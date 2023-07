The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of U.S. dollar denominated tax-exempt variable rate demand obligations (“VRDOs”) that are publicly issued by U.S. states and territories, and their political subdivisions, and that have interest rates that reset daily, weekly or monthly. Securities eligible for the Underlying Index must have at least one day remaining term to final maturity, at least $10 million amount outstanding, an investment grade rating (based on an average of ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) and Fitch Ratings, Inc. (“Fitch”)). Securities whose interest is subject to the U.S. alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) are excluded from the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 1,003 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $10 million to $300 million.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.