal of Paladin Asset Management. To Paladin, he brought a body of original research in absolute return factors, which evolved into Paladins corresponding alternative investment strategies. From 2000 to 2005 Flaig served Rydex Investments in portfolio management roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his appointment as Director of Portfolio Management/Director of Investment Strategy.

Jonathan Guyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

5.68

5.7%

Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.

Joseph Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

5.68

5.7%

Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.

Amit Gutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

0.42

0.4%

Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.88 16.42

