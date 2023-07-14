Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Putnam ETF Trust

ETF
PVAL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.4905 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
N/A
PVAL (ETF)

Putnam ETF Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.4905 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
N/A
PVAL (ETF)

Putnam ETF Trust

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.4905 -0.28 -0.94%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam ETF Trust

PVAL | ETF

$29.49

$167 M

1.32%

$0.39

-

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

19.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$167 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.8
$23.87
$29.77

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Putnam ETF Trust

PVAL | ETF

$29.49

$167 M

1.32%

$0.39

-

PVAL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Putnam ETF Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Darren Jaroch

Fund Description

PVAL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -21.2% 27.4% 95.01%
1 Yr 19.5% -61.1% 51.5% 2.02%
3 Yr 0.0%* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 29.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.4% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 96.76%
2021 -13.5% -25.3% 29.0% 99.41%
2020 28.3% -8.4% 56.7% 0.70%
2019 -12.9% -24.3% 10.4% 98.39%
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 97.62%
1 Yr N/A -61.1% 61.5% 4.10%
3 Yr N/A* -22.7% 64.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 32.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PVAL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% 96.76%
2021 -13.5% -25.3% 29.0% 99.41%
2020 28.3% -8.4% 56.7% 0.70%
2019 -12.9% -24.3% 10.4% 98.84%
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

PVAL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PVAL Category Low Category High PVAL % Rank
Net Assets 167 M 390 K 151 B 92.91%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 1727 82.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.1 K 32.3 B 90.33%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 5.0% 99.2% 20.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 4.69%
  2. Bank of America Corp 4.09%
  3. Assured Guaranty Ltd 3.93%
  4. AbbVie Inc 3.89%
  5. Johnson Controls International PLC 3.63%
  6. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc 3.51%
  7. NXP Semiconductors NV 3.47%
  8. Anthem Inc 3.41%
  9. ConocoPhillips 3.40%
  10. United Rentals Inc 3.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PVAL % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 28.02% 125.26% 46.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 12.99%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 5.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 7.04%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 71.98% 48.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 8.66%

PVAL - Expenses

Operational Fees

PVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 4.02% 77.60%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 44.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PVAL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 25.36%

PVAL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PVAL Category Low Category High PVAL % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 42.27% 55.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PVAL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PVAL Category Low Category High PVAL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 91.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PVAL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PVAL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Darren Jaroch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Jaroch is a Portfolio Manager of U.S., international, and global value strategies. He joined Putnam in 1999 and has been in the investment industry since 1996. Previously at Putnam, Mr. Jaroch managed global core equity strategies and worked on quantitative models as a member of the U.S. Value team. Prior to joining Putnam, he was a Senior Auditor, Client Service, at State Street Bank & Trust from 1996 to 1998 and a Research Associate at Abt Associates from 1995 to 1996. Mr. Jaroch earned a B.A. from Hartwick College.

Lauren DeMore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Ms. DeMore is an Assistant Portfolio Manager of Putnam's U.S. large-cap value and international value strategies. She joined Putnam in 2006 and has been in the investment industry since 2002. Previously at Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst covering the non-U.S. financials, telecommunications, and utilities sectors. Prior to joining Putnam, Ms. DeMore was an Analyst at EnCapital from 2002 to 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.9 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×