The “Principal Investment Strategies” section of the Summary Prospectus and Prospectus is revised as follows:

The second paragraph is deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following:

The Fund employs a “passive management” — or indexing — investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index, which was developed by IndexIQ LLC (“IndexIQ”), an affiliate of IndexIQ Advisors LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”). The Underlying Index generally is based on the premise that aggregated returns of hedge funds in a broad hedge fund universe display, over time, significant exposures to a set of common asset classes. The Underlying Index seeks to achieve performance similar to the overall hedge fund universe by replicating the “beta” portion of the hedge fund return characteristics (i.e., that portion of the returns that are non-idiosyncratic, or unrelated to manager skill) over longer term periods and not on a daily basis (the “Strategy”). The Underlying Index does not seek to replicate the “alpha” portion of the return characteristics of the overall hedge fund universe. In addition, the Fund does not invest in hedge funds, and the Underlying Index does not include hedge funds as Underlying Index Components. The Fund is not a fund of hedge funds. Managers included in the broad hedge fund universe may employ investment styles, including but not limited to: