Expected drawdown is defined as the expected maximum peak to trough capital loss over a full market cycle. The term “peak to trough” refers to the stage of the business or market cycle from the end of a period of growth (peak) into declining activity and contraction until it hits its ultimate cyclical bottom (trough). Within the constraints of the expected drawdown, the Sub-Advisor then utilizes Q Methodology™, a proprietary risk analysis program, to determine the optimal risk/reward portfolio allocation. Q Methodology generates a set of optimal portfolios that offer the highest expected return for a defined level (which can fluctuate over time and is determined at the discretion of the Sub-Advisor) of tail risk (which is the risk that an investment’s return will move significantly beyond expectations,, more than three standard deviations from its mean) and expected drawdown. The resulting portfolio for the Fund is composed of a diversified mix of investments, including equities, fixed income, and commodities that are held through ETFs.