Compare PWB to Popular U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity Funds and ETFs
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings*
The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of large-capitalization U.S. growth stocks that the index Provider includes principally on the basis of their capital appreciation potential.
|Period
|PWB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|18.4%
|-70.5%
|100.7%
|43.77%
|1 Yr
|28.4%
|-9.0%
|155.9%
|62.42%
|3 Yr
|17.4%*
|-5.1%
|45.9%
|58.26%
|5 Yr
|16.9%*
|-9.5%
|35.0%
|54.23%
|10 Yr
|16.4%*
|5.5%
|23.4%
|27.32%
* Annualized
|Period
|PWB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|23.9%
|-28.8%
|76.0%
|51.89%
|2018
|0.0%
|-64.5%
|10.6%
|4.40%
|2017
|29.9%
|-68.7%
|64.3%
|6.16%
|2016
|2.0%
|-56.6%
|15.3%
|34.72%
|2015
|6.9%
|-82.5%
|11.4%
|3.13%
|PWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWB % Rank
|Net Assets
|746 M
|10.3 K
|225 B
|59.74%
|Number of Holdings
|53
|1
|2370
|62.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|254 M
|425 K
|89.8 B
|61.61%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.01%
|10.7%
|100.0%
|85.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWB % Rank
|Stocks
|99.97%
|56.28%
|112.08%
|11.29%
|Cash
|0.03%
|-12.08%
|36.33%
|88.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.39%
|98.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.45%
|18.94%
|97.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.89%
|98.48%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|13.73%
|98.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWB % Rank
|Healthcare
|28.96%
|0.00%
|69.42%
|1.09%
|Technology
|26.38%
|0.00%
|54.96%
|75.47%
|Financial Services
|14.08%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|16.69%
|Communication Services
|9.00%
|0.00%
|67.67%
|83.09%
|Consumer Defense
|5.83%
|0.00%
|18.61%
|20.17%
|Basic Materials
|5.78%
|0.00%
|13.33%
|3.41%
|Industrials
|5.72%
|0.00%
|27.72%
|46.66%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.26%
|0.00%
|44.53%
|98.19%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.79%
|99.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.28%
|99.78%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.81%
|99.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PWB % Rank
|US
|98.58%
|54.86%
|106.92%
|15.75%
|Non US
|1.39%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|74.46%
|PWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.01%
|23.28%
|88.36%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|25.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.02%
|N/A
|PWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|PWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PWB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|166.00%
|0.00%
|464.00%
|96.83%
|PWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|19.68%
|5.47%
|PWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|PWB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-8.87%
|2.43%
|31.69%
|PWB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.012
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.054
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.056
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.046
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.040
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.125
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.087
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.163
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.089
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.105
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.046
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.063
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.052
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.108
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.102
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.076
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.071
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.013
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.063
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.039
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.069
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.040
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.039
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.041
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.046
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.040
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.021
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.048
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.120
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.031
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.051
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.009
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.060
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.030
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.043
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.010
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.058
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.017
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.023
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.005
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.035
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.012
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.040
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.062
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.015
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.036
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.019
|Jun 30, 2006
|$0.001
|Dec 30, 2005
|$0.002
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
13.34
13.3%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
12.09
12.1%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
6.09
6.1%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
0.09
0.1%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|52.78
|7.76
|0.75
