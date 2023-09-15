The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks current income while maintaining the opportunity for indirect exposure to the value of the Index, subject to a limit on potential gains from increases in the value of the Index. More precisely, the Fund aims to generate additional income from its options investments when the Index rises in value, based on the specific put options it sold.

The Fund will seek to employ its investment strategy as it relates to the Index regardless of whether there are periods of adverse market, economic, or other conditions and will not seek to take temporary defensive positions during such periods. As further described below, each day, the Fund uses an at-the-money and in-the-money put selling strategy to provide income and exposure to the value of the Index, subject to a limit on potential investment gains as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. The Fund’s options contracts provide current income from option premiums and a limit on the Fund’s indirect participation in gains, if any, of the increase in the value of the Index. In addition, the Fund’s in-the-money put options will provide some upside appreciation, also known as “intrinsic value.” As discussed in greater detail below, the Fund will not directly or fully participate in gains experienced by the Index. Please see “Additional Information about the Fund” below for a description of options terminology.

Every day, the Fund will sell put options that are priced either at-the-money or up to five percent in-the-money (i.e., higher than the current market price). If the Fund sells an option that’s priced above the current market price, the Fund may profit if the Index increases in value above its current price. This opportunity exists until the option’s expiration date, which is typically the next day. This happens because an option priced above the current market value has a higher premium than an option priced at the current market value. In other words, the Fund’s potential for profit (or exposure) fluctuates. This potential for profit is calculated daily over a certain time period, but it’s also balanced out by any losses that might occur during that same period.

The Fund seeks to make monthly distributions. To enable it to do so, the Fund seeks to generate a consistent stream of income on a daily basis. In particular, the Fund sells in-the-money put options to seek a minimum daily income of 0.25%. If the Sub-Adviser determines this 0.25% daily income is not achievable, the Fund will sell options that are priced at the current market value to try to make the most of the available daily income. If the potential daily income exceeds 0.25%, then the Sub-Adviser will select a target strike to seek an equal mix of current and potential income.

The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration), which usually generates more income than selling longer-term options over the same period.

In addition to its options investments, the Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income.

The Fund’s options contracts provide:

● exposure to changes in the value of the Index.

● current income from option premiums and, for in-the-money puts, potential income from their intrinsic value, and

● a limit on the Fund’s participation in gains, if any, of the value of the Index.

For more information, see the section “The Fund’s Use of Index Option Contracts” below.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

Why invest in the Fund?

● The Fund seeks to generate monthly income, which is not dependent on the price appreciation of the Index.

● The Fund seeks to participate in a portion of the potential gains experienced by increases in the value of the Index.

That is, although the Fund will not fully participate in gains in the value of the Index, the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income.

An Investment in the Fund is not an investment in the Index, nor is the Fund an investment in a traditional passively managed index fund.

● The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if the Index increases in value.

● The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if the Index losses value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

● The Fund does not invest directly in the Index.

● The Fund does not invest directly in companies that comprise the Index.

● Fund shareholders are not entitled to any dividends paid by any companies that comprise the Index.

Additional information regarding the Index is also set forth below.

The Fund’s Use of Index Option Contracts

Each day, the Fund will sell at-the-money and in-the-money puts on the Index (or on passively managed ETFs that seek to track the Index’s performance). In particular, the Fund will sell puts with near-term expirations at a range of 0% to 5% “in-the-money” (i.e., that is where the strike price is above the current value of the Index by between 0% and 5%). The Fund will receive premium income for each put sold. In addition, the strategy will provide the Fund with the opportunity to earn both time decay (described below) and, for in-the-money puts, a limited amount of upside appreciation up to the puts’ strike price (described below) plus the puts’ intrinsic value. The expiration dates at the time of purchase for the Fund’s sold puts will range from one day to a week. The Fund’s participation in potential increases in the value of the Index is based on the level of the Index at the time the Fund sells a put option contract and the Index’s level at the time of the contract’s expiration.

