Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.6%
1 yr return
-7.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.2%
Net Assets
$28.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.5%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 227.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
S&P 500® Energy Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Materials Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Information Technology Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Industrials Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Financials Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Health Care Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Utilities Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Real Estate Sector Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Consumer Staples Sector Total Return Index
|S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Total Return Index
|
S&P 500® Consumer Discretionary Sector Total Return Index
|Dow Jones Internet Composite Index
|Period
|PWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.6%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|95.12%
|1 Yr
|-7.8%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|95.12%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|12.24%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|11.16%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|48.34%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|20.90%
|2021
|7.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|11.72%
|2020
|6.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|5.78%
|2019
|0.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|94.06%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|5.37%
|Period
|PWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.9%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|96.75%
|1 Yr
|-5.5%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|84.15%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|6.06%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|10.95%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PWS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.1%
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|20.90%
|2021
|7.0%
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|11.72%
|2020
|6.9%
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|5.78%
|2019
|0.3%
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|94.06%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|9.27%
|PWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWS % Rank
|Net Assets
|28.8 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|85.37%
|Number of Holdings
|141
|2
|3255
|26.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.97 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|93.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.46%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|92.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWS % Rank
|Stocks
|99.88%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|1.63%
|Cash
|0.13%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|84.96%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|80.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|89.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|87.40%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|96.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWS % Rank
|Energy
|22.77%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|10.24%
|Utilities
|20.16%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|1.46%
|Consumer Defense
|19.35%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|4.39%
|Real Estate
|18.14%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|10.73%
|Basic Materials
|17.10%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|2.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.94%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|82.44%
|Industrials
|0.28%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|90.24%
|Healthcare
|0.27%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|91.71%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|98.05%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|98.05%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|96.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWS % Rank
|US
|96.19%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|4.47%
|Non US
|3.69%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|53.25%
|PWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|90.87%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|23.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.48%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|PWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|PWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|227.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|89.00%
|PWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.28%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|12.40%
|PWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|PWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.53%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|45.53%
|PWS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.115
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 11, 2017
4.47
4.5%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
