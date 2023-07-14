Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the underlying index. The American Century U.S. Quality Growth Index (Index) is a rules-based index maintained by American Century Investment Management, Inc. (the index provider). The Index is designed to select securities of large- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with attractive growth and quality fundamentals.

The Index universe is defined by the S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index, which consists of 1000 large and medium publicly traded U.S. equity securities. The Index is designed to measure the performance of securities in the universe and identify those that exhibit higher growth, quality, and valuation fundamentals characteristics relative to their peers. To construct the Index, the index provider first screens the underlying universe and selects securities with higher profitability, return on assets, return on equity, leverage and momentum. The index provider next calculates a growth score for each security, which is based on sales, earnings and cash flow growth and analysis of price to earnings and price to book ratios. The index provider then weights securities based on the calculated growth score. Though component securities of the Index may change from time to time, the index typically consists of 150–250 securities and, as of May 31, 2023, the market capitalization of the Index was approximately $1.5 billion and larger.

The Index and fund are rebalanced monthly and reconstituted quarterly.

The fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy with respect to its Index instead of a replication strategy. For example, the fund may use such strategy when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of securities to follow the Index or, in certain instances, when a component security becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. To the extent the fund uses representative sampling, the advisor invests in what it believes to be a representative sample of the component securities in the Index using quantitative analytical procedures to give the fund’s portfolio an investment profile similar to that of its Index. The fund also may realize savings in transaction costs or other efficiencies by investing up to 20% of its assets in securities or instruments not included in the Index but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the Index.

In addition, the fund may use futures contracts to invest cash balances, simulate investments in the Index, facilitate trading or minimize transaction costs. The portfolio managers may also use futures contracts to seek to reduce the fund’s tracking error relative to the Index.

The fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated.