Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
133.3%
Expense Ratio 3.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|QPT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-32.2%
|108.5%
|10.13%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.0%
|50.6%
|98.05%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.2%
|14.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.4%
|11.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|2.2%
|12.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QPT Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|7.5%
|-39.0%
|18.1%
|35.78%
|2021
|N/A
|-20.9%
|39.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|25.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.9%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.3%
|61.5%
|N/A
|QPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPT % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.9 M
|658 K
|207 B
|98.45%
|Number of Holdings
|13
|2
|15351
|96.79%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.54 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|95.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|133.29%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|7.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPT % Rank
|Stocks
|97.19%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|83.70%
|Other
|40.96%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|10.74%
|Cash
|4.79%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|59.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|85.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|86.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|11.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPT % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|89.73%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.32%
|0.12%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|98.14%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.21%
|97.65%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.78%
|94.68%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.22%
|97.90%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|97.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.81%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.01%
|90.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.19%
|82.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.29%
|97.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QPT % Rank
|US
|97.19%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|47.41%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.44%
|56.67%
|89.75%
|QPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.79%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|30.41%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|85.70%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.58%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|2.05%
|QPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QPT Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|QPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPT % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.06%
|60.63%
|QPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|QPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|QPT % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|91.47%
|QPT
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2020
1.42
1.4%
Mr. Piccinini is a Managing Partner of ThinkBetter Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Sub-Advisor, since 2019. He is responsible for managing the Gamma (Preserve and Participate) 5-60 series as well as TQCG’s Tactical strategy models. Mr. Piccinni developed and refined the Q Methodology, a proprietary heavy tails risk analysis program used in the construction and ongoing management of the P&P 5-60 models and the Funds. He is also the author of the QIX index, which is used to measure market volatility and indicate the trigger point at which time the Tactical model is substituted for the more aggressive P&P 45-60 models. Mr. Piccinini formed The Q Consulting Group, an affiliate of the Sub-Advisor, in 2019. He co-founded Prairie Smarts, LLC in 2012, a cloud-based risk analytics company that was eventually acquired in 2017 by Covisum, a software company serving the needs of registered investment advisors. Mr. Piccinini earned a Master’s degree from Strasbourg University and holds a Doctorate in Finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has worked in various positions related to risk estimation and financial management systems since 2005, including at TD Ameritrade, First National Nebraska, Inc., and First National Bank of Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|34.51
|6.23
|2.41
