The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.

BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index

The Index consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of the stock of companies that derive at least 50% of their annual revenue or operating activity from the development of quantum computing and machine learning technology. “Quantum computing” refers to hardware and software designed to take advantage of extremely fast computers that leverage the field of quantum mechanics, a branch of physics dealing with particles and the complexities in which they naturally behave. Such technologies include research and development of quantum computers; use of quantum computing for applied sciences or communications; development of technology-enabled interactions between quantum and traditional computers; development of advanced hardware and/or software used in machine learning; production of specialized machinery used in advanced semiconductor and integrated circuit packaging; or the production and/or processing of raw materials used in quantum computing. The companies included in the Index are screened semi-annually from the universe of globally-listed stocks (including in emerging markets) by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC (“BlueStar” or the “Index Provider”) based primarily on descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in regulatory filings ( e.g. , financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications. Companies identified by BlueStar’s screening process are then screened for investibility, including a minimum market capitalization of US$150 million and minimum liquidity thresholds.

The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Friday of June and December each year based on data as of the Tuesday before the second Friday of June and December each year. However, new initial public offerings (“IPOs”) that meet the Index’s eligibility requirements may be added on a “fast-entry basis” in between reconstitution dates. In addition to the semi-annual reconstitutions in June and December, new IPOs are reviewed for fast-entry addition in March and September, and may be added after the close of business on the third Friday of March and September. Fast-entry additions are added at an equal weight with the weight reduced from existing components proportionally. Index constituents will be removed from the Index at the time of a reconstitution if they fail to meet the eligibility requirements.

In determining the companies included in the Index at the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, the largest eligible companies by market capitalization are included until 98.5% of the market capitalization of such eligible companies is included in the Index, plus any companies already included in the Index whose market capitalization is in the top 99.5% of the market capitalization of eligible companies. If such rules result in fewer than 70 Index components, the largest remaining eligible companies are selected until the number of components reaches 70.

As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 70 constituents, 13 of which were listed on a non-U.S. exchange. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is equally-weighted, subject to a downward adjustment for securities trading below certain liquidity thresholds. Additionally, the weight of each Index component may rise and/or fall between Index rebalance dates.

The Index was established in 2018 and is owned by the Index Provider.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index . However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates (

i.e.

, holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductors industry and had significant exposure to other information technology sector industries, including the software industry group.