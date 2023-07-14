The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is the equal-weighted version of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® . The Nasdaq-100 Index ® includes 100 of the largest U.S. and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq based on market capitalization. According to the Index Provider, in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) the issuer of the security’s primary U.S. listing must be exclusively listed on Nasdaq (unless the security was dually listed on another U.S. market prior to January 1, 2004 and has continuously maintained such listing); (ii) the security must be issued by a non-financial company; (iii) the security must have an average daily trading volume of at least 200,000 shares over the previous three months; and (iv) if the issuer of the security is organized under the laws of a jurisdiction outside the United States, then such security must have listed options on a recognized options market in the United States or be eligible for listed-options trading on a recognized options market in the United States. According to the Index Provider, the 100 securities with the largest capitalizations meeting these criteria are included in the Index and are each assigned a weight of 1.00%. Once selected for inclusion in the Index, in addition to the criteria set forth above, the issuer of a security must meet the size requirements of the Index. Index composition changes during schedule reconstitutions are subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index may contain securities, common stocks and depositary receipts issued by mid and large capitalization companies. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 101 securities and the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities ( “VIEs” ) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.