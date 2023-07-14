Home
Trending ETFs
FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund

QLC | ETF

$49.64

$144 M

1.35%

$0.67

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.4%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$144 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.8
$39.65
$49.76

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QLC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Flexshares Trust
  • Inception Date
    Sep 23, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2875001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Anstine

Fund Description

The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to quality, value and momentum factors relative to a universe of publicly-traded U.S. large-capitalization equity securities. This universe (the “Starting Universe”) is comprised of the 600 largest companies in the Northern Trust 1250 Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of U.S. domiciled companies. The Underlying Index is designed to maximize exposure to the composite of factors (quality, value, and momentum) while minimizing the overall risk of the Underlying Index relative to the Starting Universe.
To derive the Underlying Index, NTI, acting in its capacity as index provider (the “Index Provider”), ranks all constituents of the Starting Universe using a Northern Trust proprietary blended multi-factor score. This score is designed to measure companies based on the quantitative assessment of their respective (a) quality (i.e., a factor that seeks to identify companies that exhibit financial strength and stability relative to the Starting Universe); (b) value 
(i.e., a factor reflecting the current worth a company relative to its own historical value, book value or valuation versus peers); and (c) momentum (i.e., a factor that reflects market sentiment and changes in security price over a given time period). The Index Provider then uses an optimization process to select and weight eligible securities in order to maximize the overall blended multi-factor score relative to the Starting Universe and to manage systematic risk utilizing several constraints. The optimization also includes sector, industry group, single-security weight, beta (i.e. market sensitivity, relative to the Starting Universe), liquidity and turnover constraints so that these index characteristics vary within acceptable bands relative to the Starting Universe. The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The Fund generally reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 179 securities with a market capitalization ranging from $6 billion to $2.4 trillion. 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
NTI uses a representative sampling strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Underlying Index. The Fund reserves the right to invest in substantially all of the securities in its Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions (i.e., replication) if NTI determines that it is in the best interest of the Fund. 
The Fund generally will invest under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the securities of its Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by NTI or its affiliates, futures contracts and options on futures, as well as securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which NTI believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index. 
The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by NTI, as the Index Provider. NTI also serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received). 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the Information Technology sector. The components of the Underlying Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries or sectors, may change over time. 
Read More

QLC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.4% -14.3% 36.7% 37.13%
1 Yr 17.0% -34.8% 38.6% 16.69%
3 Yr 12.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 5.11%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 71.56%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 77.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -56.3% 28.9% 16.16%
2021 13.3% -20.5% 152.6% 5.37%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.33%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 94.66%
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% 2.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.3% -20.5% 36.7% 93.43%
1 Yr 0.4% -34.8% 40.3% 84.75%
3 Yr 15.3%* -27.6% 93.5% 5.39%
5 Yr 11.2%* -29.7% 97.2% 7.24%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -56.3% 28.9% 16.23%
2021 13.3% -20.5% 152.6% 5.69%
2020 4.4% -13.9% 183.6% 39.25%
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% 97.08%
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% 3.39%

QLC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QLC Category Low Category High QLC % Rank
Net Assets 144 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 82.18%
Number of Holdings 175 2 4154 40.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 38.4 M 288 K 270 B 84.91%
Weighting of Top 10 28.94% 1.8% 106.2% 63.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple, Inc. 8.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp. 4.99%
  3. Alphabet, Inc., Class A 2.81%
  4. Alphabet, Inc., Class C 2.66%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., Class B 2.38%
  6. Johnson Johnson 2.27%
  7. Visa, Inc., Class A 1.75%
  8. Procter Gamble Co. (The) 1.68%
  9. Texas Instruments, Inc. 1.50%
  10. Cisco Systems, Inc. 1.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QLC % Rank
Stocks 		98.57% 0.00% 130.24% 59.62%
Cash 		1.44% -102.29% 100.00% 38.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 52.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 51.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 49.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 48.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLC % Rank
Technology 		27.82% 0.00% 48.94% 10.64%
Healthcare 		15.43% 0.00% 60.70% 29.25%
Financial Services 		13.91% 0.00% 55.59% 41.88%
Communication Services 		10.75% 0.00% 27.94% 13.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.93% 0.00% 30.33% 82.16%
Industrials 		5.90% 0.00% 29.90% 94.79%
Consumer Defense 		5.59% 0.00% 47.71% 79.40%
Utilities 		4.31% 0.00% 20.91% 13.09%
Energy 		3.88% 0.00% 41.64% 57.20%
Real Estate 		2.54% 0.00% 31.91% 57.20%
Basic Materials 		1.93% 0.00% 25.70% 78.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLC % Rank
US 		97.98% 0.00% 127.77% 32.45%
Non US 		0.59% 0.00% 32.38% 84.23%

QLC - Expenses

Operational Fees

QLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.01% 49.27% 86.27%
Management Fee 0.32% 0.00% 2.00% 29.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 11.31%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QLC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 0.00% 496.00% 75.02%

QLC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QLC Category Low Category High QLC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.35% 0.00% 23.92% 7.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QLC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QLC Category Low Category High QLC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 4.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QLC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QLC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Anstine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2015

6.69

6.7%

Robert Anstine is Vice President of NTI. Mr. Anstine joined NTI in 2011 and is responsible for managing various global index equity portfolios. In addition, he has been involved with the investment management of the FlexShares equity index funds since their inception. Prior to joining NTI and since 2007, Mr. Anstine worked at Northern Trust as an operations manager.

Brendan Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Brendan Sullivan is a Vice President of Northern Trust Investments Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined NTI in 2012 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of international equity index portfolios, overlay mandates and equity exchange-traded funds. Prior to joining NTI in May 2012, Mr. Sullivan was an Index Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, where he produced research and advised clients on implementing strategies around index events.

Alan Aung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Alan Aung is a Vice President of NTI. Mr. Aung joined NTI in 2017 and is responsible for managing index equity portfolios. Prior to joining NTI, Mr. Aung was a Portfolio Manager at iShares on the US iShares team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

