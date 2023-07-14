Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
QCON | Active ETF
$41.37
$20.4 M
2.74%
$1.13
0.32%
YTD Return
6.6%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$20.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.5%
Expense Ratio 0.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|QCON Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.6%
|-25.4%
|7.7%
|97.65%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-32.2%
|-4.2%
|18.82%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.2%
|9.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|9.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|QCON
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCON % Rank
|Net Assets
|20.4 M
|25.6 M
|4.09 B
|100.00%
|Number of Holdings
|127
|12
|381
|34.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.58 M
|-991 K
|795 M
|97.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.55%
|9.5%
|91.0%
|36.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCON % Rank
|Bonds
|72.65%
|-18.46%
|76.04%
|75.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|17.56%
|0.00%
|22.93%
|15.91%
|Cash
|6.39%
|-81.48%
|7.92%
|35.23%
|Stocks
|3.41%
|0.00%
|27.26%
|18.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-17.11%
|1.13%
|9.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|37.15%
|110.54%
|81.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCON % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|48.10%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.73%
|31.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.87%
|5.06%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.08%
|36.71%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.31%
|87.34%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.48%
|25.32%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.56%
|70.89%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.78%
|12.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.79%
|21.52%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.08%
|65.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCON % Rank
|US
|3.41%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|18.18%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.98%
|68.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCON % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.06%
|0.00%
|8.40%
|36.36%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.82%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|56.82%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|91.11%
|100.00%
|64.77%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.82%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.94%
|60.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QCON % Rank
|US
|72.65%
|-25.25%
|76.04%
|73.86%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.79%
|65.91%
|QCON Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.32%
|0.20%
|2.64%
|98.84%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.20%
|1.37%
|2.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|QCON Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QCON Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QCON Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|30.00%
|154.00%
|78.95%
|QCON
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCON % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.74%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|6.82%
|QCON
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|QCON
|Category Low
|Category High
|QCON % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-3.72%
|3.73%
|5.88%
|QCON
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2023
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 04, 2023
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 07, 2023
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2022
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2022
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 04, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2021
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2021
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2021
1.28
1.3%
Executive Chairman (since July 2016), Co-Chief Investment Officer (since June 2012),Mr. Casis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century in 2018. Prior to joining American Century, he was a Partner at 55 Institutional, LLC from 2016 to 2017. From 2009 to 2016, he served in roles as US iShares Smart Beta Investment Strategist, US iShares Product Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager in Beta Strategies for BlackRock Inc. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2021
1.28
1.3%
Mr. Patel, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has managed the fund since 2018. He joined American Century Investments in 2018. From 2014 to 2018, Mr. Patel served as a Senior Alternatives Specialist within the Fund Derivatives Structuring and Financing team at UBS Securities. From 2010 to 2013, he was the Director and Head of Americas Origination and Content for the UBS Liquid Alpha Managed Account and UCITS Platform. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder. The advisor has, in turn, hired PWP to make recommendations regarding underlying subadvisor selection as well as day-to-day investment management and asset allocation. PWP performs this function under the supervision of the advisor and the general oversight of the fund’s Board of Directors. The portfolio managers who are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of the fund are identified below. Responsibility for research, security selection and portfolio construction for portions of the fund may be allocated among the underlying subadvisors. Overall responsibility for coordinating the fund’s activities, including recommending appropriate asset allocations, reviewing overall fund composition and monitoring cash flows, is shared by the following portfolio managers.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|36.97
|10.09
|7.42
