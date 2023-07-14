Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

ETF
QINT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.04 -0.38 -0.83%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
Vitals

YTD Return

12.7%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$212 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.4
$34.53
$45.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 107.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QINT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Quality Diversified International ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 10, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    4800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peruvemba Satish

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the underlying index. The American Century Quality Diversified International Equity Index (Index) is a rules-based index maintained by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (the index provider).
The Index is designed to select securities with attractive quality, growth and valuation fundamentals. The universe of the Index is comprised of large- and mid-capitalization equity securities of global issuers outside of the United States. The Index focuses on securities of issuers from developed economies but also includes issuers from rising economies. To construct the Index, the index provider first screens the underlying universe, selecting securities with higher profitability, return on assets, return on equity, and gross margins while considering earnings, leverage and momentum. The index provider next determines a growth score and a value score for each selected security. The growth scores are based on sales, earnings, profitability, cash flows and momentum. The value scores are based on value, earnings yield, dividend yield, and cash flow metrics. The index provider categorizes securities into sub-portfolios based on country and attribute, and then weights securities in each sub-portfolio based on combined growth and value scores. Though component securities of the Index may change from time to time, the index typically consists of 300–500 securities and, as of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization range of the Index was approximately $3.4 billion and larger.
For purposes of investing at least 80% of its assets in securities included in the Index, the fund may invest in depositary receipts representing securities included in the Index or securities representing depositary receipts included in the Index.
The Index and the fund are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly.
The fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy with respect to its Index instead of a replication strategy. For example, the fund may use such strategy when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Index or, in certain instances, when a component security becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. To the extent the fund uses representative sampling, the advisor invests in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities in the Index using quantitative analytical procedures to give the fund’s portfolio an investment profile similar to that of its Index. The fund also may realize savings in transaction costs or other efficiencies by investing up to 20% of its assets in securities or instruments not included in the Index but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the Index.
In addition, the fund may use futures contracts to invest cash balances, simulate investments in the Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs. The portfolio managers may also use futures contracts to seek to reduce the fund’s tracking error relative to the Index.
The fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated.
If the Index has high portfolio turnover, the fund may also have high portfolio turnover. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
Read More

QINT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QINT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.7% 2.1% 19.6% 60.57%
1 Yr 19.2% -20.6% 28.2% 40.28%
3 Yr 5.1%* -14.7% 25.1% 32.48%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 60.7% 71.73%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 85.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QINT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -43.6% 71.3% 73.59%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.75%
2020 5.7% -10.4% 121.9% 12.18%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 20.00%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QINT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.6% -16.4% 19.6% 99.29%
1 Yr -14.4% -27.2% 28.2% 98.58%
3 Yr 8.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 5.96%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QINT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.7% -43.6% 71.3% 73.59%
2021 4.5% -15.4% 9.4% 17.75%
2020 5.7% -10.4% 121.9% 12.18%
2019 5.4% -0.5% 8.5% 20.00%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

QINT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QINT Category Low Category High QINT % Rank
Net Assets 212 M 1.02 M 369 B 74.08%
Number of Holdings 408 1 10801 28.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 30 M 0 34.5 B 83.59%
Weighting of Top 10 14.13% 1.9% 101.9% 83.77%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.30%
  2. Shell PLC 1.74%
  3. HSBC Holdings PLC 1.52%
  4. Sanofi 1.47%
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S 1.37%
  6. Novartis AG 1.36%
  7. Deutsche Telekom AG 1.26%
  8. Manulife Financial Corp 1.19%
  9. Vodafone Group PLC 1.12%
  10. Henkel AG Co KGaA 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QINT % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 0.00% 122.60% 22.22%
Cash 		0.56% -65.15% 100.00% 73.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 49.79%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 66.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 44.94%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 49.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QINT % Rank
Industrials 		16.13% 5.17% 99.49% 28.09%
Healthcare 		11.96% 0.00% 21.01% 47.60%
Consumer Defense 		11.69% 0.00% 32.29% 20.38%
Basic Materials 		11.07% 0.00% 23.86% 9.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.85% 0.00% 36.36% 34.50%
Financial Services 		10.71% 0.00% 47.75% 94.18%
Technology 		10.53% 0.00% 36.32% 59.10%
Energy 		6.80% 0.00% 16.89% 14.41%
Communication Services 		6.51% 0.00% 21.69% 41.34%
Real Estate 		2.67% 0.00% 14.59% 32.31%
Utilities 		1.09% 0.00% 13.68% 72.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QINT % Rank
Non US 		97.90% 0.00% 124.02% 24.96%
US 		1.54% -7.71% 68.98% 54.07%

QINT - Expenses

Operational Fees

QINT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.02% 26.51% 84.21%
Management Fee 0.39% 0.00% 1.60% 20.94%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

QINT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QINT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QINT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 107.00% 2.00% 247.00% 91.04%

QINT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QINT Category Low Category High QINT % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.75% 0.00% 13.13% 3.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QINT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QINT Category Low Category High QINT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.37% -0.93% 6.38% 21.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QINT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QINT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peruvemba Satish

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Mr. Satish, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Director, Global Analytics, joined American Century in 2014. He became a portfolio manager in 2017 and has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2016. Prior to joining American Century, he served from 2010 to 2014 in roles as managing director and chief risk officer, senior managing director and head of the Portfolio Management Group, senior managing director and portfolio manager for the Performance-Based Strategies Group at Allstate Investments. He has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in mechanical engineering and economics from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, a master’s degree in economics from State University of New York and a Ph.D in finance from the University of Texas at Austin. He is a CFA charterholder

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 10, 2018

3.72

3.7%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