For example, for simplicity, assume the Index is trading at 100 at the time the Fund sells an in-the-money put with a strike price of 105. If the Index’s level increases to 105 before expiration, the Fund would benefit from the increase in the Index’s value up to 105 through the receipt of the premium which was earned through the sale of the option. In addition, the Fund would benefit slightly from the in-the-money put’s extrinsic value. That is, if the Fund sold the put for 0.50% of time value (an amount paid above the put’s in-the-money value for the put’s potential to increase in value before expiration), the option in the example would earn up to 105.5. However, if the Index’s increase exceeded 105, the Fund would not participate in any of the additional upside.

Further, if the Index level drops below 100 at expiration minus an amount equal to the puts’ time value, the Fund would lose money. So, if the Fund sold the option for 0.50 of time value, the Fund would lose money if the Index fell below 99.5. The Fund would be obligated to pay the holder of the put option the difference between the strike price and the actual level of the Index, multiplied by the contract multiplier (usually 100 for equity index options).

The Fund intends to invest only in cash-settled options, which means the holder of the option doesn’t receive securities when the option is exercised or expires. Instead, any payments are made in cash.

U.S. Treasuries

The Fund will hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s options strategy and to generate income.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund will seek to provide monthly income in the form of cash distributions. The Fund will seek to generate such income in the following two ways:

● Writing (selling) put option contracts on the Index as described above. The income, in the form of option premiums received from such option sales, will be primarily influenced by the volatility of the Index’s value, although other factors, including interest rates, will also impact the level of income.

● Investing in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The income generated by these securities will be influenced by interest rates at the time of investment.

Fund’s Return Profile vs the Index

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of the Index’s value. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the value of the Index, changes in the value of Index put options contracts the Fund has sold, and changes in the value of the U.S. Treasuries.

The Fund’s strategy is designed to have approximately a daily, unleveraged, 100% downside notional exposure to the Index. Essentially, the value of the put options that the Fund invests in will match the value as if the Fund had directly purchased the securities included in the Index.

Let’s consider a scenario where the Fund has assets totaling $10 million and the Index is priced at 5,000. In this instance, the number of contracts would be 20. We calculate this by dividing the Fund’s value by the value of one contract. Here, $10,000,000 divided by $500,000 (obtained by multiplying the index price of 5,000 by the standard multiplier of 100) gives us 20.

However, the Fund’s notional exposure will drift during each trading day. The Fund will reallocate its portfolio at the end of each trading day. That is, the Fund will allow each day’s options to expire and then settle them in cash. The Fund will enter into new put options at the end of the trading day. By allowing the options to expire and then settling in cash, the Fund can seek to reduce execution costs and minimize trading drift.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF – Principal Holdings Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of the Index) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Sold put option contracts “at-the money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current price of the Index at the time of sale) “in-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is above the then-current price of the Index at the time of sale). Sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any decreases in the value experienced by the Index. Typically, 1 day, but may extend to one-week expiration dates U.S Treasury Securities and Cash Multiple series of U.S. Treasury Bills supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. These instruments are used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They will also generate income. The Fund will generally hold US Treasuries to maturity. 6-month to 2-year maturities at the time of purchase.

The market value of the cash and treasuries held by the Fund is expected to comprise at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of the value of its assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments and economic interests that provide exposure to the value of the Index. The Fund’s “80%” policy is non-fundamental and can be changed without shareholder approval. However, Fund shareholders would be given at least 60 days’ notice prior to any such change.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

None of the Fund, the Trust, the Adviser, the Sub-Adviser, or their respective affiliates makes any representation to you as to the performance of the Index.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH, NOR ENDORSED BY, THE INDEX.

Index Overview: The Nasdaq 100 Index is a benchmark index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, based on market capitalization. This makes it a large-cap index, meaning its constituents have a high market value, often in the billions of dollars.

The Index includes companies from various industries but is heavily weighted towards the technology sector. This reflects the Nasdaq’s historic strength as a listing venue for tech companies. Other sectors represented include consumer discretionary, health care, communication services, and industrials, among others.

In terms of volatility, like all stock indices, the Index experiences daily price movements and can be significantly volatile at times. This is often driven by macroeconomic factors, market sentiment, and financial results or news from its large constituents. Historical periods of significant volatility include the dot-com bubble burst around 2000 and the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, among other events. However, the specific degree of volatility can vary and is subject to change based on market conditions.