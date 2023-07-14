Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

ETF
QABA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.1 -0.7 -1.67%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
QABA (ETF)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.1 -0.7 -1.67%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity
QABA (ETF)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.1 -0.7 -1.67%
primary theme
Financials Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

QABA | ETF

$41.10

$68.9 M

3.27%

$1.35

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

-21.3%

1 yr return

-16.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.8%

Net Assets

$68.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.8
$35.24
$57.84

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

QABA | ETF

$41.10

$68.9 M

3.27%

$1.35

0.62%

QABA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.82%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    2000002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is jointly owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. and the American Bankers Association (the “ABA”). The Index is calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is designed to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization companies that comprise the community banking industry. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, the issuer of the security’s primary U.S. listing must be exclusively listed on Nasdaq (unless the security was dually listed on another U.S. market prior to January 1, 2004 and has continuously maintained such listing). According to the Index Provider, the Index’s initial universe consists of all such Nasdaq-listed securities issued by companies classified as “banks” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system, or that the ABA determines should be classified as “banks.” This classification includes banks, thrifts or their holding companies. From this initial universe, the Index excludes the securities of the 50 largest banks, thrifts and their holding companies by asset size, as determined by the most recently available call report data as compiled by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the “FDIC”). According to the Index Provider, the Index also excludes securities issued by banks or thrifts with either an international specialization or a credit card specialization (and holding companies if such banks or thrifts constitute the majority of the relevant holding company’s assets), as determined by the most recently available call report data as compiled by the FDIC. Banks with an international specialization are generally those institutions with assets greater than $10 billion and more than 25% of total assets in non-U.S. offices. Banks with a credit card specialization are generally those institutions with credit card loans plus securitized receivables in excess of 50% of total assets plus securitized receivables. Securities must also meet minimum sizeand liquidity requirements to qualifyfor inclusion in the Index.Securities selected for inclusion in the Index are weighted according to market capitalization. However, the maximum weight for an individual component security is capped at 25% and securities weighing more than 5% cannot collectively exceed 50% of the entire portfolio. If either threshold is broken, the Index would be rebalanced using a modified market capitalization-weighting such that the maximum weight of any security will not exceed 8% and no more than five securities are at that cap. The excess weight of any capped security would be distributed proportionally across the remaining securities. If after redistribution, any of the five highest-ranked securities are weighted below 8%, these securities would not be capped. Next, any remaining securities with weights in excess of 4% would be capped at 4% and the excess weight would be redistributed proportionally across the remaining securities. The process would be repeated, if necessary, to derive the final weights.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted semi-annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 151 securities and the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

QABA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QABA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -21.3% -26.1% 20.6% 97.94%
1 Yr -16.7% -27.3% 34.4% 78.35%
3 Yr 8.0%* -7.9% 19.1% 53.61%
5 Yr -3.8%* -16.9% 11.0% 72.53%
10 Yr 4.3%* -7.5% 12.9% 34.21%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QABA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -56.2% 38.2% 15.79%
2021 15.8% -15.6% 24.2% 22.11%
2020 -3.7% -16.2% 26.6% 83.16%
2019 5.3% -24.2% 8.3% 61.05%
2018 -3.5% -9.3% 12.9% 32.58%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QABA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.6% -20.9% 20.6% 65.98%
1 Yr -7.6% -26.9% 62.2% 57.58%
3 Yr 8.2%* -7.9% 18.7% 54.55%
5 Yr 4.4%* -12.5% 17.2% 30.11%
10 Yr 10.1%* -7.5% 17.9% 25.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QABA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -56.2% 38.1% 15.79%
2021 15.8% -15.6% 24.2% 22.11%
2020 -3.7% -16.2% 26.6% 83.16%
2019 5.3% -24.2% 8.3% 61.05%
2018 -3.5% -8.6% 12.9% 35.96%

QABA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QABA Category Low Category High QABA % Rank
Net Assets 68.9 M 1.36 M 31.9 B 71.13%
Number of Holdings 155 25 386 12.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.1 M 2.65 K 18.1 B 75.51%
Weighting of Top 10 24.37% 13.3% 75.6% 88.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Commerce Bancshares Inc/MO 3.84%
  2. BOK Financial Corp 3.00%
  3. SouthState Corp 2.85%
  4. United Bankshares Inc/WV 2.50%
  5. First Financial Bankshares Inc 2.40%
  6. Columbia Banking System Inc 2.35%
  7. Wintrust Financial Corp 2.35%
  8. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc 2.23%
  9. Old National Bancorp/IN 2.23%
  10. Bank OZK 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QABA % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 95.22% 100.05% 8.16%
Cash 		0.07% -0.13% 4.18% 91.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 91.84%
Other 		0.00% -0.80% 1.47% 82.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.84%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.41% 91.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QABA % Rank
Financial Services 		99.80% 46.33% 100.00% 28.57%
Industrials 		0.20% 0.00% 5.08% 31.63%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.10% 91.84%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.13% 95.92%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.95% 93.88%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 5.67% 91.84%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 91.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.06% 93.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 4.21% 91.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 42.54% 91.84%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.54% 91.84%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QABA % Rank
US 		99.93% 0.00% 100.05% 3.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 97.31% 98.98%

QABA - Expenses

Operational Fees

QABA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.08% 10.92% 76.53%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.03% 1.25% 17.53%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.83%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

QABA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

QABA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QABA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 406.00% 33.33%

QABA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QABA Category Low Category High QABA % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.27% 0.00% 11.89% 18.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QABA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QABA Category Low Category High QABA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.82% -0.76% 10.57% 36.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QABA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QABA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2009

12.93

12.9%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2009

12.93

12.9%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 25.42 9.65 4.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×