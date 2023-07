The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (“ICE Data” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of 50 large-capitalization U.S. stocks with strong value characteristics that the Index Provider includes principally on the basis of their capital appreciation potential. The Index Provider ranks the 2,000 largest (by market capitalization), most liquid U.S. stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American and The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) for investment potential using ICE Data’s proprietary Intellidex ® model.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 50 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $27.8 billion to $467.1 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Underlying Index. Should the Fund become “non-diversified,” it will no longer be required to meet certain diversification requirements under the 1940 Act. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.