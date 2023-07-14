The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which includes securities of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC based on market capitalization. Security types generally eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index are common stocks and tracking stocks as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. Companies organized as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) are not eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index reflects companies from all major sectors, except for companies that are classified as “financials” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”). The Underlying Index weights its component securities using a “modified market capitalization-weighted” methodology, which is a hybrid between equal weighting and conventional capitalization weighting. Under this methodology, no component security may exceed 24% of the weight of the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 102 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $8.9 billion to $2.4 trillion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).