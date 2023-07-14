Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

ETF
QAT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity
QAT (ETF)

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity
QAT (ETF)

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.95 -0.02 -0.11%
primary theme
Small Regions Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

QAT | ETF

$17.95

$70.9 M

7.93%

$1.42

0.58%

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.7%

1 yr return

-10.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

Net Assets

$70.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

71.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
$17.40
$23.73

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.58%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

QAT | ETF

$17.95

$70.9 M

7.93%

$1.42

0.58%

QAT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    iShares
  • Inception Date
    Apr 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    4800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Greg Savage

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI All Qatar Capped Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market in Qatar. The Underlying Index consists of equity securities of companies (i) that are classified in Qatar according to the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology, together with (ii) companies that are not classified in Qatar according to the MSCI Global Investable Market Index Methodology but are either headquartered or listed in Qatar and carry out the majority of their operations in Qatar, as defined by MSCI, or (iii) that have economic exposure greater than 10% to Qatar, as defined by MSCI, where the criteria outlined in (i) and (ii) do not result in the target number of securities and issuers.
The Underlying Index is rebalanced quarterly using an optimization process that aims to minimize the constituent weight differences between the Underlying Index and the MSCI Qatar Index (the “Parent Index”). The 
Underlying Index uses a capping methodology that limits the weight of any single “group entity” (constituents that MSCI determines have a control relationship) to a maximum of 25% of the Underlying Index weight, and the sum of all group entities with a weight above 5% to an aggregate of 50% of the Underlying Index weight. A group entity is a group of companies that operate as an affiliated corporate group but may separately issue listed securities. To determine “group entities,” MSCI analyzes financial accounts of listed companies holding stakes of 20% or more in other listed companies to determine whether these stakes are controlling in nature. In certain cases, even in the absence of consolidated accounts, MSCI may also consider two companies as belonging to the same group entity where there is reasonable evidence of control based on other information. All group entities are reviewed on an annual basis. 
The Underlying Index includes large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of August 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the financials and industrials industries or sectors. Companies with economic exposure to and/or carry out the majority of their operations in Qatar may include companies organized, listed, or with significant operations in developed countries. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. 
BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive 
positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. 
BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. 
The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but 
which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. 
The Underlying Index is sponsored by MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider” or “MSCI”), which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry. 
Read More

QAT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.7% -99.8% 571.8% 91.35%
1 Yr -10.3% -99.8% 508.7% 97.12%
3 Yr 3.9%* -86.7% 80.5% 65.69%
5 Yr 4.2%* -68.4% 33.8% 32.67%
10 Yr 0.0%* -44.2% 17.1% 69.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -98.9% 105.8% 26.00%
2021 7.0% -14.8% 20.1% 42.86%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 12.6% 34.02%
2019 -0.1% -4.8% 10.7% 95.88%
2018 3.7% -10.8% 3.7% 1.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.0% -99.8% 571.8% 19.23%
1 Yr 20.3% -99.8% 508.7% 18.27%
3 Yr 10.9%* -86.7% 80.5% 17.82%
5 Yr 7.9%* -68.4% 38.2% 9.20%
10 Yr N/A* -44.2% 22.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QAT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.2% -98.9% 105.8% 26.00%
2021 7.0% -14.8% 20.1% 42.86%
2020 2.3% -7.5% 12.6% 34.02%
2019 -0.1% -4.8% 10.7% 95.88%
2018 3.7% -10.8% 3.7% 1.09%

QAT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QAT Category Low Category High QAT % Rank
Net Assets 70.9 M 500 K 6.04 B 51.92%
Number of Holdings 39 13 873 75.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 78.4 M 996 K 3.17 B 39.42%
Weighting of Top 10 71.07% 10.1% 100.0% 14.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Qatar National Bank QPSC 22.70%
  2. Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ 12.15%
  3. Industries Qatar QSC 8.28%
  4. Commercial Bank PSQC/The 5.20%
  5. Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Co 4.07%
  6. Qatar Gas Transport Co Ltd 3.99%
  7. Qatar International Islamic Bank QSC 3.77%
  8. Masraf Al Rayan QSC 3.75%
  9. Qatar Fuel QSC 3.73%
  10. Qatar Electricity Water Co QSC 3.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QAT % Rank
Stocks 		100.05% 0.00% 102.00% 9.62%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.67% 74.04%
Other 		0.00% -7.90% 31.19% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.30% 74.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.75% 75.00%
Cash 		-0.05% -2.00% 100.00% 90.38%

QAT - Expenses

Operational Fees

QAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.58% 0.09% 4.32% 57.43%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.35% 58.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.08% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

QAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QAT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.00% 4.00% 217.50% 67.03%

QAT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QAT Category Low Category High QAT % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.93% 0.00% 14.40% 8.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QAT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QAT Category Low Category High QAT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.98% -4.11% 6.59% 50.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QAT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QAT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2018

3.42

3.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Paul Whitehead

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Paul Whitehead is responsible for supporting the day-to-day management of the MML Blend Fund’s portfolio, including setting the Fund’s overall investment strategy and overseeing the management of the Fund. Mr. Whitehead is a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., Co-Head of Index Equity, and Co-Head of BlackRock’s ETF and Index Investments business. Mr. Whitehead also oversees the management of BlackRock’s Institutional and iShares funds. Mr. Whitehead was previously the Global Head of Equity Trading and the Global Head of Transition Management within BlackRock’s Global Trading Group. Mr. Whitehead’s service with the firm dates back to 1996, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Prior to his current role, Mr. Whitehead was Head of Americas Equity Trading. Previously, he managed the trading team responsible for all Institutional Index funds, Exchange Traded funds, and Transition Management mandates. Mr. Whitehead represents BlackRock on the board of Luminex, a buy-side owned Alternative Trading System launched in 2015.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 31.8 8.09 10.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×