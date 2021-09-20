Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$68.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.36%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QMJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Direxion Funds - Direxion S&P 500 High minus Low Quality ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Direxion Shares ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Paul Brigandi

Fund Description

The Index seeks to measure the performance of a portfolio of long positions in high quality stocks and short positions in low quality stocks, as determined by S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC, the “Index Provider.” To this end, the Index consists of a portfolio that has 150% long exposure to the S&P 500® Quality Index (the “Long Component”) and 50% short (or inverse) exposure to the S&P 500® Quality – Lowest Quintile Index (the “Short Component”). The Long Component is comprised of stocks selected from the S&P 500® based on their quality score as defined by the Index Provider. The Short Component is comprised of stocks selected from the S&P 500® with the lowest quality scores.The Index Provider bases each security’s quality score on the following three fundamental measures: return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage ratio.Return on equity is calculated as the company’s trailing 12-month earnings per share divided by the company’s latest book value per share.The accruals ratio is computed using the change of the company’s net operating assets over the last year divided by the company’s average net operating assets over the last two years.The financial leverage is calculated as the company’s latest total debt divided by the company’s book value.The Index Provider calculates the quality score of each security in the S&P 500® Index and then selects the 100 stocks with the highest quality score for inclusion in the Long Component and the 100 stocks with the lowest quality score for inclusion in the Short Component. Securities included in both the Long and Short Components are weighted by the quality score assigned to each security multiplied by the float adjusted market capitalization and the Long and Short Components are reconstituted semiannually. On a quarterly basis, the Index rebalances such that the weight of the Long Component is equal to 150% and the weight of the Short Component is equal to 50% of the Index value.The Fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities that comprise the Long Component of the Index or shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track the Long Component of the Index. Additionally, the Fund will invest in derivatives, such as swap agreements or futures contracts that provide long and short exposure to Index securities and/or ETFs that track the Long or Short Component of the Index.The Long Component measures the performance of approximately 100 companies. As of December 31, 2020, the Index consisted of 100 holdings, which had a median market capitalization of $35.2 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $4.6 billion to $2.3 trillion and were concentrated in the information technology and healthcare sectors.The Short Component measures the performance of approximately 100 companies. As of December 31, 2020, the Index consisted of 100 holdings, which had a median market capitalization of $28.4 billion, total market capitalizations ranging from $3.3 billion to $1.6 trillion and were concentrated in the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors.Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund intends to use derivatives to obtain up to 70% of the Fund’s exposure to the Long Component of the Index and to use derivatives to obtain all of the Fund’s exposure to the Short Component of the Index. This will result in the Fund having both long and short derivatives positions.The securities in the Index and the percentages represented by various sectors in the Index may change over time. The Fund will concentrate its investment in a particular industry or group of industries (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets in the stocks of a particular industry or group of industries) to approximately the same extent as the Index is so concentrated.The Fund, normally replicates (including shorts) the Index securities by purchasing the Index securities and utilizing derivatives such as swap contracts, but may hold a representative sample of the Index securities that have aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index or a portion of the Index, or an ETF that tracks a portion of the Index or a substantially similar index. Additionally, the Fund intends to utilize derivatives, such as swaps or futures on the Index or on an index that is substantially similar to the Long or Short Component. The Fund is expected to hold money market funds and/or short-term debt instruments that have terms-to-maturity of less than 397 days and exhibit high quality credit profiles, including U.S. government securities and repurchase agreements as collateral for the derivative positions.The Fund’s investment objective is not a fundamental policy and may be changed by the Fund’s Board of Trustees without shareholder approval.
Read More

QMJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% 44.44%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% 82.46%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 48.23%
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% 72.13%
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

QMJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QMJ Category Low Category High QMJ % Rank
Net Assets 5.2 M 38 K 1.21 T 95.37%
Number of Holdings 104 1 4154 49.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.03 M 1.74 K 270 B 93.12%
Weighting of Top 10 43.48% 1.8% 100.0% 9.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. SP 500 QUALITY U.S DOLLARS INDEX SWAP 6.42%
  2. Apple Inc. COM USD0.00001 5.21%
  3. Microsoft Corporation COM USD0.00000625 5.10%
  4. Visa Inc COM STK USD0.0001 'A' 4.45%
  5. The Procter Gamble Company COM NPV 4.31%
  6. JPMorgan Chase Co. COM USD1.00 4.23%
  7. MasterCard Incorporated COM USD0.0001 CLASS A 4.17%
  8. Bank of America Corporation COM USD0.01 3.56%
  9. Adobe Inc COM USD0.0001 3.18%
  10. Cisco Systems, Inc. COM USD0.001 2.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QMJ % Rank
Stocks 		94.04% 0.00% 130.24% 92.78%
Cash 		4.48% -102.29% 100.00% 5.99%
Other 		1.48% -13.91% 134.98% 24.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 23.76%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 19.74%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 21.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMJ % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 86.82%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 11.25%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 84.13%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 32.44%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 84.13%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 1.52%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 82.82%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 98.27%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 13.87%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 93.37%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 73.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QMJ % Rank
US 		94.04% 0.00% 127.77% 63.44%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 92.58%

QMJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

QMJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.36% 0.01% 3.53% 77.14%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 2.00% 28.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 5.52%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QMJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QMJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QMJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 91.80%

QMJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QMJ Category Low Category High QMJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 57.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QMJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QMJ Category Low Category High QMJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 4.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QMJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QMJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Brigandi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.57

1.6%

Paul Brigandi, the Fund’s Portfolio Manager, is primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. An investment trading team of Rafferty employees assists Mr. Brigandi in the day-to-day management of the Fund subject to his primary responsibility and oversight. The Portfolio Manager works with the investment trading team to decide the target allocation of the Fund’s investments and on a day-to-day basis, an individual portfolio trader executes transactions for the Fund consistent with its target allocation. The members of the investment trading team rotate among the various series of the Trust, including the Fund periodically so that no single individual is assigned to a specific Fund for extended periods of time. Mr. Brigandi has been a Portfolio Manager at Rafferty since June 2004. Mr. Brigandi was previously involved in the equity trading training program for Fleet Boston Financial Corporation from August 2002 to April 2004. Mr. Brigandi is a 2002 graduate of Fordham University.

Tony Ng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 05, 2020

1.57

1.6%

Tony Ng is a Portfolio Manager and joined Rafferty Asset Management in April 2006. He was previously a Team Leader in the Trading Assistant Group with Goldman Sachs from 2004 to 2006. Hg was employed with Deutsche Asset Management from 1998 to 2004. Mr. Ng graduated from State University at Buffalo in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

