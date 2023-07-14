Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Pacer WealthShield ETF

ETF
PWS
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.01 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
PWS (ETF)

Pacer WealthShield ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.01 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation
PWS (ETF)

Pacer WealthShield ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.01 -0.11 -0.39%
primary theme
Tactical Allocation

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer WealthShield ETF

PWS | ETF

$28.01

$28.8 M

1.28%

$0.36

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

-7.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

Net Assets

$28.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.1
$25.69
$31.33

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 227.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Pacer WealthShield ETF

PWS | ETF

$28.01

$28.8 M

1.28%

$0.36

0.60%

PWS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer WealthShield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 11, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Index utilizes a systematic risk management strategy that directs the Index’s exposure to U.S. equity securities, U.S. Treasury securities, or a mix of each.
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a trend-following strategy that directs some or all of the Index’s exposure to (i) U.S. equity securities or (ii) U.S. Treasury securities depending on the strength of the high-yield corporate (“junk”) bond market relative to U.S. Treasury bonds and the momentum of certain U.S. equity sectors or industries and of long-term U.S. Treasury bonds, as described below.
Exponential Moving Average: An exponential moving average (EMA) is a type of moving average that reacts faster to recent price changes than a simple moving average.
Exposure to Equities or Fixed Income
On the third-to-last business day of each month (the “Selection Date”), the Index will observe the ratio between the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond 7-10 Year Index (the “Risk Ratio”). The
Risk Ratio relative to its 5-month exponential moving average determines whether the Index will be in Equity Mode or Fixed Income Exposure, each as described below, for the following month effective on the first day of such month. If the Risk Ratio is at or above its 5-month exponential moving average, the Index will be in Equity Exposure for the following month. If the Risk Ratio is below its 5-month exponential moving average, the Index will be in Fixed Income Exposure for the following month.
Equity Exposure
If the Risk Ratio dictates that the Index will be in Equity Exposure for the following month, the Index will select the five U.S. equity market components (“Equity Components”) from the list below with the best performance. The performance of each Equity Component is updated quarterly as of the Selection Date in each March, June, September, and December, and is based on the total return for the 6-month period ending on such Selection Date.
S&P 500® Energy Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Materials Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Information Technology Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Industrials Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Financials Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Health Care Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Utilities Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Real Estate Sector Total Return Index
S&P 500® Consumer Staples Sector Total Return Index
S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Total Return Index
S&P 500® Consumer Discretionary Sector Total Return Index
Dow Jones Internet Composite Index
Each of the five Equity Components selected will be equally weighted (i.e., 20% to each Equity Component). However, if the value of any of the Equity Components selected is below such Equity Component’s 7-month exponential moving average, the 20% allocation to each such Equity Component will instead be allocated to 3-month U.S. Treasury bills. For each Equity Component included in the Index, the individual equity securities of such Equity Component will be included in the Index holdings in the proportion they had as of the Selection Date. When all five Equity Components selected are included in the Index, the Index will be comprised of approximately 400 individual equity securities.
Fixed Income Exposure
If the Risk Ratio dictates that the Index will be in Fixed Income Exposure for the following month, the Index will be 100% allocated to the S&P U.S. Treasury Bond 20+ Year Total Return Index (the “20+ Year Index”). However, if the value of the 20+ Year Index is below its 7-month exponential moving average, the Index will instead be 100% allocated to 3-month U.S. Treasury bills.
The constituents identified as of the Selection Date will become effective on the first business day of the month following the Selection Date.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up (i) the component securities of the Index or (ii) ETFs that seek to track the performance of some or all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate weight as such component securities. The Fund’s investments in the component securities of the Index will consist of equity and/or fixed income securities or other ETFs investing in such equity and/or fixed income securities. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
The Fund may invest in other ETFs whose holdings correspond to the holdings of an Equity Component when such Equity Component is included in the Index. Similarly, the Fund may invest in other ETFs whose holdings correspond to the holdings of the 20+ Year Index or are comprised of 3-month U.S. Treasury bills when such components are included in the Index.
Read More

PWS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% -12.3% 54.0% 95.12%
1 Yr -7.8% -18.1% 40.4% 95.12%
3 Yr 5.5%* -18.3% 16.3% 12.24%
5 Yr 2.2%* -13.2% 10.3% 11.16%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.5% 4.1% 48.34%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -48.5% 15.7% 20.90%
2021 7.0% -10.0% 21.8% 11.72%
2020 6.9% -5.8% 15.2% 5.78%
2019 0.3% -2.2% 6.5% 94.06%
2018 -0.7% -6.8% 0.3% 5.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.9% -23.0% 54.0% 96.75%
1 Yr -5.5% -18.1% 40.4% 84.15%
3 Yr 9.7%* -18.3% 16.3% 6.06%
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 10.3% 10.95%
10 Yr N/A* -9.5% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.1% -48.5% 15.7% 20.90%
2021 7.0% -10.0% 21.8% 11.72%
2020 6.9% -5.8% 15.2% 5.78%
2019 0.3% -2.2% 6.5% 94.06%
2018 -0.7% -6.8% 0.3% 9.27%

PWS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWS Category Low Category High PWS % Rank
Net Assets 28.8 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 85.37%
Number of Holdings 141 2 3255 26.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.97 M 349 K 12.1 B 93.09%
Weighting of Top 10 29.46% 22.9% 100.0% 92.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 58.67%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 38.94%
  3. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 2.42%
  4. CONTRA ACHILLION PHARM 0.01%
  5. ABIOMED INC 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWS % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 0.00% 238.38% 1.63%
Cash 		0.13% -65.52% 88.88% 84.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 80.49%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 89.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 87.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 96.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWS % Rank
Energy 		22.77% 0.00% 60.89% 10.24%
Utilities 		20.16% 0.00% 91.12% 1.46%
Consumer Defense 		19.35% 0.00% 37.51% 4.39%
Real Estate 		18.14% 0.00% 99.45% 10.73%
Basic Materials 		17.10% 0.00% 56.73% 2.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.94% 0.00% 25.83% 82.44%
Industrials 		0.28% 0.00% 23.85% 90.24%
Healthcare 		0.27% 0.00% 38.63% 91.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 98.05%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 98.05%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 96.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWS % Rank
US 		96.19% -1.19% 235.84% 4.47%
Non US 		3.69% -6.82% 98.11% 53.25%

PWS - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.21% 5.96% 90.87%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 23.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 16.48%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 227.00% 0.00% 441.00% 89.00%

PWS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWS Category Low Category High PWS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.28% 0.00% 49.86% 12.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWS Category Low Category High PWS % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.53% -2.12% 13.72% 45.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PWS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2017

4.47

4.5%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.63 13.0

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×