Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in convertible securities. Convertible securities have characteristics similar to both bonds and common stocks and typically consist of debt securities and preferred stocks that may be converted into or exchanged for a prescribed amount of common stock or other equity security, of the same or a different issuer, within a particular time period, at a specified price.

The portfolio managers select securities using a quantitative and fundamental investment process. They first screen the investment universe for liquidity and then select individual securities utilizing a quantitative and fundamental investment process informed by fundamental and technical measures such as sales or earnings growth, profitability, leverage, balance sheet strength, price momentum relative to peers, and valuation and yield relative to other convertible securities. Portfolio holdings are weighted to achieve the optimal balance between risk and return by considering each portfolio security’s fundamental scores, benchmark weight, and equity sensitivity.

The fund is nondiversified. The fund may invest in high-yield securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”). The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.