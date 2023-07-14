The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to quality, value and momentum factors relative to a universe of publicly-traded U.S. large-capitalization equity securities. This universe (the “Starting Universe”) is comprised of the 600 largest companies in the Northern Trust 1250 Index, a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of U.S. domiciled companies. The Underlying Index is designed to maximize exposure to the composite of factors (quality, value, and momentum) while minimizing the overall risk of the Underlying Index relative to the Starting Universe.

To derive the Underlying Index, NTI, acting in its capacity as index provider (the “Index Provider”), ranks all constituents of the Starting Universe using a Northern Trust proprietary blended multi-factor score. This score is designed to measure companies based on the quantitative assessment of their respective (a) quality (i.e., a factor that seeks to identify companies that exhibit financial strength and stability relative to the Starting Universe); (b) value

(i.e., a factor reflecting the current worth a company relative to its own historical value, book value or valuation versus peers); and (c) momentum (i.e., a factor that reflects market sentiment and changes in security price over a given time period). The Index Provider then uses an optimization process to select and weight eligible securities in order to maximize the overall blended multi-factor score relative to the Starting Universe and to manage systematic risk utilizing several constraints. The optimization also includes sector, industry group, single-security weight, beta (i.e. market sensitivity, relative to the Starting Universe), liquidity and turnover constraints so that these index characteristics vary within acceptable bands relative to the Starting Universe. The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The Fund generally reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 179 securities with a market capitalization ranging from $6 billion to $2.4 trillion.

NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

NTI uses a representative sampling strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Underlying Index. The Fund reserves the right to invest in substantially all of the securities in its Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions (i.e., replication) if NTI determines that it is in the best interest of the Fund.

The Fund generally will invest under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the securities of its Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by NTI or its affiliates, futures contracts and options on futures, as well as securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which NTI believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by NTI, as the Index Provider. NTI also serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).