PWB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 18.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 17.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 16.9%
  • Net Assets $746 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 34.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.47
$37.46
$65.50

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 166.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Large Growth

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

PWB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.38%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    12050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of large-capitalization U.S. growth stocks that the index Provider includes principally on the basis of their capital appreciation potential.

PWB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.4% -70.5% 100.7% 43.77%
1 Yr 28.4% -9.0% 155.9% 62.42%
3 Yr 17.4%* -5.1% 45.9% 58.26%
5 Yr 16.9%* -9.5% 35.0% 54.23%
10 Yr 16.4%* 5.5% 23.4% 27.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 23.9% -28.8% 76.0% 51.89%
2018 0.0% -64.5% 10.6% 4.40%
2017 29.9% -68.7% 64.3% 6.16%
2016 2.0% -56.6% 15.3% 34.72%
2015 6.9% -82.5% 11.4% 3.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PWB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.5% -70.9% 100.7% 49.37%
1 Yr 28.4% -10.5% 153.3% 57.34%
3 Yr 17.4%* -7.0% 45.9% 55.56%
5 Yr 16.9%* -10.5% 35.0% 51.72%
10 Yr 16.4%* 5.5% 23.4% 26.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PWB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 23.9% -28.8% 76.0% 52.04%
2018 0.0% -64.5% 16.5% 13.75%
2017 29.9% -24.8% 64.3% 27.40%
2016 2.0% -56.6% 17.1% 52.53%
2015 6.9% -38.0% 17.3% 14.97%

PWB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PWB Category Low Category High PWB % Rank
Net Assets 746 M 10.3 K 225 B 59.74%
Number of Holdings 53 1 2370 62.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 254 M 425 K 89.8 B 61.61%
Weighting of Top 10 34.01% 10.7% 100.0% 85.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.42%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc 4.11%
  3. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.65%
  9. Danaher Corp 3.59%
  10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 3.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PWB % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 56.28% 112.08% 11.29%
Cash 		0.03% -12.08% 36.33% 88.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.39% 98.62%
Other 		0.00% -7.45% 18.94% 97.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.89% 98.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.47% 13.73% 98.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWB % Rank
Healthcare 		28.96% 0.00% 69.42% 1.09%
Technology 		26.38% 0.00% 54.96% 75.47%
Financial Services 		14.08% 0.00% 41.61% 16.69%
Communication Services 		9.00% 0.00% 67.67% 83.09%
Consumer Defense 		5.83% 0.00% 18.61% 20.17%
Basic Materials 		5.78% 0.00% 13.33% 3.41%
Industrials 		5.72% 0.00% 27.72% 46.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.26% 0.00% 44.53% 98.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 11.79% 99.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 23.28% 99.78%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 19.81% 99.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PWB % Rank
US 		98.58% 54.86% 106.92% 15.75%
Non US 		1.39% 0.00% 36.31% 74.46%

PWB - Expenses

Operational Fees

PWB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% 0.01% 23.28% 88.36%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 25.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

PWB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

PWB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PWB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 166.00% 0.00% 464.00% 96.83%

PWB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PWB Category Low Category High PWB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 19.68% 5.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PWB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PWB Category Low Category High PWB % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.38% -8.87% 2.43% 31.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PWB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

PWB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2007

13.34

13.3%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2008

12.09

12.1%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2014

6.09

6.1%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2020

0.09

0.1%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 52.78 7.76 0.75

