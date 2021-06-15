Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and debt securities that, at the time of issuance, are eligible to pay dividends that qualify for favorable U.S. federal income tax treatment. It is expected that such dividends will include “qualified dividend income” (“QDI”) and qualified dividends from REITs (“QRD”). The types of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund invests will include fixed rate preferred securities, variable rate preferred securities, REIT preferred securities, floating rate preferred securities, bond equivalent preferred securities, convertible preferred securities, contingent convertible securities, and other capital securities issued by financial institutions and corporate issuers for purposes of equity capital credit from Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations, and various types of junior subordinated debt.
Under normal circumstances, the principal investment strategy of the Fund is to seek to maximize after-tax yield. Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) applies a proprietary quantitative credit screen to the universe of security issuers seeking to minimize default/downgrade risk while optimizing for relative value. After narrowing down the universe of potential issuers, the Sub-Adviser’s investment team considers qualitative factors related to its determination of whether to include specific issuers in the portfolio of potential Fund investments. Next, the Sub-Adviser searches for individual securities of an issuer that has the potential to maximize QDI or QRD, and analyzes the specific security under consideration to determine if the duration and coupon structure of that security fits within the Fund’s risk framework.
The Fund may invest in preferred and debt securities issued by companies located in the U.S. or outside of the United States (i.e., foreign preferred or debt securities). The Fund may also invest in certain restricted securities including securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144 A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) (referred to as Rule 144A Securities) and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued through private offerings without registration with the SEC pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act (referred to Regulation S Securities). Certain securities in which the Fund may invest are Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests 25% or more of its total assets) in a group of industries (i.e., banking, diversified banking, insurance, and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.
|Period
|QTPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QTPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|QTPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QTPI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|QTPI % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QTPI % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QTPI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|QTPI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|QTPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|QTPI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QTPI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...