North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

ETF
QTPI
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ N/A 0
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF

QTPI | ETF

-

-

-

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QTPI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    North Square RCIM Tax-Advantaged Preferred and Income Securities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and debt securities that, at the time of issuance, are eligible to pay dividends that qualify for favorable U.S. federal income tax treatment. It is expected that such dividends will include “qualified dividend income” (“QDI”) and qualified dividends from REITs (“QRD”). The types of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund invests will include fixed rate preferred securities, variable rate preferred securities, REIT preferred securities, floating rate preferred securities, bond equivalent preferred securities, convertible preferred securities, contingent convertible securities, and other capital securities issued by financial institutions and corporate issuers for purposes of equity capital credit from Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations, and various types of junior subordinated debt.

Under normal circumstances, the principal investment strategy of the Fund is to seek to maximize after-tax yield. Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) applies a proprietary quantitative credit screen to the universe of security issuers seeking to minimize default/downgrade risk while optimizing for relative value. After narrowing down the universe of potential issuers, the Sub-Adviser’s investment team considers qualitative factors related to its determination of whether to include specific issuers in the portfolio of potential Fund investments. Next, the Sub-Adviser searches for individual securities of an issuer that has the potential to maximize QDI or QRD, and analyzes the specific security under consideration to determine if the duration and coupon structure of that security fits within the Fund’s risk framework.

The Fund may invest in preferred and debt securities issued by companies located in the U.S. or outside of the United States (i.e., foreign preferred or debt securities). The Fund may also invest in certain restricted securities including securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144 A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) (referred to as Rule 144A Securities) and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued through private offerings without registration with the SEC pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act (referred to Regulation S Securities). Certain securities in which the Fund may invest are Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests 25% or more of its total assets) in a group of industries (i.e., banking, diversified banking, insurance, and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.

Read More

QTPI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTPI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QTPI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QTPI Category Low Category High QTPI % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QTPI % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QTPI - Expenses

Operational Fees

QTPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QTPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QTPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QTPI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QTPI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QTPI Category Low Category High QTPI % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QTPI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QTPI Category Low Category High QTPI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QTPI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QTPI - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

