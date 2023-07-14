The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs representing all asset classes, including, but not limited to, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, high-yield U.S. corporate bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), municipal bonds, U.S. and foreign equities, commodities, and volatility products. These underlying investments may be of any market capitalization, duration, maturity, and quality.

The Fund seeks to maximize long-term growth by providing equity-like returns in most normal market conditions except when faced with abnormal levels of implied volatility as measured by QIX™, a proprietary implied volatility index owned by ThinkBetter (the “Sub-Advisor”). QIX is a weighted average, computed daily, of implied volatilities of certain large ETFs representing different market sectors in the various asset classes listed above. Implied volatility is the market’s forecast of the likelihood of changes in a given security’s price. The greater a portfolio’s volatility, the wider the fluctuations between its high and low prices. In the event of implied volatility, whether up or down, the Fund takes a defensive position and seeks short-term fixed income returns. The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the desired results for the Fund by calibrating its portfolio to a tail risk and expected drawdown equivalent to the overall U.S. equity market.

Tail risk is the risk that an investment’s return will move significantly beyond expectations (i.e., more than three standard deviations from its mean). Drawdown is defined as the difference between the highest peak value and the lowest trough value of an investment over a full market cycle and can be used to measure the risk of a typical investment. The term “peak to trough” refers to the stage of the business or market cycle from the end of a period of growth (peak) into declining activity and contraction until it hits its ultimate cyclical bottom (trough). Within the constraints of the expected drawdown, the Sub-Advisor then utilizes Q Methodology™, a proprietary risk analysis program, to determine the optimal risk/reward portfolio allocation. Q Methodology generates a set of optimal portfolios that offer the highest expected return for a defined level (which can fluctuate over time and is determined at the discretion of the Sub-Advisor) of tail risk and expected drawdown. The resulting portfolio for the Fund is composed of a diversified mix of investments, including equities, fixed income, and commodities that are held through ETFs.

Every month the portfolio is again adjusted by the Sub-Advisor through the application of Q Methodology. Adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio are made to reflect the most recent portfolio mix. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The Fund allocates to a defensive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is high and allocates to an aggressive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is normal. In the event of a defensive position because of high implied volatility, the Fund invests in a mix of securities resulting in low portfolio tail risk and low expected drawdown (i.e., a low volatility portfolio consisting of short-term fixed income securities).