The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a risk management strategy that holds the underlying stocks of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index and applies an options collar strategy (i.e., a mix of short (sold) call options and long (purchased) put options) on the NASDAQ 100 ® Index. The Underlying Index specifically reflects the performance of the component securities of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, combined with a long position in 5% out-of-the money (“OTM”) put options and a short position in 10% OTM call options, each corresponding to the value of the portfolio of stocks in the NASDAQ 100 ® Index. The implications of the long put option and short call option are described in more detail here:

Put Options - When an investor purchases a put option, the investor pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right (but not the obligation) to sell shares of a reference asset at a specified exercise (“strike”) price on the expiration date. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date and the investor exercises the put option, the investor will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the investor’s loss is limited to the amount of premium it paid.

Call Options – When an investor sells a call option, the investor receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the investor will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the investor retains the premium.

On a quarterly basis, the Underlying Index will take long positions in quarterly put options with an exercise price generally at 5% below the prevailing market price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index and take short positions in quarterly call options with an exercise price generally at 10% above the prevailing market price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index. However, if put and/or call options with those precise strike prices are unavailable, the Underlying Index will instead select the put option with the strike price closest to 5% below the prevailing market price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, and call options with the strike price closest to 10% above the prevailing market price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index. Each option position will (i) be traded on a national securities exchange; (ii) be held until the expiration date; (iii) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar quarter); (iv) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (v) be settled in cash.

The NASDAQ 100 ® Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index containing equity securities of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). In addition, any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to "outperform" the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. The call options sold by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund's equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options. By purchasing put options and selling call options on the value of the portfolio of stocks in the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, the Fund's collar strategy may generate some income, which may offset some of the cost of purchasing the put option, while protecting the Fund from a significant decline in the price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, if the put options become in the money. If the value of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index is below the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions upon the expiration of the put option, then at expiration the put will be worth the difference between the strike price and the value of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, so the value of the put option would protect the Fund from further losses below the strike price of the put. For example, if the NASDAQ 100 ® Index were to fall by 15% from the time the put option was purchased to the time the put option expired, then the put option would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 10% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the put option was purchased, which would limit the Fund’s loss from the decrease in the NASDAQ 100 ® Index over the relevant period to 5%. The level of protection the Fund provides from declines in the price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index during the period a given put option contract is held will vary depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions and the price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index. Similarly, if the value of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index is above the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions upon the expiration of the call option, then at expiration the Fund would owe the purchaser of the call option the difference between the strike price and the value of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index, so the amount owed with respect to the call option offset any gains the Fund may experience from the securities held. For example, if the NASDAQ 100 ® Index were to increase by 15% from the time the call option was sold to the time the call option expired, then the call option would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 5% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the call option was purchased, which limit the Fund’s gains from the increase in the NASDAQ 100 ® Index over the relevant period to 10%. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the day that the Fund takes long positions in quarterly put options and short positions in quarterly call options, or who sells shares other than on the day that the put options and call options expire, may experience different investment returns, depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s put options positions and call options positions, and the price of the NASDAQ 100 ® Index.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental

to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector. The Fund is classified as "non-diversified," which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.