Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

133.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QPT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ron Piccinini

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that is a “fund of funds.” The Fund invests in ETFs representing all asset classes, including, but not limited to, treasury bonds, municipal bonds, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield U.S. corporate bonds (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds”), municipal bonds, U.S. and foreign equities, and commodities. These underlying investments may be of any market capitalization, duration, maturity, and quality.
The Fund seeks to strike a balance between long term growth and market volatility by maximizing returns relative to its peer group through a risk- and rewards-based approach to portfolio allocation as further described below. ThinkBetter, LLC (the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to achieve this by adjusting the Fund’s portfolio after determining the expected drawdown of a typical balanced fund except, however, when faced with abnormal levels of implied volatility as measured by QIX™, a proprietary implied volatility index owned by ThinkBetter Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Sub-Advisor. QIX is a weighted average, computed daily, of implied volatilities of certain large ETFs representing different market sectors in the various asset classes listed above. Implied volatility is the market’s forecast of the likelihood of changes in a given security’s price. The greater a portfolio’s volatility, the wider the fluctuations between its high and low prices. In the event of implied volatility, whether up or down, the Fund takes a defensive position and seeks short-term fixed income returns.
Expected drawdown is defined as the expected maximum peak to trough capital loss over a full market cycle. The term “peak to trough” refers to the stage of the business or market cycle from the end of a period of growth (peak) into declining activity and contraction until it hits its ultimate cyclical bottom (trough). Within the constraints of the expected drawdown, the Sub-Advisor then utilizes Q Methodology™, a proprietary risk analysis program, to determine the optimal risk/reward portfolio allocation. Q Methodology generates a set of optimal portfolios that offer the highest expected return for a defined level (which can fluctuate over time and is determined at the discretion of the Sub-Advisor) of tail risk (which is the risk that an investment’s return will move significantly beyond expectations, 
i.e.
, more than three standard deviations from its mean) and expected drawdown. The resulting portfolio for the Fund is composed of a diversified mix of investments, including equities, fixed income, and commodities that are held through ETFs.
Every month the portfolio is again adjusted by the Sub-Advisor through the application of Q Methodology. When the market indicates a different risk/reward profile, adjustments to the Fund’s portfolio are made accordingly. The adjusted portfolio may consist of the same or different holdings and asset classes, depending upon the results of the methodology application and market movements. Asset classes can be added or removed based on the changes in the risk/reward characteristics.
The Fund allocates to a defensive portfolio when implied volatility as measured by QIX is high and reverts back to its original investment strategy of striking a balance between long term growth and market volatility when implied volatility as measured by QIX is normal. In the event of a defensive position because of high implied volatility, the Fund invests in a mix of securities resulting in low portfolio tail risk and low expected drawdown (
i.e.
, a low volatility portfolio consisting of short-term fixed income securities).
The Fund’s strategy may frequently involve buying and selling securities, which may lead to relatively high portfolio turnover.
QPT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -32.2% 108.5% 10.13%
1 Yr N/A -20.0% 50.6% 98.05%
3 Yr N/A* -4.2% 14.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.4% 11.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.2% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.5% -39.0% 18.1% 35.78%
2021 N/A -20.9% 39.7% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 25.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.3% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -32.2% 108.5% 90.39%
1 Yr N/A -23.8% 46.9% 91.25%
3 Yr N/A* -4.2% 15.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.5% 13.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 2.2% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QPT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.5% -39.0% 18.1% 35.78%
2021 N/A -20.9% 39.7% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 25.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -5.9% 61.5% N/A

QPT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QPT Category Low Category High QPT % Rank
Net Assets 1.9 M 658 K 207 B 98.45%
Number of Holdings 13 2 15351 96.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.54 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 95.80%
Weighting of Top 10 133.29% 8.4% 100.0% 7.51%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF 29.20%
  2. Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 22.80%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 17.39%
  4. BOFA SECURITIES INC 13.06%
  5. RBC DOMINION SECURITIES INC 13.06%
  6. TRUIST SECURITIES INC 13.06%
  7. iShares US Technology ETF 9.93%
  8. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF 5.31%
  9. FIDELITY INSTL MMKT GOVT 4.79%
  10. SPDR Gold Shares 4.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QPT % Rank
Stocks 		97.19% 0.00% 99.40% 83.70%
Other 		40.96% -6.69% 48.03% 10.74%
Cash 		4.79% -16.75% 158.07% 59.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 85.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 86.54%
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% 11.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QPT % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 99.55% 89.73%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 70.32% 0.12%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 65.01% 98.14%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 33.21% 97.65%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.78% 94.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 60.22% 97.90%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 85.65% 97.03%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 6.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 23.01% 90.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.19% 82.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 34.29% 97.52%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QPT % Rank
US 		97.19% -1.65% 98.67% 47.41%
Non US 		0.00% -0.44% 56.67% 89.75%

QPT - Expenses

Operational Fees

QPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.79% 0.06% 7.62% 30.41%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.83% 85.70%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 8.58%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 2.05%

Sales Fees

QPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QPT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

QPT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QPT Category Low Category High QPT % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 14.06% 60.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QPT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QPT Category Low Category High QPT % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% 91.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QPT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QPT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ron Piccinini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Mr. Piccinini is a Managing Partner of ThinkBetter Holdings, LLC, the parent company of the Sub-Advisor, since 2019. He is responsible for managing the Gamma (Preserve and Participate) 5-60 series as well as TQCG’s Tactical strategy models. Mr. Piccinni developed and refined the Q Methodology, a proprietary heavy tails risk analysis program used in the construction and ongoing management of the P&P 5-60 models and the Funds. He is also the author of the QIX index, which is used to measure market volatility and indicate the trigger point at which time the Tactical model is substituted for the more aggressive P&P 45-60 models. Mr. Piccinini formed The Q Consulting Group, an affiliate of the Sub-Advisor, in 2019. He co-founded Prairie Smarts, LLC in 2012, a cloud-based risk analytics company that was eventually acquired in 2017 by Covisum, a software company serving the needs of registered investment advisors. Mr. Piccinini earned a Master’s degree from Strasbourg University and holds a Doctorate in Finance from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. He has worked in various positions related to risk estimation and financial management systems since 2005, including at TD Ameritrade, First National Nebraska, Inc., and First National Bank of Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.23 2.41

