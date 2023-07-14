The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is jointly owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. and the American Bankers Association (the “ABA” ). The Index is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is designed to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization companies that comprise the community banking industry. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, the issuer of the security’s primary U.S. listing must be exclusively listed on Nasdaq (unless the security was dually listed on another U.S. market prior to January 1, 2004 and has continuously maintained such listing). According to the Index Provider, the Index’s initial universe consists of all such Nasdaq-listed securities issued by companies classified as “banks” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark ( “ICB” ) classification system, or that the ABA determines should be classified as “banks.” This classification includes banks, thrifts or their holding companies. From this initial universe, the Index excludes the securities of the 50 largest banks, thrifts and their holding companies by asset size, as determined by the most recently available call report data as compiled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC” ). According to the Index Provider, the Index also excludes securities issued by banks or thrifts with either an international specialization or a credit card specialization (and holding companies if such banks or thrifts constitute the majority of the relevant holding company’s assets), as determined by the most recently available call report data as compiled by the FDIC. Banks with an international specialization are generally those institutions with assets greater than $10 billion and more than 25% of total assets in non-U.S. offices. Banks with a credit card specialization are generally those institutions with credit card loans plus securitized receivables in excess of 50% of total assets plus securitized receivables. Securities must also meet minimum size and liquidity requirements to qualify for inclusion in the Index. Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are weighted according to market capitalization. However, the maximum weight for an individual component security is capped at 25% and securities weighing more than 5% cannot collectively exceed 50% of the entire portfolio. If either threshold is broken, the Index would be rebalanced using a modified market capitalization-weighting such that the maximum weight of any security will not exceed 8% and no more than five securities are at that cap. The excess weight of any capped security would be distributed proportionally across the remaining securities. If after redistribution, any of the five highest-ranked securities are weighted below 8%, these securities would not be capped. Next, any remaining securities with weights in excess of 4% would be capped at 4% and the excess weight would be redistributed proportionally across the remaining securities. The process would be repeated, if necessary, to derive the final weights. The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 151 securities and the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.