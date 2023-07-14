Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.4%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
12.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$144 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.9%
Expense Ratio 0.26%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 48.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.4%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|37.13%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|16.69%
|3 Yr
|12.9%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|5.11%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|71.56%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|77.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|QLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.16%
|2021
|13.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|5.37%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|39.33%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|94.66%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|2.65%
|Period
|QLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.3%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|93.43%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|84.75%
|3 Yr
|15.3%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|5.39%
|5 Yr
|11.2%*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|7.24%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QLC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|16.23%
|2021
|13.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|5.69%
|2020
|4.4%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|39.25%
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|97.08%
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|3.39%
|QLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|QLC % Rank
|Net Assets
|144 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|82.18%
|Number of Holdings
|175
|2
|4154
|40.30%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|38.4 M
|288 K
|270 B
|84.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.94%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|63.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QLC % Rank
|Stocks
|98.57%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|59.62%
|Cash
|1.44%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|38.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|52.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|51.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|49.17%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|48.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QLC % Rank
|Technology
|27.82%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|10.64%
|Healthcare
|15.43%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|29.25%
|Financial Services
|13.91%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|41.88%
|Communication Services
|10.75%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|13.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.93%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|82.16%
|Industrials
|5.90%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|94.79%
|Consumer Defense
|5.59%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|79.40%
|Utilities
|4.31%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|13.09%
|Energy
|3.88%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|57.20%
|Real Estate
|2.54%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|57.20%
|Basic Materials
|1.93%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|78.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QLC % Rank
|US
|97.98%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|32.45%
|Non US
|0.59%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|84.23%
|QLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.26%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|86.27%
|Management Fee
|0.32%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|29.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.31%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|QLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QLC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|48.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|75.02%
|QLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|QLC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.35%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|7.37%
|QLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|QLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|QLC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|4.00%
|QLC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2023
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2022
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.144
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2015
6.69
6.7%
Robert Anstine is Vice President of NTI. Mr. Anstine joined NTI in 2011 and is responsible for managing various global index equity portfolios. In addition, he has been involved with the investment management of the FlexShares equity index funds since their inception. Prior to joining NTI and since 2007, Mr. Anstine worked at Northern Trust as an operations manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 21, 2016
5.95
6.0%
Brendan Sullivan is a Vice President of Northern Trust Investments Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined NTI in 2012 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of international equity index portfolios, overlay mandates and equity exchange-traded funds. Prior to joining NTI in May 2012, Mr. Sullivan was an Index Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, where he produced research and advised clients on implementing strategies around index events.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Alan Aung is a Vice President of NTI. Mr. Aung joined NTI in 2017 and is responsible for managing index equity portfolios. Prior to joining NTI, Mr. Aung was a Portfolio Manager at iShares on the US iShares team.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.18
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...