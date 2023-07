The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities (including American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”)) that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Red Rocks Capital LLC (“Red Rocks” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of securities, ADRs and GDRs of 40 to 75 private equity companies, including business development companies (“BDCs”), master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), alternative asset managers and other entities that are listed on a nationally recognized exchange, all of whose principal businesses are to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held businesses (collectively, “listed private equity companies”).

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 64 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $200 million to $110 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund may enter into various swap transactions, including total return swaps, to simulate full investment in the Underlying Index or to manage cash flows.