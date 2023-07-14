Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

ETF
QUS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$123.99 -0.2 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
QUS (ETF)

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$123.99 -0.2 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
QUS (ETF)

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$123.99 -0.2 -0.16%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

QUS | ETF

$123.99

$980 M

1.39%

$1.73

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.5%

1 yr return

13.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

Net Assets

$980 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$124.2
$101.25
$124.19

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

QUS | ETF

$123.99

$980 M

1.39%

$1.73

0.15%

QUS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    7550000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the MSCI USA Factor Mix A-Series Capped Index  (the “Index”), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (“SSGA FM” or the “Adviser”), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index, cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the 
Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of large-and mid-cap companies across the U.S. equity market. It aims to represent the performance of a combination of three factors: value, quality, and low volatility. The Index is an equal weighted combination of the following three MSCI Factor Indices in a single composite index: the MSCI USA Value Weighted Index, the MSCI USA Quality Index, and the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index (each, a “Component Index”). If the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index is not available due to the concentrated nature of its underlying parent index (for example, in the event of a low number of stocks or where a relatively few number of constituents constitutes a large proportion of index weight), the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index is replaced with the MSCI USA Risk Weighted Index (if used to replace the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index, also a “Component Index”) and the Index is an equal weighted combination of the MSCI USA Value Weighted Index, the MSCI USA Quality Index and the MSCI USA Risk Weighted Index. The Index Provider (defined below) determines if such replacement is necessary and reviews the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index for viability on a regular basis. The MSCI USA Value Weighted Index includes publicly-traded companies domiciled in the U.S., weighted to emphasize stocks with lower valuations, by giving higher index weight to stocks with higher values of fundamental variables such as sales, earnings, cash earnings and book value. The MSCI USA Quality Index includes publicly-traded companies domiciled in the U.S., weighted to emphasize stocks with historically high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage. The MSCI USA Minimum Volatility Index aims to reflect the performance characteristics of a minimum variance strategy applied to publicly-traded companies domiciled in the U.S. and is weighted to provide the lowest absolute risk within a given set of constraints. The MSCI USA Risk Weighted Index includes publicly-traded companies domiciled in the U.S., and reweights the constituents so that stocks with lower volatility, measured as the weekly return variance over the prior three years, are given higher index weight. Each Component Index is attributed equal weight (1/3) at each rebalancing. All constituents of each Component Index are included in the Index. The weight of each security in the Index is determined based on 1) the security's weight in each underlying Component Index; and 2) the weight of each underlying Component Index in the Index. The Index is then subject to the MSCI A-Series Index Methodology. The MSCI A-Series Index Methodology first seeks to ensure the Index includes at least 25 constituents. In the event the Index does not contain at least 25 constituents, the Index is supplemented by including constituents of the MSCI USA Small Cap Index, selected in decreasing order based on full market capitalization, until the target of 25 constituents is reached. The MSCI A-Series Index Methodology then applies the MSCI 25/50 Index Methodology, which aims to reflect 5/25/50 weight constraints (i.e., no issuer has a weight above 25%, and the sum of weights of all issuers with weights above 5% does not exceed 50%). The Index is rebalanced semi-annually, usually as of the close of the last business day of May and November, coinciding with the semi-annual index reviews of the MSCI Global Investable Market Indices and of each Component Index. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology and health care sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of July 31, 2022, the Index comprised 627 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by MSCI, Inc.  (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

QUS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.5% -14.3% 36.7% 69.45%
1 Yr 13.7% -34.8% 38.6% 33.51%
3 Yr 12.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.99%
5 Yr 10.9%* -30.4% 97.2% 5.04%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 76.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -56.3% 28.9% 9.57%
2021 12.6% -20.5% 152.6% 8.93%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.57%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.49%
2018 -0.7% -13.5% 12.6% 4.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -20.5% 36.7% 92.39%
1 Yr 0.8% -34.8% 40.3% 85.25%
3 Yr 14.7%* -27.6% 93.5% 5.70%
5 Yr 12.7%* -29.7% 97.2% 4.26%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.2% -56.3% 28.9% 9.65%
2021 12.6% -20.5% 152.6% 9.47%
2020 4.0% -13.9% 183.6% 43.49%
2019 7.3% -8.3% 8.9% 4.49%
2018 -0.7% -10.9% 12.6% 10.17%

QUS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QUS Category Low Category High QUS % Rank
Net Assets 980 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 53.46%
Number of Holdings 618 2 4154 8.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 168 M 288 K 270 B 63.73%
Weighting of Top 10 19.12% 1.8% 106.2% 93.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.38%
  2. Apple Inc 3.08%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc 2.31%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 2.27%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.00%
  6. Johnson Johnson 1.97%
  7. Home Depot Inc/The 1.97%
  8. Visa Inc 1.71%
  9. Merck Co Inc 1.56%
  10. Alphabet Inc 1.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QUS % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 0.00% 130.24% 11.96%
Cash 		0.04% -102.29% 100.00% 86.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 52.75%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 52.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 50.53%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 50.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUS % Rank
Technology 		21.41% 0.00% 48.94% 67.94%
Healthcare 		18.98% 0.00% 60.70% 10.23%
Financial Services 		15.57% 0.00% 55.59% 26.26%
Communication Services 		9.15% 0.00% 27.94% 31.45%
Industrials 		9.08% 0.00% 29.90% 50.31%
Consumer Defense 		8.98% 0.00% 47.71% 19.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.26% 0.00% 30.33% 92.75%
Utilities 		4.66% 0.00% 20.91% 10.69%
Energy 		3.18% 0.00% 41.64% 66.95%
Basic Materials 		1.88% 0.00% 25.70% 79.16%
Real Estate 		1.85% 0.00% 31.91% 72.44%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUS % Rank
US 		98.76% 0.00% 127.77% 16.33%
Non US 		1.20% 0.00% 32.38% 59.52%

QUS - Expenses

Operational Fees

QUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.01% 49.27% 91.77%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 14.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QUS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 37.73%

QUS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QUS Category Low Category High QUS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.39% 0.00% 23.92% 3.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QUS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QUS Category Low Category High QUS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.69% -54.00% 6.06% 2.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QUS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QUS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2015

7.13

7.1%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2018

3.58

3.6%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×