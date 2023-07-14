Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

31.7%

1 yr return

27.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.5
$34.57
$52.47

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QTUM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 27.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Defiance Quantum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Defiance ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    3000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Dustin Lewellyn

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index.
BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index
The Index consists of a modified equal-weighted portfolio of the stock of companies that derive at least 50% of their annual revenue or operating activity from the development of quantum computing and machine learning technology. “Quantum computing” refers to hardware and software designed to take advantage of extremely fast computers that leverage the field of quantum mechanics, a branch of physics dealing with particles and the complexities in which they naturally behave. Such technologies include research and development of quantum computers; use of quantum computing for applied sciences or communications; development of technology-enabled interactions between quantum and traditional computers; development of advanced hardware and/or software used in machine learning; production of specialized machinery used in advanced semiconductor and integrated circuit packaging; or the production and/or processing of raw materials used in quantum computing. The companies included in the Index are screened semi-annually from the universe of globally-listed stocks (including in emerging markets) by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC (“BlueStar” or the “Index Provider”) based primarily on descriptions of a company’s primary business activities in regulatory filings (e.g., financial statements, annual reports, investor presentations), analyst reports, and industry-specific trade publications. Companies identified by BlueStar’s screening process are then screened for investibility, including a minimum market capitalization of US$150 million and minimum liquidity thresholds.
The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually after the close of business on the third Friday of June and December each year based on data as of the Tuesday before the second Friday of June and December each year. However, new initial public offerings (“IPOs”) that meet the Index’s eligibility requirements may be added on a “fast-entry basis” in between reconstitution dates. In addition to the semi-annual reconstitutions in June and December, new IPOs are reviewed for fast-entry addition in March and September, and may be added after the close of business on the third Friday of March and September. Fast-entry additions are added at an equal weight with the weight reduced from existing components proportionally. Index constituents will be removed from the Index at the time of a reconstitution if they fail to meet the eligibility requirements.
In determining the companies included in the Index at the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, the largest eligible companies by market capitalization are included until 98.5% of the market capitalization of such eligible companies is included in the Index, plus any companies already included in the Index whose market capitalization is in the top 99.5% of the market capitalization of eligible companies. If such rules result in fewer than 70 Index components, the largest remaining eligible companies are selected until the number of components reaches 70.
As of March 31, 2023, the Index had 70 constituents, 13 of which were listed on a non-U.S. exchange. At the time of each rebalance and reconstitution of the Index, each constituent is equally-weighted, subject to a downward adjustment for securities trading below certain liquidity thresholds. Additionally, the weight of each Index component may rise and/or fall between Index rebalance dates.
The Index was established in 2018 and is owned by the Index Provider.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will generally invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return, and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return, and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Fund’s sub-adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Fund’s sub-adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the semiconductors industry and had significant exposure to other information technology sector industries, including the software industry group.
Read More

QTUM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTUM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.7% -29.2% 74.8% 68.67%
1 Yr 27.3% -39.8% 67.6% 34.33%
3 Yr 18.4%* -40.6% 28.5% 8.04%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 66.36%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 84.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTUM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -73.9% 35.7% 8.89%
2021 16.3% -25.6% 45.1% 6.70%
2020 12.4% 1.8% 60.0% 50.94%
2019 10.3% -15.0% 13.7% 9.85%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTUM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.5% -54.1% 74.8% 75.11%
1 Yr -2.4% -62.3% 67.6% 70.51%
3 Yr 27.7%* -40.6% 36.7% 4.67%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTUM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.8% -73.9% 35.7% 8.89%
2021 16.3% -25.6% 45.1% 6.70%
2020 12.4% 1.8% 60.0% 50.94%
2019 10.3% -15.0% 13.7% 9.85%
2018 N/A -12.8% 31.5% N/A

QTUM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QTUM Category Low Category High QTUM % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 70.94%
Number of Holdings 71 10 397 39.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.1 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 77.97%
Weighting of Top 10 20.91% 7.6% 100.0% 95.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 19.12%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 2.16%
  3. Renesas Electronics Corp 1.93%
  4. Cirrus Logic Inc 1.85%
  5. Alchip Technologies Ltd 1.82%
  6. STMicroelectronics NV 1.78%
  7. IonQ Inc 1.77%
  8. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 1.75%
  9. Lattice Semiconductor Corp 1.72%
  10. Alteryx Inc 1.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QTUM % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 68.59% 100.53% 25.42%
Cash 		0.20% -0.53% 15.91% 69.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 41.95%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 47.03%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 39.83%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 41.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QTUM % Rank
Technology 		70.79% 2.80% 100.00% 47.88%
Industrials 		16.19% 0.00% 38.68% 3.81%
Communication Services 		9.06% 0.00% 97.05% 55.51%
Basic Materials 		1.43% 0.00% 2.38% 0.85%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.32% 0.00% 32.97% 75.42%
Healthcare 		1.20% 0.00% 25.57% 33.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 40.68%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 54.24%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 82.20%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 40.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 46.19%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QTUM % Rank
US 		58.75% 19.45% 100.53% 94.49%
Non US 		41.06% 0.00% 80.40% 5.51%

QTUM - Expenses

Operational Fees

QTUM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.08% 3.60% 91.34%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.95% 8.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

QTUM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QTUM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

QTUM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 42.92%

QTUM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QTUM Category Low Category High QTUM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.96% 0.00% 18.85% 3.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QTUM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QTUM Category Low Category High QTUM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.61% -2.30% 2.08% 6.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QTUM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QTUM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dustin Lewellyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Dustin Lewellyn, CFA. Mr. Lewellyn has extensive background in institutional investment process with a specific focus on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). Mr. Lewellyn was a portfolio manager at BGI (now part of Blackrock), and he managed a number of international equity funds. Dustin also was head of ETF product management and product development at Northern Trust where he oversaw the build out and management of all areas of a new ETF business, including primary responsibility for the portfolio management process surrounding the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn also built and ran a new ETF business for Charles Schwab, including having primary responsibility for the technology and investment process to support portfolio management for the ETFs. Mr. Lewellyn started a consulting business with a focus on ETFs and helped numerous new ETF sponsors, as well as service providers, understand the resource requirements to participate in the industry utilizing current best practices. Mr. Lewellyn holds a B.A. from University of Iowa and is a CFA Charterholder. He also holds security licenses 7, 63, 66 and 24.

Ernesto Tong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Mr. Tong has been a managing director with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining Penserra, Mr. Tong spent seven years as a vice president at Blackrock, where he was a portfolio manager for a number of the iShares ETFs, and prior to that, he spent two years in the firm’s index research group.

Anand Desai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 04, 2018

3.74

3.7%

Anand Desai. Mr. Desai has been an Associate with Penserra since 2015. Prior to joining the Penserra Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Desai was a portfolio fund accountant at State Street for five years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

