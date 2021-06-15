The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market conditions, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of preferred and debt securities that, at the time of issuance, are eligible to pay dividends that qualify for favorable U.S. federal income tax treatment. It is expected that such dividends will include “qualified dividend income” (“QDI”) and qualified dividends from REITs (“QRD”). The types of preferred and debt securities in which the Fund invests will include fixed rate preferred securities, variable rate preferred securities, REIT preferred securities, floating rate preferred securities, bond equivalent preferred securities, convertible preferred securities, contingent convertible securities, and other capital securities issued by financial institutions and corporate issuers for purposes of equity capital credit from Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations, and various types of junior subordinated debt.

Under normal circumstances, the principal investment strategy of the Fund is to seek to maximize after-tax yield. Red Cedar Investment Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) applies a proprietary quantitative credit screen to the universe of security issuers seeking to minimize default/downgrade risk while optimizing for relative value. After narrowing down the universe of potential issuers, the Sub-Adviser’s investment team considers qualitative factors related to its determination of whether to include specific issuers in the portfolio of potential Fund investments. Next, the Sub-Adviser searches for individual securities of an issuer that has the potential to maximize QDI or QRD, and analyzes the specific security under consideration to determine if the duration and coupon structure of that security fits within the Fund’s risk framework.

The Fund may invest in preferred and debt securities issued by companies located in the U.S. or outside of the United States (i.e., foreign preferred or debt securities). The Fund may also invest in certain restricted securities including securities that are only eligible for resale pursuant to Rule 144 A under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) (referred to as Rule 144A Securities) and securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are issued through private offerings without registration with the SEC pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act (referred to Regulation S Securities). Certain securities in which the Fund may invest are Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities. The Fund is not managed to a particular maturity or duration. The Fund concentrates its investments (invests 25% or more of its total assets) in a group of industries (i.e., banking, diversified banking, insurance, and commercial finance) within the financial services sector.