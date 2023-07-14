Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
37.9%
1 yr return
27.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$27.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
103.0%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that is a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs representing all asset classes, including, but not limited to, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, high-yield U.S. corporate bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), municipal bonds, U.S. and foreign equities, commodities, and volatility products. These underlying investments may be of any market capitalization, duration, maturity, and quality.
The Fund seeks to maximize long-term growth by providing equity-like returns in most normal market conditions except when faced with abnormal levels of implied volatility as measured by QIX™, a proprietary implied volatility index owned by ThinkBetter (the “Sub-Advisor”). QIX is a weighted average, computed daily, of implied volatilities of certain large ETFs representing different market sectors in the various asset classes listed above. Implied volatility is the market’s forecast of the likelihood of changes in a given security’s price. The greater a portfolio’s volatility, the wider the fluctuations between its high and low prices. In the event of implied volatility, whether up or down, the Fund takes a defensive position and seeks short-term fixed income returns. The Sub-Advisor seeks to achieve the desired results for the Fund by calibrating its portfolio to a tail risk and expected drawdown equivalent to the overall U.S. equity market.
Tail risk is the risk that an investment’s return will move significantly beyond expectations (i.e., more than three standard deviations from its mean). Drawdown is defined as the difference between the highest peak value and the lowest trough value of an investment over a full market cycle and can be used to measure the risk of a typical investment. The term “peak to trough” refers to the stage of the business or market cycle from the end of a period of growth (peak) into declining activity and contraction until it hits its ultimate cyclical bottom (trough). Within the constraints of the expected drawdown, the Sub-Advisor then utilizes Q Methodology™, a proprietary risk analysis program, to determine the optimal risk/reward portfolio allocation. Q Methodology generates a set of optimal portfolios that offer the highest expected return for a defined level (which can fluctuate over time and is determined at the discretion of the Sub-Advisor) of tail risk and expected drawdown. The resulting portfolio for the Fund is composed of a diversified mix of investments, including equities, fixed income, and commodities that are held through ETFs.
Every month the portfolio is again adjusted by the Sub-Advisor through the application of Q Methodology. Adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio are made to reflect the most recent portfolio mix. The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
The Fund allocates to a defensive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is high and allocates to an aggressive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is normal. In the event of a defensive position because of high implied volatility, the Fund invests in a mix of securities resulting in low portfolio tail risk and low expected drawdown (i.e., a low volatility portfolio consisting of short-term fixed income securities).
|Period
|QPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|37.9%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.10%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|39.98%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|1.29%
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|N/A
|QPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|27.9 M
|189 K
|222 B
|88.50%
|Number of Holdings
|12
|2
|3509
|99.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.5 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|81.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|102.98%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|0.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.62%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|70.22%
|Other
|3.52%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|18.96%
|Cash
|2.79%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|25.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|12.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|7.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|6.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|19.89%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|0.08%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|67.43%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|83.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|97.70%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|92.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|54.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|45.93%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|63.59%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|95.08%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|73.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPX % Rank
|US
|97.62%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|42.75%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|67.23%
|QPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|10.29%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.48%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|2.57%
|QPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|QPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|18.22%
|QPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|QPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|73.19%
|QPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Piccinini is a Managing Partner of ThinkBetter Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Sub-Advisor, since 2019. He is responsible for managing the Gamma (Preserve and Participate) 5-60 series as well as TQCG’s Tactical strategy models. Mr. Piccinni developed and refined the Q Methodology, a proprietary heavy tails risk analysis program used in the construction and ongoing management of the P&P 5-60 models and the Funds. He is also the author of the QIX index, which is used to measure market volatility and indicate the trigger point at which time the Tactical model is substituted for the more aggressive P&P 45-60 models. Mr. Piccinini formed The Q Consulting Group, an affiliate of the Sub-Advisor, in 2019. He co-founded Prairie Smarts, LLC in 2012, a cloud-based risk analytics company that was eventually acquired in 2017 by Covisum, a software company serving the needs of registered investment advisors. Mr. Piccinini earned a Master’s degree from Strasbourg University and holds a Doctorate in Finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has worked in various positions related to risk estimation and financial management systems since 2005, including at TD Ameritrade, First National Nebraska, Inc., and First National Bank of Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
