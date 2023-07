The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the Index . The Index is the equal weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index ® which includes approximately 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ ® Stock Market based on market capitalization selected by NASDAQ, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). Equal weighting is a method of weighting index stocks whereby the same exposure is provided to both the smallest and largest companies included in the Index. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. As of December 30, 2022, the components of the Index consisted of 101 constituents, which had an average market capitalization of $142.8 billion, had market capitalizations ranging from $11.9 billion to $2.1 trillion and were concentrated in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. The components of the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries ( i.e. , hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated. The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to achieve its investment objective. Although the Fund intends to fully replicate the Index, at times the Fund may hold a representative sample of the securities in the Index that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. This means the Fund may not hold all of the securities included in the Index, its weighting of investment exposure to such securities or industries may be different from that of the Index and it may hold securities that are not included in the Index. The Fund will rebalance its portfolio when the Index rebalances. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received). The Fund is “non-diversified,” meaning that a relatively high percentage of its assets may be invested in a limited number of issuers of securities. Additionally, the Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.