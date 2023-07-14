Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

6.6%

1 yr return

6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$20.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.5
$38.14
$43.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.32%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

QCON | Active ETF

$41.37

$20.4 M

2.74%

$1.13

0.32%

QCON - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Rene Casis

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in convertible securities. Convertible securities have characteristics similar to both bonds and common stocks and typically consist of debt securities and preferred stocks that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock or other equity security, of the same or a different issuer, within a particular time period, at a specified price.
The portfolio managers select securities using a quantitative and fundamental investment process. They first screen the investment universe for liquidity and then select individual securities utilizing a quantitative and fundamental investment process informed by fundamental and technical measures such as sales or earnings growth, profitability, leverage, balance sheet strength, price momentum relative to peers, and valuation and yield relative to other convertible securities. Portfolio holdings are weighted to achieve the optimal balance between risk and return by considering each portfolio security’s fundamental scores, benchmark weight, and equity sensitivity.
The fund is nondiversified. The fund may invest in high-yield securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”). The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
The fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and various credit metrics.
Read More

QCON - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.6% -25.4% 7.7% 97.65%
1 Yr 6.0% -32.2% -4.2% 18.82%
3 Yr 0.0%* -9.2% 10.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.2% 9.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -37.8% -9.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 16.4% N/A
2020 N/A 1.9% 17.2% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -3.3% 2.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.4% 7.7% 97.65%
1 Yr N/A -32.2% 33.8% 19.77%
3 Yr N/A* -9.2% 14.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -6.2% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QCON Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.7% -37.8% -9.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 16.4% N/A
2020 N/A 1.9% 17.2% N/A
2019 N/A -1.9% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -3.3% 2.9% N/A

QCON - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QCON Category Low Category High QCON % Rank
Net Assets 20.4 M 25.6 M 4.09 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 127 12 381 34.09%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.58 M -991 K 795 M 97.73%
Weighting of Top 10 24.55% 9.5% 91.0% 36.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 4.62%
  2. Liberty Broadband Corp (conv) 2.75% 09/30/2050 3.01%
  3. Liberty Broadband Corp (conv) 1.25% 09/30/2050 2.54%
  4. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 2.30%
  5. 2020 Cash Mandatory Exchangeable Trust (conv) 5.25% 6-01-2023 1.98%
  6. Palo Alto Networks Inc (conv) 0.38% 06/01/2025 1.83%
  7. Pioneer Natural Resources Co (conv) 0.25% 05/15/2025 1.65%
  8. Jazz Investments I Ltd (conv) 2.00% 06/15/2026 1.51%
  9. Bank of America Corp (conv) 7.25% Series L 1.46%
  10. Progress Software Corp (conv) 1.00% 04/15/2026 1.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QCON % Rank
Bonds 		72.65% -18.46% 76.04% 75.00%
Preferred Stocks 		17.56% 0.00% 22.93% 15.91%
Cash 		6.39% -81.48% 7.92% 35.23%
Stocks 		3.41% 0.00% 27.26% 18.18%
Other 		0.00% -17.11% 1.13% 9.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 37.15% 110.54% 81.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCON % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 48.10%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 23.73% 31.65%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 27.87% 5.06%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.08% 36.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 20.31% 87.34%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 20.48% 25.32%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 40.56% 70.89%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 63.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.78% 12.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 24.79% 21.52%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 24.08% 65.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCON % Rank
US 		3.41% 0.00% 23.28% 18.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.98% 68.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCON % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		6.06% 0.00% 8.40% 36.36%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.82%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 56.82%
Corporate 		0.00% 91.11% 100.00% 64.77%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 56.82%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 2.94% 60.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QCON % Rank
US 		72.65% -25.25% 76.04% 73.86%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 6.79% 65.91%

QCON - Expenses

Operational Fees

QCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.32% 0.20% 2.64% 98.84%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.20% 1.37% 2.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

QCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QCON Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 30.00% 154.00% 78.95%

QCON - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QCON Category Low Category High QCON % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.74% 0.00% 5.90% 6.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QCON Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Quarterly Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QCON Category Low Category High QCON % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.72% 3.73% 5.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QCON Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QCON - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rene Casis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Hitesh Patel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2021

1.28

1.3%

Mr. Patel, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has managed the fund since 2018. He joined American Century Investments in 2018. From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Patel served as a Senior Alternatives Specialist within the Fund Derivatives Structuring and Financing team at UBS Securities. From 2010 to 2013, he was the Director and Head of Americas Origination and Content for the UBS Liquid Alpha Managed Account and UCITS Platform. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder. The advisor has, in turn, hired PWP to make recommendations regarding underlying subadvisor selection as well as day-to-day investment management and asset allocation. PWP performs this function under the supervision of the advisor and the general oversight of the fund’s Board of Directors. The portfolio managers who are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund are identified below. Responsibility for research, security selection and portfolio construction for portions of the fund may be allocated among the underlying subadvisors. Overall responsibility for coordinating the fund’s activities, including recommending appropriate asset allocations, reviewing overall fund composition and monitoring cash flows, is shared by the following portfolio managers.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 36.97 10.09 7.42

