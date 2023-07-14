Home
Vitals

YTD Return

37.9%

1 yr return

27.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$27.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

103.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
$20.24
$29.09

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ron Piccinini

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs representing all asset classes, including, but not limited to, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, high-yield U.S. corporate bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), municipal bonds, U.S. and foreign equities, commodities, and volatility products. These underlying investments may be of any market capitalization, duration, maturity, and quality.

The Fund seeks to maximize long-term growth by providing equity-like returns in most normal market conditions except when faced with abnormal levels of implied volatility as measured by QIX™, a proprietary implied volatility index owned by ThinkBetter (the “Sub-Advisor”). QIX is a weighted average, computed daily, of implied volatilities of certain large ETFs representing different market sectors in the various asset classes listed above. Implied volatility is the market’s forecast of the likelihood of changes in a given security’s price. The greater a portfolio’s volatility, the wider the fluctuations between its high and low prices. In the event of implied volatility, whether up or down, the Fund takes a defensive position and seeks short-term fixed income returns. The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the desired results for the Fund by calibrating its portfolio to a tail risk and expected drawdown equivalent to the overall U.S. equity market.

Tail risk is the risk that an investment’s return will move significantly beyond expectations (i.e., more than three standard deviations from its mean). Drawdown is defined as the difference between the highest peak value and the lowest trough value of an investment over a full market cycle and can be used to measure the risk of a typical investment. The term “peak to trough” refers to the stage of the business or market cycle from the end of a period of growth (peak) into declining activity and contraction until it hits its ultimate cyclical bottom (trough). Within the constraints of the expected drawdown, the Sub-Advisor then utilizes Q Methodology™, a proprietary risk analysis program, to determine the optimal risk/reward portfolio allocation. Q Methodology generates a set of optimal portfolios that offer the highest expected return for a defined level (which can fluctuate over time and is determined at the discretion of the Sub-Advisor) of tail risk and expected drawdown. The resulting portfolio for the Fund is composed of a diversified mix of investments, including equities, fixed income, and commodities that are held through ETFs.

Every month the portfolio is again adjusted by the Sub-Advisor through the application of Q Methodology. Adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio are made to reflect the most recent portfolio mix. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.

The Fund allocates to a defensive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is high and allocates to an aggressive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is normal. In the event of a defensive position because of high implied volatility, the Fund invests in a mix of securities resulting in low portfolio tail risk and low expected drawdown (i.e., a low volatility portfolio consisting of short-term fixed income securities).

Read More

QPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.9% -44.2% 26.6% 94.10%
1 Yr 27.8% -98.5% 150.0% 39.98%
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 1.29%
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 95.65%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% 40.83%
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -98.8% 81.6% 1.29%
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% N/A

QPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QPX Category Low Category High QPX % Rank
Net Assets 27.9 M 189 K 222 B 88.50%
Number of Holdings 12 2 3509 99.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.5 M -1.37 M 104 B 81.43%
Weighting of Top 10 102.98% 9.4% 100.0% 0.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 38.97%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 30.72%
  3. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 24.78%
  4. iShares US Technology ETF 17.85%
  5. iShares Core SP Small-Cap ETF 5.85%
  6. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 4.22%
  7. FIDELITY INSTL MMKT GOVT 2.00%
  8. SPDR Gold Shares 0.24%
  9. Vanguard Real Estate ETF 0.20%
  10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF 0.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QPX % Rank
Stocks 		97.62% 0.00% 107.71% 70.22%
Other 		3.52% -2.66% 17.15% 18.96%
Cash 		2.79% -10.83% 87.35% 25.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 12.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 7.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 6.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 19.89%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 0.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 67.43%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 83.49%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 97.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 92.93%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 54.76%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 45.93%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 63.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 95.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 73.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QPX % Rank
US 		97.62% 0.00% 105.43% 42.75%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 67.23%

QPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.01% 7.09% 10.29%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 95.48%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.75%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 2.57%

Sales Fees

QPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

QPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QPX Category Low Category High QPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.33% 18.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QPX Category Low Category High QPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% 73.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ron Piccinini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Piccinini is a Managing Partner of ThinkBetter Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Sub-Advisor, since 2019. He is responsible for managing the Gamma (Preserve and Participate) 5-60 series as well as TQCG’s Tactical strategy models. Mr. Piccinni developed and refined the Q Methodology, a proprietary heavy tails risk analysis program used in the construction and ongoing management of the P&P 5-60 models and the Funds. He is also the author of the QIX index, which is used to measure market volatility and indicate the trigger point at which time the Tactical model is substituted for the more aggressive P&P 45-60 models. Mr. Piccinini formed The Q Consulting Group, an affiliate of the Sub-Advisor, in 2019. He co-founded Prairie Smarts, LLC in 2012, a cloud-based risk analytics company that was eventually acquired in 2017 by Covisum, a software company serving the needs of registered investment advisors. Mr. Piccinini earned a Master’s degree from Strasbourg University and holds a Doctorate in Finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has worked in various positions related to risk estimation and financial management systems since 2005, including at TD Ameritrade, First National Nebraska, Inc., and First National Bank of Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

