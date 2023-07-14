The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, dba Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.

The Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 50 to 100 undervalued U.S. equity securities with the potential for capital appreciation. A security is considered to be undervalued when it trades at a price below the price at which the Adviser believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth.

The Adviser analyzes an initial universe of liquid stocks that principally trade on a U.S. exchange. Typically, the minimum market capitalization for the smallest-capitalization stocks in the initial universe is above $1 billion.

The Adviser eliminates from the initial universe illiquid securities, real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American Depositary Receipts, stocks of financial firms, and stocks of companies with less than twelve months of available financial data. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, small-, mid- and large-cap stocks. The Adviser then employs proprietary screens, which evaluate among other things, the firms’ accounting practices, to eliminate firms that are potential “value traps.” That is, these screens eliminate firms with, in the Adviser’s view, negative characteristics. Those could include situations where firms appear to be experiencing financial distress or have manipulated accounting data. For example, the Adviser may seek to avoid firms that have large accruals (i.e., their net income greatly exceeds their free cash flow).

Next, the Adviser employs a value-driven approach to identify the cheapest companies based on a value-centric metric known as the “enterprise multiple,” a firm’s total enterprise value (TEV) divided by a firm’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT, often referred to as operating income). While enterprise multiples are the focus of the Adviser’s approach, the Adviser also incorporates information from other common value metrics, such as book-to-market, cash-flow to price, and earnings to price to identify the cheapest companies. Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of quality screens, which consider metrics like current profitability, stability, and recent operational improvements, to select the top 50 to 100 stocks from the cheapest stocks.

As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposures to the following sectors: Energy (38.7%), Materials (23.2%) and Consumer Discretionary (20.1%).

The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.

The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments.