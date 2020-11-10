Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-63.3%
|51.5%
|99.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|62.1%
|97.77%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|29.7%
|99.45%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|14.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|29.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|29.28%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|9.26%
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|90.60%
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|21.9%
|N/A
|Period
|QVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.2%
|27.4%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-63.3%
|61.5%
|99.92%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|62.1%
|97.77%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|32.8%
|99.36%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|21.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QVM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-65.1%
|38.0%
|29.66%
|2021
|N/A
|-25.3%
|29.0%
|61.67%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|40.17%
|2019
|N/A
|-24.3%
|10.4%
|97.17%
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|21.9%
|N/A
|QVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVM % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.1 M
|390 K
|151 B
|97.94%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|2
|1727
|52.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|98.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|2.8%
|99.2%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QVM % Rank
|Stocks
|10.06%
|10.06%
|125.26%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.30%
|69.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|66.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|67.28%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-88.20%
|89.94%
|0.08%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|68.51%
|QVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|4.02%
|5.67%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.50%
|56.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.47%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|QVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QVM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|488.00%
|88.32%
|QVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.82%
|87.34%
|QVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|QVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|5.34%
|QVM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.440
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.343
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.380
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.451
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2016
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
5.68
5.7%
Flaig joined Arrow Investment Advisors in February of 2007, prior to which (2005--2007) he was a principal of Paladin Asset Management. To Paladin, he brought a body of original research in absolute return factors, which evolved into Paladins corresponding alternative investment strategies. From 2000 to 2005 Flaig served Rydex Investments in portfolio management roles of increasing responsibility, culminating with his appointment as Director of Portfolio Management/Director of Investment Strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
5.68
5.7%
Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
5.68
5.7%
Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2020
0.42
0.4%
Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.88
|16.42
